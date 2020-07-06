Clean Pending Orders

Clean Pending Orders
Delete all pending orders on the current symbol in seconds!

This simple yet effective script is designed for traders who value speed and convenience. Just launch it, and it will instantly delete all pending Buy and Sell orders on the current symbol.

Benefits:

  • Instant removal: All orders are deleted in seconds.
  • Focus on the current symbol only: Other instruments are not affected.
  • Ease of use: One click, and your terminal is clean.
  • Logging: The script shows what has been deleted and notifies you of any errors.

How it works:

  1. Ensure there are pending orders on the current symbol.
  2. Launch the script in MetaTrader 5.
  3. All pending orders will be deleted automatically.

Who is this script for?

  • Traders managing multiple symbols who need to quickly clear pending orders.
  • Anyone looking for simple tools to automate trading.
  • For clearing the terminal before starting new trading sessions.

👉 Download it for free now and simplify your trading!

My other tools:

💬 Please leave a kind review for my work! Your support motivates me to create even more useful tools for traders. Thank you! 🙏


Recommended products
Account and Market Dashboard
Ezekiel Bronal Nyangweso
Utilities
Advanced Account Dashboard & Risk Monitor (MT5) This script provides a real-time on-chart dashboard for monitoring account performance, risk exposure, and execution conditions in MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want clear visibility of account health and risk awareness during live trading or VPS operation. The script does not open trades and does not interfere with any strategy logic . Key Features Account Metrics Live equity, balance, and floating profit/loss Open position count an
FREE
Trend Risk Monitor
Kenneth Michael Chambers
Utilities
TREND RISK MONITOR EA - USER GUIDE ---------------------------------------------------- 1. OVERVIEW The Trend Risk Monitor is not a trading robot that opens new positions. Instead, it is a sophisticated risk management utility designed to work alongside another Expert Advisor (EA) on your trading account. Its primary purpose is to actively monitor trades opened by a specific EA (identified by a "Magic Number") and provide a real-time assessment of the market risk associated with each open posit
Noetrix Sentinel
Julien Jeremy Rodrigue Gazagnaire
Utilities
Noetrix Sentinel 1.10 Noetrix Sentinel is a native, read-only MetaTrader 5 operational supervision utility. It monitors terminal connectivity, latency, trading permissions, chart and EA presence, watched market feeds, optional Magic mappings, alerts and diagnostic evidence from a single chart. ## Safety and distribution - MetaEditor result: `0 errors, 0 warnings`. - Entry point: `MQL5/Experts/NoetrixSentinel/NoetrixSentinel.mq5`. - No trading library, order submission, position close, order
FREE
OnlyPlusCloser
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Utilities
OnlyPlusCloser — Close Only Profitable Trades. Fast. Smart. What it does: OnlyPlusCloser is an intelligent script for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes only profitable positions for the current symbol. No manual filtering. No risk. Just positive trades — in one click. Trader Benefits: Maximum control — losing trades remain untouched Instant speed — all profitable positions are closed immediately Routine automation — perfect for scalpers and day traders ️ Execution reliability
FREE
Gerenciador de ordens manuais
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Utilities
Robot Manual Order Manager is a tool that allows you to automatically include Stop Loss, Breakeven, Take Profit and partials in open trades. Be it a market order or a limit order. Besides, it automatically conducts your trade, moving your stop or ending trades, according to the parameters you choose. To make your operations more effective, the Manual Orders Manager Robot has several indicators that can be configured to work on your trade. Among the options you can count on the features: Conducti
Veniqor Smart Trade Copier PRO
Jan Stepan
Utilities
VENIQOR Smart Trade Copier PRO is more than a simple MT5 trade copier. It combines fast local trade synchronization with flexible risk management, Account Protection and optional News Protection for every Receiver account. As with our other VENIQOR products, we welcome useful customer feedback and are happy to implement meaningful improvements and new features whenever possible. The same EA works as both Master and Receiver . One Master can copy trades to multiple Receivers running on the same
Session panel
Timo Mario Hoffmann
Utilities
Session Panel for MT5 Session Panel is a free MT5 indicator that gives you a fast and convenient live overview of the major trading sessions directly from the chart. Monitor Tokyo, London, and New York session times, see which session is currently active, track countdowns to the next session, and view session overlap information in one compact dashboard. Built for traders who want better market timing, clearer session awareness, and a cleaner chart workflow in live market conditions. Session Pan
