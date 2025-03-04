Bitcoin Smart EA works with the unique MAFilling Trend indicator. It is a very simple but efficient strategy and the unique and flexible settings makes this EA extremely versatile and will help you to create optimal results for your trades.

Works very well on crypto as well as on any currency and gold on m15 or m30 time frame.



Real-time results can be viewed here. Settings and manual here

Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are only available on my blog here . Be careful of scammers and do not buy any sets from anyone else! SETTINGS Open new series - on / off beginning of a new series of orders



Start lots - starting or initial lot

Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy

Trade Sell - allow the adviser to sell

Support manual orders – true/false – EA will manage manual orders

Use hedge - allow the adviser to trade both direction buy and sell. If off only one trade direction.

Max orders – the maximum orders allowed

Order Comment – the name attached to each order

Use Money Management – true/false – use of automatic lot calculation according to capital

Autolot, Free margin for each 0.01 Lots – the amount of free margin at every 0.01 lots

Lot Multiplier – lot multiplier for following orders

Max Lot – the maximum lots allowed

Real TP, points (0-not use) – Real TP in points that broker can see

Virtual TP, points (0-not use) – Virtual TP in points that broker cannot see

Use Real Trail (false: virtual) – true/false – Use trail or not

Trail Start points (0 – not use) – at how many points EA must start trailing

Trail Step, points – distance from the price when activating trailing in steps

Close from reversal signal – true/false – EA will close current open trades if signal changes

Max spread (0 – not use) – maximum allowed spread in points

Start Hour – the hour EA should start trading

End Hour – the hour EA should stop trading

DD Reduction Algorithm – true/false – drawdown reduction algorithm is when last order in profit will close first order’s loss but both will close in total profit

Number order for DD Reduction Algoritm- from which order the drawdown reduction algorithm is activated

Percent profit for DD Reduction Algorithm- percentage of profit when closing orders in the drawdown reduction mode

Draw on-off – true/false – drawing of profit labels on chart

Next Font settings

Pause between orders (min. 0-not use) – Amount of minutes to pause between orders

Magic EA - a special number that the EA assigns to its orders

Next Indicator Moving Average settings

Fix distance – Distance in points between orders

Order dynamic distance - From which order will the dynamic distance be applied for example 4th order This value sets the order number of Series where Dynamic Distance will begin

Dynamic distance start- The starting value for the dynamic distance. This value sets the distance between First Order and current market price, where the Dynamic Distance will begin.



