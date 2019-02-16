PZ Ichimoku EA MT5

4.05

Trade the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Indicator with complete freedom using a powerful and flexible EA. It implements many entry strategies and useful features, like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode.

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products | 👉 Get Help ]

  • Easy to use and supervise
  • It implements several entry conditions
  • Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop settings
  • Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers
  • Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols
  • Implements a martingale feature
  • Filter trading by forex sessions
  • Trading is FIFO/NFA Compliant

The EA implements many entry strategies that can be enabled or disabled at will:

  • Breakouts of the Kumo Cloud
  • Tenkan / Kijun Sen Crosses confirmed by Kumo color
  • Tenkan / Kijun Sen Crosses inside the Kumo cloud
  • Tenkan / Kijun Sen Crosses against the Kumo color
  • Breakouts of Kijun Sen confirmed by the trend
  • Breakouts of Kijun Sen confirmed against the trend

Additionally, it implements four different money management modes:

  • Trade manual lotsize: The EA will trade a fixed lotsize on each trade
  • Auto-calculation of lotsizes: The EA will risk % of the account on each trade
  • Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a losing trade
  • Inverse Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a winning trade


Input Parameters

  • Ichimoku Settings - This parameter group holds the parameters of the indicator.
  • Trading Setups - This group allows you to enable or disable trading setups based on Ichimoku.
  • Session Settings - Enable or disable trading for the Assian, European or American sessions.
  • Position Management - This group of settings applies to trading decisions and trade management. You can select trading direction, break-even in pips, trailing-stop in %, trailing-step in pips, stop-loss in pips and take-profit in pips.
  • Money Management - In this settings block you can set the lotsize for the first trade, or allow the EA to calculate it by itself. It also implements a martingale behavior. Entering a manual lot size is recommended.
  • EA Settings - You can select the magic number for the trades, custom comment and manual pip value if you need to override the one the default one. Do not change these unless you know what you are doing.

What to expect

This EA is a general purpose tool which success depends on your understanding of the underlying strategy and your ability to configure it. This EA will not generate profits under all market conditions and does not claim to do so. It is up to you to find the best parameters for each symbol and timeframe using the strategy tester.


Author

Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.

Reviews 22
BigMinShan
62
BigMinShan 2024.07.23 04:49 
 

test good, like it

amoqare
74
amoqare 2023.09.18 22:06 
 

Thank you very much for providing such useful EA for free

lildean254
49
lildean254 2023.02.08 16:25 
 

I just found my pictures of settings I created manually from 3 years ago when i knew nothing about EA's, when back test 3 years ago this EA turned $500 to $393k in 8 month back test with 3.79% DD, well since I know more about howto opt now, I will test these old setting and see if they still perform, great EA if you know howto change the settings. 5 star review for sure.