FREE
Trade Manager oneclick control
Pankaj Kushwaha
5 (3)
Experts
️ Trade Manager oneclick  ( Reverse Trade,  Partial Close,  Breakeven, Close All Running Trade )   control – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5 Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open positions — directly from the MT5 chart. This EA does not open or close trades automatically based on any strategy. It simply provides one-click management tools to handle your running trades efficient
FREE
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
Trade Assistant Manager MT5
Lim Wei Liang
Utilities
Title : Trade Assistant Manager MT5 Trade Assistant Manager — See your risk before you click Visual Risk Manager is a MetaTrader 5 chart utility for discretionary traders who want a clear, visual way to size positions . Place your Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit directly on the chart. The panel shows the lot size, the money at risk, the profit target in money, and the reward-to-risk ratio — updated as you move the lines. What you gain   Faster decisions   : - Automatically calculate the volum
FREE
Pin Bars MT5
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicators
Main purpose:   "Pin Bars"   is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works:   The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the directi
FREE
Telecontrol MT5
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
3 (1)
Utilities
Telegram Controls (Telecontrol) — performs communication between the bot Telegram and the terminal MetaTrader 5 . It helps aggregate data from multiple terminals and manage them using a bot in Telegram . The service is convenient for working on multiple MT5 terminals, allowing each terminal to be individually configured for optimal display and perception of information. All terminal data is collected in one Telegram channel, and the settings panel allows quick adjustments and saving of changes i
FREE
Kiwi Multi Pairs Indicator MT5
- Nguyen Ngoc Diep
Indicators
Kiwi Multi Pairs Indicator MT5 v1.01 Kiwi Multi Pairs Indicator MT5 is a multi-market and multi-timeframe confirmation dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Instead of opening many charts and checking indicators individually, Kiwi Multi Pairs Indicator brings 9 markets, 5 technical indicators and 7 timeframes together in one easy-to-read dashboard. The indicator is designed to help traders quickly identify bullish, bearish and mixed market conditions and compare confirmation across different symbols and t
FREE
Protective stop and tp assistant
Lawrence Chilambe Mkandawire
Utilities
SL/TP Mover – The Ultimate Position Manager for MetaTrader 5 Take full control of your stop losses and take profits across all open trades – instantly, visually, and automatically.** The Problems Every Trader Faces - Manually adjusting SL/TP on multiple positions is tedious and error‑prone – especially during fast markets. - New trades often open without any SL/TP unless you remember to set them every time. - Scaling in or adding to a position leaves older and newer trades with inconsistent r
Trading Panel Pro Premium MT5
Rostislav Marek
Utilities
Introduction: The RosMaFin Trading Panel is not just a standard order execution tool. It is a comprehensive, professional assistant designed for manual and price-action traders who want to save time, manage risk with mathematical precision, and maintain full market awareness. Say goodbye to manual lot size calculations and tedious Stop Loss adjustments. This panel streamlines your entire trading workflow from analysis to trade exit. KEY FEATURES & BENEFITS: Advanced Risk Management & Exec
FREE
Bohemia Gold MT5
Vladislav Taska
4.75 (4)
Experts
Bohemia Gold MT5 is  Trend & Volatility EA trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . It combines higher-timeframe trend filtering , trend detection , volatility-based SL management , and advanced trade management to adapt market conditions. It uses style logic focused on trend strength, volatility, and capital protection. NOTE:   Based on backtests, I found better trading results with the following setup: D1/H4/H2 (Trend/ADX/ATR & trade). The SET file can be downloaded here … bohe
FREE
Stamina HUD
Michele Todesco
Indicators
STAMINA HUD – Advanced Market & Trend Dashboard (MT5) STAMINA HUD   is a professional   market information panel   designed for traders who want   clarity, speed, and control   directly on the chart. It provides a   clean heads-up display (HUD)   with essential market data and   multi-timeframe trend direction , without cluttering the chart or generating trading signals. What STAMINA HUD Shows   Current Price   Spread (in real pips)   Today High–Low range (pips)   Average D
FREE
DDKiller Pro
Njaratahiry Michael Randrianiaina
Utilities
