LotMaster AI

🚀 LotMaster AI – Smart Lot Sizing & Risk Control!

🔹 Automatic lot calculation and deposit protection for stable trading!

📌 What is LotMaster AI?
This expert advisor automatically calculates trade volume based on your deposit and selected risk percentage.
No more guessing how many lots to place – LotMaster AI does it for you, considering Stop Loss and market conditions.

Features:
Automatic lot size calculation – based on deposit size and chosen risk percentage.
Supports all order types – market and pending (BUY, SELL, BUY LIMIT, SELL LIMIT, BUY STOP, SELL STOP).
Flexible risk management – precise Stop Loss and Take Profit calculation.
Error protection – checks broker’s minimum SL/TP requirements.
Order limit control – prevents multiple positions from opening at the same time.
Works on all instruments and timeframes – a universal solution for any market!

🎯 Why choose LotMaster AI?
📈 Perfect for traders of all levels – from beginners to professionals.
💡 Fully automated system – set it up once and let it do the work!
⚙️ Customizable settings – adapt it to your strategy in just a few clicks.
🚀 Works on any instrument and timeframe – a versatile tool for every trader!
Tested & Verified – stable performance in real-market conditions!

🔔 🔥 Special Offer for Early Buyers! 🔥
👉 Only $30 for the first 10 buyers!
After 10 sales, the price will increase to $50, then to $80!

Get it now at the lowest price while the offer lasts!

📌 Click "Buy" now and take full control of your trading!

💬 If this tool has helped you, leave a nice review! Your support inspires me to create even more useful tools for traders. Thank you! 🙏


