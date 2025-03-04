Bitcoin Smart EA

Bitcoin Smart EA works with the unique MAFilling Trend indicator.  It is a very simple but efficient strategy and the unique and flexible settings makes this EA extremely versatile and will help you to create optimal results for your trades.
Works very well on crypto as well as on any currency and gold on m15 or m30 time frame.


Real-time results can be viewed here.

Contact me immediately after the purchase to get   personal bonus!

Settings  and manual here 

Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are only available on my blog here.  Be careful of scammers and do not buy any sets from anyone else!

 SETTINGS

  • Open new series - on / off beginning of a new series of orders
  • Start lots - starting or initial lot
  • Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy
  • Trade Sell - allow the adviser to sell
  • Support manual orders – true/false – EA will manage manual orders
  • Use hedge - allow the adviser to trade both direction buy and sell. If off only one trade direction.
  • Max orders – the maximum orders allowed
  • Order Comment – the name attached to each order
  • Start lots – the initial starting lot
  • Use Money Management – true/false – use of automatic lot calculation according to capital
  • Autolot, Free margin for each 0.01 Lots – the amount of free margin at every 0.01 lots
  • Lot Multiplier – lot multiplier for following orders
  • Max Lot – the maximum lots allowed
  • Real TP, points (0-not use) – Real TP in points that broker can see
  • Virtual TP, points (0-not use) – Virtual TP in points that broker cannot see
  • Use Real Trail (false: virtual) – true/false – Use trail or not
  • Trail Start points (0 – not use) – at how many points EA must start trailing
  • Trail Step, points – distance from the price when activating trailing in steps
  • Close from reversal signal – true/false – EA will close current open trades if signal changes
  • Max spread (0 – not use) – maximum allowed spread in points
  • Start Hour – the hour EA should start trading
  • End Hour – the hour EA should stop trading
  • DD Reduction Algorithm – true/false – drawdown reduction algorithm is when last order in profit will close first order’s loss but both will close in total profit
  • Number order for DD Reduction Algoritm- from which order the drawdown reduction algorithm is activated
  • Percent profit for DD Reduction Algorithm- percentage of profit when closing orders in the drawdown reduction mode
  • Draw on-off – true/false – drawing of profit labels on chart
  • Next Font settings
  • Pause between orders (min. 0-not use) – Amount of minutes to pause between orders
  • Magic EA - a special number that the EA assigns to its orders
  • Next Indicator Moving Average settings
  • Fix distance – Distance in points between orders
  • Order dynamic distance - From which order will the dynamic distance be applied for example 4th order  This value sets the order number of Series where Dynamic Distance will begin
  • Dynamic distance start- The starting value for the dynamic distance. This value sets the distance between First Order and current market price, where the Dynamic Distance will begin.


ninadnaik25
218
ninadnaik25 2025.06.07 17:47 
 

Always amazing products and outstanding after support by author always :) Their telegram group is very productive. Keep up the amazing work Vasiliy :)

F-r-a-n-k-y
56
F-r-a-n-k-y 2025.05.12 09:41 
 

I already have 2 EA's and am very satisfied so far. This EA and the Gold Scalper are currently performing very well and I would buy them again.

JavierTan798
104
JavierTan798 2025.04.28 14:42 
 

Nice ea. with low dd. surprisingly safer with author settings compared to xau

EA Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.74 (662)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff mt5 is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the  Gold Stuff mt5  indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. For Expert Advisor need hedge type account  Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1062)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.9 (191)
Indicators
Gold Stuff mt5 is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended time frame H1. Contact me immediately after the purchase to get   personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are on
Gold Scalping Expert mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.72 (96)
Experts
Gold Scalping Expert is a very intelligent smart algorithm which exploits the reaction of gold during various high-impact events like geo-political news, pandemics, and economic changes.  This system trades breakouts using the popular zig-zag indicator by placing pending orders at the turning points and when the price breaks out beyond these levels the orders will get triggered.  The EA is using a very smart trailing stop and dynamic stop loss to protect your account and manage the risk properly
Pin Bar mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (4)
Experts
PINBAR DESCRIPTION: The Pin Bar EA employs a multi-strategy approach that combines pin bar trading with trend-following and mean-reversion techniques.   A pin bar is a type of candlestick that signals a sharp reversal and rejection of price.  It is defined by a long tail which is called the “shadow” or “wick”.  The tail of the pin bar shows the area of price that was rejected and the implication Is that the price will continue to move opposite to the direction the tail points.  A bearish pin ba
BB Scalping mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
BB Scalping expert is my latest powerful breakout/scalping and non-martingale masterpiece trading gold with precision!  This system trades breakouts using the bollinger band and zig-zag indicator in combination.  Multiple pending orders are placed at the high and low of the bollinger bands, when it triggers there is a trailing stop following the breakout price until the orders get stopped out.  The EA uses the zigzag indicator for dynamic stop loss to protect your account and manage the risk pr
Bitcoin Smart EA mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.62 (13)
Experts
Bitcoin Smart EA works with the unique MAFilling Trend indicator.  It is a very simple but efficient strategy and the unique and flexible settings makes this EA extremely versatile and will help you to create optimal results for your trades. Works very well on crypto as well as on any currency and gold on m15 or m30 time frame. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get   personal bonus! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell
Pin Bar EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (6)
Experts
PINBAR DESCRIPTION: The Pin Bar EA employs a multi-strategy approach that combines pin bar trading with trend-following and mean-reversion techniques.   A pin bar is a type of candlestick that signals a sharp reversal and rejection of price.  It is defined by a long tail which is called the “shadow” or “wick”.  The tail of the pin bar shows the area of price that was rejected and the implication Is that the price will continue to move opposite to the direction the tail points.  A bearish pin ba
BB Scalping
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (4)
Experts
BB Scalping expert is my latest powerful breakout/scalping and non-martingale masterpiece trading gold with precision!  This system trades breakouts using the bollinger band and zig-zag indicator in combination.  Multiple pending orders are placed at the high and low of the bollinger bands, when it triggers there is a trailing stop following the breakout price until the orders get stopped out.  The EA uses the zigzag indicator for dynamic stop loss to protect your account and manage the risk pr
Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.85 (263)
Indicators
Gold Stuff is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended time frame H1. At it indicator work full auto  Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff. You can find it at my profile. Contact me immediately after the purchase to get   personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual here  Please note that I do not sell my
Gold Scalping Expert
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (69)
Experts
Gold Scalping Expert is a very intelligent smart algorithm which exploits the reaction of gold during various high-impact events like geo-political news, pandemics, and economic changes.  This system trades breakouts using the popular zig-zag indicator by placing pending orders at the turning points and when the price breaks out beyond these levels the orders will get triggered.  The EA is using a very smart trailing stop and dynamic stop loss to protect your account and manage the risk properly
