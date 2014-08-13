Chart Projection

4.62

Chart Projection Indicator

Chart projection started as a small indicator that used the built in zig zag technical indicator to forecast future price action (you can find the old algorithm in the comments)

The idea is simple , past price action does not translate into the future but maybe if we don't get overly specific ,or , overly generic ,we can extract guidelines about what could happen.

The "thesis" of Chart projection is this :

Traders will look at the chart to make their decisions , so , the algorithm could look at the chart as well . Not read indicator values , not read prices but look at the chart

To look for something is to find a repeating familiar pattern , and , in order to find that familiar pattern you need to store it.

Zig zag was not enough for that and a new algorithm that does that and also retains data about the visual aspects of the chart was needed , hence the Optics algorithm.

Chart Projection is equipped with 3 optics algorithms for Low , Mid and High range scanning of a pairs price action. Each optic gathers historical data immediately relevant to a charts Points of Interest .

A point of interest is a high or a low ,but that is not where our analysis should stop . Each high and low has a lead in momentum and a result , as well as its position in the overall trend . The optics algorithm gathers that along with the time leading up and leading away to the point of interest. Data from each optic is gathered continuously as price develops and produces estimates for how price behaves when specific POIs (points of interest) emerge. When a POI is detected, a matching process initiates which tries to find the most similar set of optimized data that fits the price behavior around that POI.

The latest update brings additional features to it such as:

  • Seven additional projection methods .
  • Display of support and resistance zones.
  • Display of Highs/Lows and their place within the overall trend.
  • Optional Currency Strength index, with separate display window.
  • Extra charting abilities with 6 chart types

The ability to change the projection live on the chart has also been introduced 

The indicator does not use :

  • AI , artificial intelligence
  • chatGPT , claude , deepseek
  • neural network
  • reinforcement learning
  • genetic algorithm
  • OpenAI

    Reviews 68
    Lupacchiotta
    330
    Lupacchiotta 2024.09.26 17:33 
     

    I really like this idea of ​​dynamic trading, great indicator and profitable. I use it on a VPS because my PC is slow and needs cpu. One of the best and not negligible thing that it is free. Thanks to the author

    Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
    705
    Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2024.08.14 18:48 
     

    Best indicator ever created! and even free.keep up the good work

    Suzanne
    742
    Suzanne 2024.08.01 10:58 
     

    Fantastic indicator. I wish I had found it years ago. I would have saved a lot of money and time. The predictive capabilities are excellent. I can't believe it's free. I have paid a lot of money for crappy indicators that have lost me a lot of money. Thank you, Lorentzos for sharing your hard work with us for free. We are very lucky you are so generous.

    Filter:
    misandsu
    15
    misandsu 2024.12.07 16:47 
     

    Jai Kishore
    20
    Jai Kishore 2024.11.03 17:40 
     

    Lupacchiotta
    330
    Lupacchiotta 2024.09.26 17:33 
     

    I really like this idea of ​​dynamic trading, great indicator and profitable. I use it on a VPS because my PC is slow and needs cpu. One of the best and not negligible thing that it is free. Thanks to the author

    Solomon Mbir
    145
    Solomon Mbir 2024.08.19 22:32 
     

    Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
    705
    Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2024.08.14 18:48 
     

    Best indicator ever created! and even free.keep up the good work

    Suzanne
    742
    Suzanne 2024.08.01 10:58 
     

    Fantastic indicator. I wish I had found it years ago. I would have saved a lot of money and time. The predictive capabilities are excellent. I can't believe it's free. I have paid a lot of money for crappy indicators that have lost me a lot of money. Thank you, Lorentzos for sharing your hard work with us for free. We are very lucky you are so generous.

    Tharwat Abdelhady
    48
    Tharwat Abdelhady 2024.07.11 20:06 
     

    realy amazing

    jenaustria
    259
    jenaustria 2024.05.18 09:59 
     

    rovinades
    431
    rovinades 2024.05.17 12:48 
     

    Solene Clement
    370
    Solene Clement 2024.05.17 11:38 
     

    Yarkky
    81
    Yarkky 2024.05.09 11:41 
     

    Calix Fujimoto
    467
    Calix Fujimoto 2024.05.08 10:09 
     

    rpsevilla
    37
    rpsevilla 2023.02.20 00:52 
     

    Please repair this app because after i installed in my mt4 my terminal stopped working at all. then i removed chart projection, my mt4 working back to normal.

    Lorentzos Roussos
    47697
    Reply from developer Lorentzos Roussos 2023.02.20 12:21
    The next version is being built already . Meantime you can set the following parameters to make it lighter . Thank you
    Try adjusting the following settings : Show Left Panel : false
    Show Currency Strength : false
    Animated Projection : No
    sunying
    14
    sunying 2023.02.17 07:49 
     

    Why does it get stuck after installation?

    Lorentzos Roussos
    47697
    Reply from developer Lorentzos Roussos 2023.02.17 14:31
    Hello Try adjusting the following settings to gain some speed : Show Left Panel : false
    Show Currency Strength : false
    Animated Projection : No
    ckocabal
    182
    ckocabal 2023.02.04 13:18 
     

    Great work thanks, which pair and TF for best result ?

    Lorentzos Roussos
    47697
    Reply from developer Lorentzos Roussos 2023.02.04 13:38
    Testing is not possible on V2 , will be on V3 , so we can't provide that info . We will open up a group for users to discuss the indicator soon . Thank you .Now , judging from the mechanism , the best thing to do is have a lot of data on the chart opened .
    345ty
    44
    345ty 2023.01.27 09:17 
     

    Awesome Indicator!!!!

    Lorentzos Roussos
    47697
    Reply from developer Lorentzos Roussos 2024.10.26 16:06
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qkwq43ic2cs
    mik55
    97
    mik55 2022.12.28 19:35 
     

    Gracias Amigo! Ahora hago un test de indicador en demo. Por ahora todo perfecto! Hay que adaptarse. Feliz Año Nuevo y cumplimento todos tus diseos y muchos dineros para vos en año que viene!!! Te mando gran abrazo y muchas gracias otra vez por excelente trabajo!!!

    Nhi Phan
    221
    Nhi Phan 2022.12.24 19:36 
     

    [Deleted] 2022.12.22 21:38 
     

    sonny3055
    24
    sonny3055 2022.12.20 23:25 
     

    IT'S A PURE SCAM !!!!!!!!!!!!!! RIDICULOUS, USELESS AND HARMFUL !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Lorentzos Roussos
    47697
    Reply from developer Lorentzos Roussos 2022.12.21 13:38
    Scam's are usually not 100% free sir .
    It cannot be harmful since it passes all the checks required by the mql market.
    Useless , that i accept as your opinion .
    If by any chance by harmful you mean that mt4 keeps crashing try adjusting the following settings : you can try with the following features : Show Left Panel : false
    Show Currency Strength : false
    Animated Projection : No
    1234
    Reply to review