Recommended products
PZ MA Crossover EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.14 (43)
Experts
This EA trades using Moving Averages Crossovers. It offers fully customizable settings, flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale and inverse martingale mode.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products   |  Get Help ] Easy to use and supervise Fully customizable moving average settings It implements two different trading behaviors Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works f
FREE
Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4.18 (11)
Experts
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
WaveTraderMA
ANTON KOMISSARENKO
Experts
F ully automated trading system based on the Moving Averages indicator. It supports three classic trading signals and uses a flexible position management system. It is suitable for various trading instruments and adapts to any market conditions. Key features Three entry signals for flexible strategy customization Three types of entry orders: Market order Pending market stop Limit market order Trading time configuration – up to six time intervals Closing orders after a specified number of bars F
FREE
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.5 (16)
Experts
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.33 (9)
Experts
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (3)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Fibo Trader FREE MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
3 (3)
Experts
Fibo Trader is an expert advisor that allows you to create automated presets for oscillation patterns in reference to Fibonacci retracements values using fully automated and dynamically created grid. The process is achieved by first optimizing the EA, then running it on automated mode. EA allows you to switch between automatic and manual mode. When in manual mode the user will use a graphical panel that allows to manage the current trading conditions, or to take control in any moment to trade ma
FREE
LVL RSI mt5
LVL Invest
Experts
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands   Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (57)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Auric Mohd iK
Md Iqbal Kaiser
Experts
AURIC MOHD-iK is a dynamic, logic-based Expert Advisor (EA) engineered specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold). Unlike standard trading systems that rely on lagging, unreliable indicators, this EA operates purely on clean price logic—executing trades the way an experienced human trader naturally reads the market. This version is completely free with limitations, offering permanent value to your trading setup with zero hidden costs. Active Auric Mode That's it!!!!!!!!!! Core Trading Parameters Ac
FREE
Expert Alligator
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.17 (6)
Experts
The strategy is based on the Alligator technical indicator, described by Bill Williams in "Trading Chaos". The system is based on three moving averages (Lips, Teeth and Jaw lines), and oscillators, calculated using the difference between them. The trading signals are generated after crossover of the Alligator lines, depending on trend, determined by order of these lines. In the case of upward trend the Lips line (with minimal period) is the highest, the next is the Teeth line, and the lowest is
FREE
EA23 Tanin Heiken CCI
Nhat Tien Duong
Experts
[FREE EA] EA23 TANIN HEIKEN CCI: THE PULLBACK ASSASSIN & PROP FIRM SHIELD Are you tired of entering trends too late and getting caught in drawdowns? Meet EA23 Tanin Heiken CCI , a commercial-grade automated trading system designed to catch the perfect pullback entries in a strong trend. THE BIG UPDATE: NO MORE .SET FILES! For the first time, you don't need to download or load messy .set files. EA23 comes with Built-in Presets . Just select your mode from the dropdown menu (Prop Firm Safe M
FREE
Alligator Joe
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Overview Alligator Joe is a trend-alignment Expert Advisor built around the classic Alligator indicator (Jaw, Teeth, Lips). It waits for a fresh alignment of the three lines — not an alignment that has already been running for a while — then enters in the direction of that trend. Positions are closed gradually in three stages as price falls back through each line, instead of a single fixed exit. How it works The EA checks the last closed candle: are Lips, Teeth and Jaw fully aligned (bullish or
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
BB EA Strategy V5 Advanced Bollinger Bands Grid
Adi Prasetiyo
Experts
BB Strategy V5.01 Advanced Bollinger Bands Grid Expert Advisor BB Strategy V5.01 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines Bollinger Bands mean-reversion trading, percentage-based grid management, advanced entry filtering, and intelligent risk control. The EA is designed to identify temporary market overextensions and capture high-probability reversal opportunities while filtering out low-quality entries that often occur during strong trending conditions. Unlike traditio
FREE
PZ Fractal Trader EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.2 (5)
Experts
This EA trades untested fractals using pending orders. It offers many trading behaviors and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Easy to use and supervise It implements 4 different trading behaviors Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading ca
FREE
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
4.78 (9)
Experts
The Go Long EA implements an advanced intraday trading strategy based on the principle of systematic daily trading with multiple technical confirmations. While many traders seek complex algorithms, this EA combines simple yet effective concepts with sophisticated risk management and multiple technical filters. The EA opens positions at a specific time each day, but only when market conditions align with multiple technical indicators. This systematic approach helps capture intraday moves while a
FREE
NexusXAUPro
Dian Mahardika
Experts
NexusXAUPro is an automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading on MetaTrader 5. The system combines multiple market conditions to identify potential trading opportunities, including trend direction, trend strength, volatility, Bollinger Band context, pullback behavior, price location, candle confirmation, probability analysis, and risk management . NexusXAUPro is designed to avoid relying on a single indicator. Instead, it evaluates several conditions before allowing a trade
EA34 Tanin Force
Nhat Tien Duong
5 (2)
Experts
[FREE EA] EA34 TANIN FORCE: MACD & STOCH ENGINE (Prop Firm Ready) Are you tired of market noise and false breakouts? Meet EA34 Tanin Force, a commercial-grade Expert Advisor designed specifically for the EURUSD on the M15 timeframe. This system combines the raw trend-following power of MACD with the precision timing of the Stochastic Oscillator. PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS (6-Year Stress Test 2020 - 2026): * Symbol & Timeframe: EURUSD | M15 * Set & Forget: Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit. No
FREE
BitGameBot
Galin Vasilev
Experts
BitGame Bot is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on sigma-style trading logic. The robot is designed for XAUUSD / Gold and uses structured price movement, volatility and market deviation to search for trading opportunities according to predefined entry and risk-management rules. The system includes two trading modes: - Current mode - Alternative mode Both modes are designed for Gold trading. Users can test both presets in the Strategy Tester and choose the one that best matches their broker
FREE
Neural network 2 Moving Averages
Vladimir Mikhailov
5 (6)
Experts
A neural network Expert Advisor based on two moving averages with the training mode. Train the Expert Advisor on selected examples and make a profit in real life. The EA can work on any instrument and in any timeframe. Trading Algorithm of the EA Two moving averages are analyzed by the neural network core, which produces commands to buy or sell. the values of two moving averages, fast (FMA) and slow (SMA), are provided to the first layer, at the second layer it calculates two neurons responsibl
