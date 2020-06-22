Voenix Chart Pattern Scanner MT5

4.83

Harmonic patterns scanner and trader . Some Chart patterns too 

if you would rather see this on a live chart instead of reading the description , you can instantly download a free demo here.

Patterns included : 

  • ABCD pattern
  • Gartley pattern
  • Bat pattern
  • Cypher pattern
  • 3Drives pattern
  • Black Swan pattern
  • White Swan pattern
  • Quasimodo pattern or Over Under pattern
  • Alt Bat pattern
  • Butterfly pattern
  • Deep Crab pattern
  • Crab pattern
  • Shark pattern
  • FiveO pattern
  • Head And Shoulders pattern
  • Ascending Triangle pattern
  • One Two Three pattern 
  • And 8 custom patterns 

Voenix is a multi timeframe and multi pair harmonic pattern scanner ,supporting 25 chart and fibonacci patterns.It utilizes a custom block optics algorithm , non-repainting which allows for prompt discovery of possible patterns without relying on a confirmation step (unlike the zig zag calculation).
It can automatically trade your selected patterns , send notifications or just collect them in a table for easy access and assessment.
The trades can have up to 3 profit targets , and , variance in terms of the percentage of the order that is closed at each target.
A simple step trailing function is also available.

Each pattern can be adjusted with its own stops , targets , stop calculation modes , alert settings , trading settings and can be subject to additional filters before its traded (or notified of)
These filters are the basic indicators of rsi , macd , bollinger bands , stochastic oscillator and a basic support and resistance solution.

The patterns are collected on a quick access table and can be sorted based on their time of emergence , their type , the symbol they appeared in , their timeframe and the state of the additional filters . You can only elect to see patterns concluding at the support or resistance zones -for example-.
Upon clicking on a pattern you are able to view it in its own chart with the relevant info surrounding it. You may also provide a template and have patterns be presented on charts with that template of your choice.  

This EA can't be tested in the strategy tester and for that reason a 100% free demo has been made available for you to test out and get a feel for this utility.
The demo operates on a live chart normally and you are not limited to the tester . You may find the demo at the end of the manual.

The link is below.

You can also consult an extensive manual if you have any questions about functionality , stop modes , operation etc.

Read the manual here.

does not use :

  • AI , artificial intelligence
  • chatGPT , claude , deepseek
  • neural network
  • reinforcement learning
  • genetic algorithm
  • OpenAI
Reviews 15
Milton Andres Marin Henao
127
Milton Andres Marin Henao 2023.02.07 21:54 
 

Es el experto que eh buscado durante 3 años!! Eres el jefe bro!!!

Trader mql5
1325
Trader mql5 2022.06.14 13:32 
 

Excellent, MT5 version is very efficient.

Rocco Mangini
248
Rocco Mangini 2022.05.27 17:00 
 

very good ea

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duline
79
duline 2026.03.23 02:44 
 

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ANARCHITECTS
281
ANARCHITECTS 2025.11.19 11:26 
 

hi. .. I bought the scanner yesterday. . .must say really good work.

Demargawd
24
Demargawd 2024.09.19 06:25 
 

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Tulsi Jana
18
Tulsi Jana 2024.07.12 18:57 
 

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wardDixon
71
wardDixon 2024.06.27 20:48 
 

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Sebastian Schmidt
1395
Sebastian Schmidt 2024.06.12 14:56 
 

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Mikhail Ryzhachenko
1083
Mikhail Ryzhachenko 2024.05.17 05:04 
 

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Cristian-bogdan Buzatu
901
Cristian-bogdan Buzatu 2024.05.01 16:11 
 

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Seth Tetteh
2725
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 11:49 
 

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Calogero Vella
2422
Calogero Vella 2024.03.16 12:19 
 

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Milton Andres Marin Henao
127
Milton Andres Marin Henao 2023.02.07 21:54 
 

Es el experto que eh buscado durante 3 años!! Eres el jefe bro!!!

Trader mql5
1325
Trader mql5 2022.06.14 13:32 
 

Excellent, MT5 version is very efficient.

Rocco Mangini
248
Rocco Mangini 2022.05.27 17:00 
 

very good ea

Besmir Seraj
1576
Besmir Seraj 2021.10.29 23:19 
 

MT5 version is pretty good, graphics ,memory usage. I need someone time to learn it deeper and adapt it to my trading strategy.

Bruchtat
49
Bruchtat 2021.10.05 09:46 
 

45 / 5000 Great work. Very good overview

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