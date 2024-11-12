SEREDINA is your all-in-one tool for position assessment and control! This script automatically calculates the average price of open BUY and SELL positions for any trading instrument on the MetaTrader 5 platform, displaying not only precise data but also visual levels on the chart to instantly show you the average entry level for your positions.

With SEREDINA, you can:

Identify the "average price" point for open BUY and SELL orders on the current asset.

Quickly evaluate potential breakeven levels for both directions.

Save time on analyzing and managing positions, especially when trading in large volumes.

Key Features:

Accuracy : The script considers the volume of each position to calculate the precise average price.

: The script considers the volume of each position to calculate the precise average price. Visual Clarity : The average BUY and SELL prices are displayed on the chart as blue and red lines, making entry levels intuitively clear.

: The average BUY and SELL prices are displayed on the chart as blue and red lines, making entry levels intuitively clear. User-Friendly Interface : As soon as you launch the script, it shows average prices in the terminal window and outputs them as a text comment on the chart.

: As soon as you launch the script, it shows average prices in the terminal window and outputs them as a text comment on the chart.



Versatility: Works on any instrument and timeframe in MetaTrader 5.

Who is this script for? This tool is designed for traders who manage multiple positions on a single symbol, particularly those using grid trading, hedging, or averaging strategies. It will be useful for both beginner traders and seasoned professionals who need to see average entry levels to manage risks and make exit decisions.

SEREDINA enables you to manage your portfolio of orders easily, saving time on calculations. By seeing your average prices on the chart, you can make quick decisions on profit-taking or loss-cutting.

Improved version at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127326?source=Site+Profile+Seller

💬 If this tool has helped you, leave a nice review! Your support inspires me to create even more useful tools for traders. Thank you! 🙏