FREE
Macd Rsi Expert
Lakshya Pandey
5 (1)
Experts
MACD RSI Optimized EA is a free, fully automated trading robot designed to capture trends using a classic combination of indicators. By merging the trend-following capabilities of the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with the momentum filtering of the RSI (Relative Strength Index), this EA aims to filter out market noise and enter trades with higher probability. This version has been specifically optimized for the month of October on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe and performs best on
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Neuro Edge
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
5 (4)
Experts
Please give review to support development of this Expert Advisor NeuroEdge EA is an advanced trend-following scalper designed to adapt dynamically to market behavior. Built with precision algorithms and smart averaging logic, it maintains minimal drawdown while capturing high-probability setups in trending conditions. NeuroEdge continuously analyzes market flow to ensure optimal entries and exits — giving traders the edge they need in volatile markets. ️ Core Features: Adaptive Trend Detection
FREE
DeM Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
DeM_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( DeMarker ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
Range Auto TP SL
Dilwyn Tng
4.57 (46)
Experts
Range Auto TP SL  is for you, 100% free for now, download it and give me a good review and you are free to use it for lifetime !!!! Range Auto TP SL is a EA to set Stop Loss and Take Profit level based on range using Average True Range (ATR). It works on both manually opened positions via PC MT5 Teriminals or MT5 Mobiles and EA/robots opened position. You can specify magic number for it to work on or it can work on all the positions. Many EA does not good Stop Loss and Take Profit function and
FREE
EA16 Taka Grid
Nhat Tien Duong
Experts
TAKA Grid EA (EA16): The Sideway King & Prop Firm Shield Are you tired of EAs that get destroyed by choppy, ranging markets? Meet TAKA Grid EA , the ultimate mean-reversion system designed specifically for the AUDNZD cross pair on the M15 timeframe. It doesn't rely on explosive breakouts; it dominates the sideways chop with mathematical precision.   ENTER YOUR KEY HERE:   [  EA16_99999D_TANINCODER_595559587987 ] -- MANDATORY: ALLOW WEBREQUEST TO ACTIVATE THE BOT To verify your License
FREE
ForceBB Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
ForceBB_Expert   is structured based on two specifics technical analysis indicators ( Bollinger Bands and  Force Index ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Jireh Fair Value Gap EA
Jesse De Souza Ferreira
Experts
Jireh Fair Value Gap EA Free Introductory Release — Download, test and help shape the future of this project through your feedback. The Jireh Fair Value Gap Trader EA is an automated trading system that identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and executes trades when price returns to mitigate the imbalance. Designed around Smart Money Concepts (SMC), the EA combines multiple confirmation filters and advanced risk management tools to help traders automate a disciplined FVG trading strategy. Whether
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.67 (12)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
4.8 (25)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency. Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essenti
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (39)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.05 (56)
Experts
Important update Previous set files should not be used with SGH Ultimate. Please use the updated set files prepared for this version. For details about the latest update and the current live-signal set file, please check the dedicated MQL5 blog post. No Grid / No Martingale / No Recovery / No Hedging / Single Entry with SL / One Shot Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a Gold EA with no grid, no martingale,
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (48)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.38 (153)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.64 (11)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
MoonDog EA
James Vito Armin Bianchini
5 (9)
Experts
LIMITED PRICE — $299 The current price is temporarily limited to $299 A major upgrade is currently planned, introducing new Machine Learning & AI features designed to further enhance MoonDog EA. Secure your copy at $299 before the major update is released. MoonDog EA is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. The system combines five independent breakout strategies designed to identify different breakout and price-expansion conditions. MoonDog
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4 (29)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.29 (55)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.56 (16)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (6)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
3.9 (21)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using,you can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results Set files of the current running signal account and live chat access link will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers after the buyer sends a short comment from the comment section At the same time, this is still a launch version , not a fully mass-promoted final-sta
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.42 (31)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.57 (23)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +300% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.53 (74)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (2)
Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide LIMITED PRICE — $400 Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading https://www.
Quantum iGold MT5
Yassine Mouhssine
4.54 (39)
Experts
Quantum iGold MT5 – Advanced AI Trading System (XAUUSD) Quantum iGold MT5 is a fully automated trading system built using advanced Artificial Intelligence techniques. It employs a hybrid neural architecture that integrates LSTM and Transformer models to analyze price behavior on XAUUSD . This structure enables the system to detect market patterns, adapt to volatility changes, and generate technically refined trading signals in real time. After purchase, please contact me via MQL5 private messa
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (505)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (4)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.34 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.04 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
More from author
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] Boo
PZ Lopez Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicators
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whips
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (57)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
PZ 123 Pattern MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Unlock powerful breakout opportunities The 123 Pattern is one of the most popular, powerful and flexible chart patterns. The pattern is made up of three price points: a bottom, a peak or valley, and a Fibonacci retracement between 38.2% and 71.8%. A pattern is considered valid when the price breaks beyond the last peak or valley, moment at which the indicator plots an arrow, rises an alert, and the trade can be placed. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ]
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whips
PZ Reversal Fractals MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.51 (35)
Indicators
