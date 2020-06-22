Voenix Chart Pattern Scanner MT5
- Experts
-
Lorentzos Roussos🎱🏓🎷💚☕️
💎 The simplest Neural Network Coding Guide : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752324
- Version: 1.99
- Updated: 27 February 2024
- Activations: 20
Harmonic patterns scanner and trader . Some Chart patterns too
Patterns included :
- ABCD pattern
- Gartley pattern
- Bat pattern
- Cypher pattern
- 3Drives pattern
- Black Swan pattern
- White Swan pattern
- Quasimodo pattern or Over Under pattern
- Alt Bat pattern
- Butterfly pattern
- Deep Crab pattern
- Crab pattern
- Shark pattern
- FiveO pattern
- Head And Shoulders pattern
- Ascending Triangle pattern
- One Two Three pattern
- And 8 custom patterns
Voenix is a multi timeframe and multi pair harmonic pattern scanner ,supporting 25 chart and fibonacci patterns.It utilizes a custom block optics algorithm , non-repainting which allows for prompt discovery of possible patterns without relying on a confirmation step (unlike the zig zag calculation).
It can automatically trade your selected patterns , send notifications or just collect them in a table for easy access and assessment.
The trades can have up to 3 profit targets , and , variance in terms of the percentage of the order that is closed at each target.
A simple step trailing function is also available.
Each pattern can be adjusted with its own stops , targets , stop calculation modes , alert settings , trading settings and can be subject to additional filters before its traded (or notified of)
These filters are the basic indicators of rsi , macd , bollinger bands , stochastic oscillator and a basic support and resistance solution.
The patterns are collected on a quick access table and can be sorted based on their time of emergence , their type , the symbol they appeared in , their timeframe and the state of the additional filters . You can only elect to see patterns concluding at the support or resistance zones -for example-.
Upon clicking on a pattern you are able to view it in its own chart with the relevant info surrounding it. You may also provide a template and have patterns be presented on charts with that template of your choice.
This EA can't be tested in the strategy tester and for that reason a 100% free demo has been made available for you to test out and get a feel for this utility.
The demo operates on a live chart normally and you are not limited to the tester . You may find the demo at the end of the manual.
The link is below.
You can also consult an extensive manual if you have any questions about functionality , stop modes , operation etc.
does not use :
- AI , artificial intelligence
- chatGPT , claude , deepseek
- neural network
- reinforcement learning
- genetic algorithm
- OpenAI
Es el experto que eh buscado durante 3 años!! Eres el jefe bro!!!