Voenix Chart Pattern Scanner MT5

Harmonic patterns scanner and trader . Some Chart patterns too

if you would rather see this on a live chart instead of reading the description , you can instantly download a free demo here.

Patterns included :

ABCD pattern

Gartley pattern

Bat pattern

Cypher pattern

3Drives pattern

Black Swan pattern

White Swan pattern

Quasimodo pattern or Over Under pattern

Alt Bat pattern

Butterfly pattern

Deep Crab pattern

Crab pattern

Shark pattern

FiveO pattern

Head And Shoulders pattern

Ascending Triangle pattern

One Two Three pattern

And 8 custom patterns

Voenix is a multi timeframe and multi pair harmonic pattern scanner ,supporting 25 chart and fibonacci patterns.It utilizes a custom block optics algorithm , non-repainting which allows for prompt discovery of possible patterns without relying on a confirmation step (unlike the zig zag calculation).

It can automatically trade your selected patterns , send notifications or just collect them in a table for easy access and assessment.

The trades can have up to 3 profit targets , and , variance in terms of the percentage of the order that is closed at each target.

A simple step trailing function is also available.

Each pattern can be adjusted with its own stops , targets , stop calculation modes , alert settings , trading settings and can be subject to additional filters before its traded (or notified of)

These filters are the basic indicators of rsi , macd , bollinger bands , stochastic oscillator and a basic support and resistance solution.

The patterns are collected on a quick access table and can be sorted based on their time of emergence , their type , the symbol they appeared in , their timeframe and the state of the additional filters . You can only elect to see patterns concluding at the support or resistance zones -for example-.

Upon clicking on a pattern you are able to view it in its own chart with the relevant info surrounding it. You may also provide a template and have patterns be presented on charts with that template of your choice.

This EA can't be tested in the strategy tester and for that reason a 100% free demo has been made available for you to test out and get a feel for this utility.

The demo operates on a live chart normally and you are not limited to the tester . You may find the demo at the end of the manual.

The link is below.

You can also consult an extensive manual if you have any questions about functionality , stop modes , operation etc.

Read the manual here.

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