This is the latest iteration of my famous indicator, Reversal Fractals, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It examines the price structure of fractals to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] Reversal fractals can start long trends The indicator is non repainting It implements alerts of all k
FREE
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
PZ Day Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.7 (44)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
PZ Turtle Trading EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2 (4)
Experts
This expert advisor implements the original Dennis and Eckhardt trading system, commonly known as The Turtle Trader. It trades exactly like the original turtles did, and can be used by experienced traders to capture trends in up or down markets. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Fully configurable strategy settings Fully configurable trading settings Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Works for CFDs and for
FREE
PZ Support Resistance
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (3)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
PZ Supply Demand MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Stay ahead of the market: predict buying and selling pressure with ease This indicator analyzes past price action to anticipate buying and selling pressure in the market: it does so by looking back into the past and analyzing price peaks and valleys around the current price. It is a state-of-the-art confirmation indicator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Predict buying and selling pressure in the market Avoid getting caught in buying selling frenzies
PZ Inside Bars MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.5 (12)
Indicators
Enhance your price action strategy: inside bar breakouts at your fingertips This indicator detects inside bars of several ranges, making it very easy for price action traders to spot and act on inside bar breakouts. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] Easy to use and understand Customizable color selections The indicator implements visual/mail/push/sound alerts The indicator does not repaint or backpaint An inside bar is a bar or series of bars which is/
FREE
PZ ABCD Retracement
PZ TRADING SLU
4 (5)
Indicators
Identify precise entry and exit points with AB=CD patterns This indicator finds AB=CD retracement patterns. The AB=CD Retracement pattern is a 4-point price structure where the initial price segment is partially retraced and followed by an equidistant move from the completion of the pullback, and is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products   ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable AC and BD ratios Customizable b
PZ Candlestick Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Identify over 30 candlestick patterns with precision This indicator recognizes over 30 Japanese Candlestick Patterns and highlights them beautifully on the chart. It is simply one of those indicators price action traders can't live without. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] Boost your technical analysis overnight Detect japanese candlestick patterns easily Trade reliable and universal reversal patterns Hop onto established trends safely using continua
PZ Chart Overlay MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4 (1)
Indicators
Master the market: harness the power of statistical arbitrage This indicator showcases the price action of multiple instruments on a single chart, enabling you to compare the fluctuations of different assets and seamlessly implement statistical arbitrage strategies. Its main usage is to find correlated symbols which are temporarily out of whack. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  | Get Help ] Find overbought or oversold currency pairs easily Plot up
FREE
PZ Trade Pad MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.46 (24)
Utilities
This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management, hassle free Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection Set SL and TP levels with d
FREE
PZ Turtle Trading EA
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (1)
Experts
This expert advisor implements the original Dennis and Eckhardt trading system, commonly known as The Turtle Trader. It trades exactly like the original turtles did, and can be used by experienced traders to capture trends in up or down markets. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Easy to use and supervise Fully configurable strategy settings Fully configurable trading settings Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Works f
FREE
PZ Turtle Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.67 (6)
Indicators
The Turtle Trading Indicator implements the original Dennis Richards and Bill Eckhart trading system, commonly known as The Turtle Trader. This trend following system relies on breakouts of historical highs and lows to take and close trades: it is the complete opposite to the "buy low and sell high" approach. The main rule is "Trade an N-day breakout and take profits when an M-day high or low is breached (N must me above M)".  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Pr
FREE
PZ Lopez Impulse MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (4)
Indicators
Transform your trading approach with reliable bullish and bearish patterns [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] This indicator evaluates volatility and price directionality simultaneously, which finds the following events. Decisive and sudden price movements Large hammers/shooting stars patterns Strong breakouts backed by most market participants Indecisive but volatile market situations It is an extremely easy to use indicator... The blue
FREE
PZ Sandwich Bars MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
Indicators
Spot high-probability trades: sandwich bar breakouts at your fingertips This indicator detects Sandwich Bars of several ranges, an extremely reliable breakout pattern. A sandwich setup consists on a single bar that engulfs several past bars, breaking and rejecting the complete price range. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] Easy and effective usage Customizable bar ranges Customizable color selections The indicator implements visual/mail/push/sound ale
FREE
PZ Pivot Points MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.91 (22)
Indicators
This indicator displays pivot points in the chart, including historical vales, and supports many calculation modes for Pivot Points and S/R levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] It plots historical levels for backtesting purposes It allows you to select the reference timeframe It implements different Pivot Point calculation modes It implements different SR calculation modes It implements customizable colors and sizes Calculation Mod
FREE
PZ Three Drives
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It impl
FREE
PZ Trendlines
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Tired of plotting trendlines? The PZ TrendLines indicator applies a mechanical approach to the construction of trend lines for you! [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] It can draw up to 18 trendlines Trendlines can be optionally based on fractals Each line represents a breakout level Each trendline can be broken or rejected Configurable amount of lines Configurable colors Author Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, softwar
FREE
PZ Flat Market Index MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Identify trending and flat markets effortlessly This indicator calculates how much has a symbol moved in relative terms to find trending or flat markets. It displays what percentage of the latest price range is directional. It can be used to avoid trading in flat markets, or to find flat markets to execute range-bound trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] A value of zero means the market is absolutely flat A value of 100
FREE
Filter:
floworld
106
floworld 2024.09.01 17:29 
 