Stop Blowing Your Account. Once and For All. DDKiller Pro is the MT5 risk guardian that runs silently on your chart and shuts down trading the moment you hit a limit — whether you're grinding a prop firm challenge or managing your own CFD account. The problem every trader knows: You set your rules. You break them anyway. One revenge trade. One overleveraged position. One session that erases a month of gains. DDKiller Pro removes that decision from your hands entirely. What it does: The second yo
Calc account value for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
Script to calculate equity and balance at a specific date and time.  This script makes up for a lack of MetaTrader account history, that does not show how the balance and equity changes in time. Balance calculation includes closed orders only. Equity calculation includes orders closed before and orders that are still open at the specified time. Example: date and time set to 2020/07/06 00:00. If I had a Buy 1 lot EURUSD position opened at price 1.12470 on the 2020/07/02, the program would ca
FREE
SMC Trade Pilot MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (1)
Utilities
SMC Trade Pilot MT5 Semi-automatic trading assistant for Smart Money Concepts traders. Receive rich signals on Telegram with chart screenshot, then place the trade with a single tap. Manage your positions from your phone, even when you are away from your computer. The problem this solves Smart Money setups don't wait for you. Order Blocks and Liquidity Sweeps form during the London open, the New York open, or in the middle of the Asian session, often when you are at work, in a meeting, or simply
Rainbow MT5
Jamal El Alama
4 (1)
Indicators
Description : Rainbow MT5 is a technical indicator based on Moving Average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, then this is a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, then this is a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT5 ) based on Rainbow MT5 indicator is now available here . MT4 version is available here .
FREE
Neuron Telegram Trade Broadcaster MT5
Tiago Oliveira Silva
Utilities
Neuron Telegram Trade Broadcaster MT5 Neuron Telegram Trade Broadcaster MT5 is a professional multi-asset utility developed by NEURON QUANT SYSTEMS to automatically send MetaTrader 5 trading activity to Telegram groups or channels. The system monitors manual trades and trades opened by Expert Advisors , including different symbols in the trading account. Main Features Automatic BUY and SELL signals Manual and EA trade detection Multi-asset monitoring Market and pending orders Entry, lot, Stop Lo
Double Correlation
Michele Bini
Indicators
Double Correlation indicator (free) plots two windowed correlations in a separate window.  the size of window is taken as input before the two symbols to correlate to. Two symbols are taken as an input parameters as well as period length. and the two correlations are computed with the currently shown symbol ex: input GBPJPY and AUDNZD.  current symbol EURUSD then the following will be computed corr(EURUSD,GBPJPY) and corr(EURUSD,AUDNZD) The indicator can be useful to run a multi-symbol pair trad
FREE
Candle Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
5 (2)
Indicators
Candle Perspective Structure Indicator MT5 is a simple indicator that defines and displays the candlestick structure of the market. This indicator will suit both experienced traders and beginners who find it difficult to follow the structure visually. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on manual strategies automation services or indicator development/conversion services at 4xDev
FREE
Kiwi Position Risk Calculator
- Nguyen Ngoc Diep
Utilities
Kiwi Position Risk Calculator MT5 Kiwi Position Risk Calculator is a free MetaTrader 5 tool designed to help traders plan a position before entering the market. The calculator displays interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels directly on the chart and automatically calculates the corresponding position size and risk-to-reward ratio. It can be used with Forex, Gold, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other instruments supported by the broker. Main Features Interactive Entry, Stop Loss and
FREE
Equitypanel
Timo Mario Hoffmann
5 (1)
Utilities
Equity Panel for MT5 Equity Panel is a free MT5 indicator that gives you a fast and convenient live overview of your account directly from the chart. Monitor balance, equity, floating P/L, drawdown, daily performance, margin data, and warning levels in one compact dashboard. Built for traders who want better control, faster risk awareness, and clearer account monitoring in live market conditions. Equity Panel is a lightweight and practical account monitoring indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps
FREE
FX Info Spread MT5
Pedro Fernandez
3 (1)
Utilities
