ZigZag Pattern Grid EA

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.
ZigZag Pattern Grid EA

Identify market patterns. Automate precision. Recover intelligently.

ZigZag Pattern Grid EA is an advanced automated trading system that combines ZigZag pattern recognition with a powerful Grid Recovery Engine to deliver intelligent and disciplined trade management. The EA analyzes significant swing highs and swing lows to identify emerging price patterns, allowing it to enter trades only after a clear technical setup has formed.

Rather than relying on random entries or fixed price intervals, the EA follows the natural rhythm of the market by recognizing ZigZag patterns before initiating a trading cycle. When temporary price retracements occur, the integrated grid system intelligently manages additional positions to improve recovery while maintaining user-defined risk parameters.

Key Features

ZigZag Pattern Recognition

  • Detects significant market swings automatically.

  • Identifies recurring bullish and bearish price patterns.

  • Filters out minor market noise for higher-quality trade entries.

Precision Trade Entries

  • Executes BUY and SELL positions based on confirmed ZigZag patterns.

  • Waits for technical confirmation before opening trades.

  • Designed to improve entry accuracy.

Intelligent Grid Recovery

  • Expands positions only when necessary.

  • Adjustable grid spacing and lot multiplier.

  • Configurable maximum recovery levels.

  • Helps manage temporary drawdowns efficiently.

Smart Profit Management

  • Automatically closes profitable trading cycles.

  • Supports basket profit targets.

  • Commission-aware profit calculations.

  • Flexible take-profit settings.

Advanced Risk Controls

  • Custom lot sizing.

  • Maximum spread protection.

  • Slippage control.

  • Magic Number support.

  • Maximum open positions.

  • Fully customizable money management.

Fully Automated Trading

  • Operates without manual intervention.

  • Suitable for multiple currency pairs and timeframes.

  • Optimized for continuous automated execution.

Why Choose ZigZag Pattern Grid EA?

ZigZag Pattern Grid EA combines technical pattern recognition with intelligent trade management to create a disciplined automated trading strategy. By waiting for recognizable market patterns before entering trades and using an adaptive grid recovery system, the EA is designed to balance opportunity with controlled risk.

The strategy provides:

  • Pattern-based trade confirmation

  • Intelligent grid recovery

  • Automated position management

  • Flexible risk controls

  • Extensive customization options

  • Professional-grade execution

Whether you prefer fully automated trading or are looking for a smarter grid strategy built around technical market patterns, ZigZag Pattern Grid EA offers a robust solution designed for today's dynamic markets.

Recognize the pattern. Trade with precision. Recover with confidence.


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Some users are very comfortable keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
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