I tried many different configs but no success. Profit was low or loss.

BigMinShan
62
BigMinShan 2024.07.23 04:49 
 

test good, like it

Gloria Sarpong
10297
Gloria Sarpong 2024.04.09 11:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

AHMED NOUR ELDEEN
712
AHMED NOUR ELDEEN 2023.11.13 20:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Krystian Oskar Gorecki
188
Krystian Oskar Gorecki 2023.10.28 12:07 
 

After 14 years of investing in forex, I wanted to develop my skills and, as part of diversification, automate some of my portfolios, but after testing dozens of trading robots, both free and paid, I am considering learning to write MQL because everything available in the market does not work. Greetings to the Creators ;).

amoqare
74
amoqare 2023.09.18 22:06 
 

Thank you very much for providing such useful EA for free

lildean254
49
lildean254 2023.02.08 16:25 
 

I just found my pictures of settings I created manually from 3 years ago when i knew nothing about EA's, when back test 3 years ago this EA turned $500 to $393k in 8 month back test with 3.79% DD, well since I know more about howto opt now, I will test these old setting and see if they still perform, great EA if you know howto change the settings. 5 star review for sure.

Cristian Mihail Pauna
13168
Cristian Mihail Pauna 2022.09.27 06:56 
 

Positive feedback!

Shipud16
149
Shipud16 2022.09.25 14:58 
 

Ótimo pra index

Leandro Rocha Rocha
29
Leandro Rocha Rocha 2022.09.16 20:08 
 

Perfeito PARABENS se souber programar e só GAIN...OBRIGADO

Thomas Miller
28
Thomas Miller 2022.09.01 06:38 
 

MINUS 5 STAR &lt; This EA is the worst P. O . S. I have try to use. WHOPING BIG LOOOSEEER .DO NOT USE ON REAL ACCOUNT. This EA needs an EINSTINE shredder. I trade with many WINNING EAs on MT 4 BUT i have not found any great EAs for MT 5.

Clemildes Horta
287
Clemildes Horta 2022.06.13 23:52 
 

Muito bom! Excelente! Quem programou está de parabéns!

themarketer243
14
themarketer243 2021.12.16 17:22 
 

GOOD EA

Petr Zharuk
1623
Petr Zharuk 2021.10.10 00:30 
 

Сделайте пожалуйста возможность открывать только длинные позиции, или короткие. В обе стороны не подходит для моей стратегии. Спасибо

Almiem64
57
Almiem64 2021.04.23 14:36 
 

It can be used by comparing it with other signals, such as oscillators.

5100427
54
5100427 2021.03.13 08:36 
 

bon résultat en terme de départ de signal....reste à surveiller le sortie de positions

Rudolf Strahm
199
Rudolf Strahm 2021.03.08 11:35 
 

Habe eine Test in Betrieb sieht gut aus

Marco Criconia
287
Marco Criconia 2020.10.20 14:16 
 

Good

Lucky Pal
438
Lucky Pal 2020.09.18 06:04 
 

Has a few limitations, but this is still the best free EA on the MQL5 market I've used so far.

Juan Gallego
79
Juan Gallego 2020.07.10 23:22 
 

I have run optimizations on this EA, and I am testing it on demo account, it has been profitable, I'll let it run 2 more months and will evaluate if I should use it on real account.

12
Reply to review