Fibonacci Retracement Auto Drawer MT5

Fibonacci Retracement Auto Drawer – The Ultimate Tool for Precision Trading!

Are you tired of manually drawing Fibonacci retracement levels every time you analyze the market? Fibonacci Retracement Auto Drawer is here to automate the process and enhance your trading accuracy!

Key Features:

  • Auto-Detection of Swing Points – No need to manually identify swing highs and lows! The tool scans the market and pinpoints the most significant reversal zones automatically.
  • Precision Fibonacci Levels – Instantly plots 23.6%, 38.2%, 50.0%, 61.8%, and 78.6% retracement levels based on the detected swings.
  • Smart Filtering Algorithm – Uses a unique swing detection logic to ensure only the most relevant Fibonacci levels are drawn.
  • Real-Time Updates – The tool continuously monitors the market and recalculates Fibonacci levels as new swings form.
  • Customizable Appearance – Modify colors, line styles, and thickness to match your trading style and chart aesthetics.
  • User-Friendly Panel – Comes with an easy-to-use graphical interface to draw or reset Fibonacci levels with just one click!
  • Lightweight & Efficient – Designed to work seamlessly without slowing down your MT5 terminal.

How It Works:

  1. Identifies Swing Highs and Lows – The tool scans a defined number of bars to detect significant price movements.
  2. Draws Fibonacci Levels – Once the swings are identified, it automatically plots the Fibonacci retracement levels.
  3. Keeps Your Chart Clean – Easily reset all drawings with a single click to declutter your chart.
  4. Dynamic Updates – Fibonacci levels adjust automatically as new market structures form.

This utility is perfect for technical traders, price action traders, and Fibonacci enthusiasts who rely on retracement levels for entries, exits, and trade management.

Get Fibonacci Retracement Auto Drawer for just $30!

Need support? Feel free to contact me via direct message anytime! I'm happy to help.

Start trading smarter today with Fibonacci Retracement Auto Drawer!


