PropProtectorMT5
- Utilities
- Alexander Berger
- Version: 2.31
- Updated: 23 December 2025
🛡️ PropProtector for MetaTrader 5
The Ultimate Protection for Your Prop Trading Account
🎯 Why PropProtector?
Prop trading firms have strict rules: Daily loss limits, maximum drawdowns, limited trade counts, trading restrictions before news.
One single mistake can cost you your account!
PropProtector monitors your account 24/7 and automatically intervenes before you violate any rules.
✨ Main Features
📊 Daily Loss Limit
- Percentage or fixed amount
- Automatic closure of all trades
- Early warning at x% of limit
- Prevents new trades after limit
⏰ Time-Based Closure
- Monday to Friday separately
- Individual times per day
- Optional with pending orders
- Broker server time
⚠️ Risk Management
- Max risk per trade
- Max total risk
- Stop-Loss monitoring
- Margin Level protection
📈 Profit Target & Limits
- Daily profit target
- Min/Max equity limits
- Max trades & lots
- Max trades per symbol
🔢 NEW: Trade Count Limits v2.3
📅 Daily Limit
- Max trades per day
- Automatic closure when exceeded
- Pop-up warning
- Live display in GUI
📆 Weekly Limit
- Max trades per week
- Reset every Monday 00:00
- Separately enable/disable
- Smart partial close detection
💡 Intelligent: Partial closes are NOT counted as new trades!
📰 News Filter with Impact MT5 Exclusive
The MT5 news filter uses the built-in economic calendar - no configuration needed!
🎯 Impact Filter
- HIGH - Important news (e.g. NFP, FOMC)
- MEDIUM - Medium impact
- LOW - Low impact
- Each level separately configurable
⚡ MT5 Advantages
- Built-in economic calendar
- No URL configuration needed
- Ready to use immediately
- Reliable data source
🔄 Crash Protection & Reset v2.3
💾 Persistent Storage
- Daily balance is saved
- Survives terminal crashes
- Auto-save every 5 minutes
- Recovery after restart
🔘 Reset Button
- Manual reset in GUI
- Resets ALL restrictions
- Confirmation dialog
- Immediate update
🖥️ Live Dashboard (GUI)
✅ MT5 vs MT4 Comparison
|Feature
|MT4
|MT5
|Loss Protection
|✓
|✓
|Trade Count Limit
|✓
|✓
|Crash Protection
|✓
|✓
|News Filter
|✓
|✓
|Impact Filter (HIGH/MED/LOW)
|✗
|✓
|No URL Configuration
|✗
|✓
|Built-in Calendar
|✗
|✓
Man merkt sofort, dass hier mit Erfahrung und Leidenschaft entwickelt wurde. Für mich ist das mehr als nur ein EA – es ist endlich ein Tool, dem man vertrauen kann. Klare Empfehlung!