Minimalist and fully customizable info panel. It works on any chart and timeframe, with 2 - 4 digits brokers and with 3 - 5 digits ones. It can show: Current Spread in pips (1 decimal digit if you are on a 3 - 5 digits broker) ATR (Average True Range) in pips Current Server Time Current GMT Time Important Account Info: Current Leverage and Stop-out Level (%) Time left for the current bar. Very useful on 4 h charts All info labels have a tooltip with the same data Available customizations : Ena
FREE
EA Performance Terminal
Yuta Hidaka
Utilities
EA PERFORMANCE TERMINAL — everything on one screen. Every robot on your account, what each one is doing to your balance, and the months that got you here, drawn over your chart instead of buried in a report. A balance is an average, and averages hide things. One robot can quietly cover another's losses for months while the equity curve still looks calm. This reads your closed trades and splits that single number back apart, by Magic Number. A free edition is available, and it runs on a live char
Orion Telegram Notifier Bot
Joao Paulo Botelho Silva
Utilities
Orion Telegram Notifier Bot  allows the trader to receive trade notifications in his Telegram whenever a position is opened or closed. The EA sends notifications showing the Symbol, Magic Number, Direction, Lot (Volume), Entry Price, Exit Price, Take Profit, Stop-Loss and Profit of the position. How to setup Orion Telegram Notifier? Open Telegram and Search for “BotFather” Click or Type “/newbot” Create a nickname and username (Example: nickname: MT5trades   - username: MT5TelegramBot) *The use
Smart Setup Bot
Joakim Samuel
Utilities
SmartSetup Bot Is an advanced trading tool that combines the flexibility of manual configurations with the power of semi-automated features. It automatically generates graphical objects, displaying critical zones such as support and resistance levels, stop loss and take profit areas, and other essential indicators. SmartSetup Bot provides clear and precise visualization of your trading parameters, facilitating informed decision-making. This bot is designed for traders who value manual control bu
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (216)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (673)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
25% discount due to the launch of AstroTrade : 100$ >>> 75$ (Only for the first 10 purchases) AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execu
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (167)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (146)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (5)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
4.2 (5)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (52)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.71 (17)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (8)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Trade Copier Ultimate
Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
5 (4)
Utilities
Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
Utilities
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Signal Trading View to MT5 Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro  Instant professional execution between TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Automate your trading strategy with the most robust communication bridge between TradingView alerts and real execution in MT5. Designed for traders who demand speed, flexibility, and impeccable risk management, this Expert Advisor transforms any alert message into a precise market or limit order.   Install and TEST the TRIAL version HERE STRENGTHS AND ADVANTAGES Universal Parsing Engine (Propriet
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
More from author
ATR Master
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Indicators
ATR Master – The Master of Volatility on Your Chart! ATR Master is a professional ATR indicator that instantly displays key data directly on the chart! It helps you analyze price movement range, determine the distance traveled and the remaining potential , as well as monitor the candle timer and current spread. Why Traders Choose ATR Master? Daily ATR Analysis – See the average price movement range for the day, with the selected period displayed in brackets. ATR Passed – Track how
FREE
Seredina
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Utilities
SEREDINA is your all-in-one tool for position assessment and control! This script automatically calculates the average price of open BUY and SELL positions for any trading instrument on the MetaTrader 5 platform, displaying not only precise data but also visual levels on the chart to instantly show you the average entry level for your positions. With SEREDINA , you can: Identify the "average price" point for open BUY and SELL orders on the current asset. Quickly evaluate potential breakeven leve
FREE
StopAndTake
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
5 (1)
Utilities
Product Name: StopAndTake — A simple script for precise and fast SL/TP management Product Description: StopAndTake is a lightweight and intuitive script designed for traders who value speed, accuracy, and reliability in managing their positions. This tool allows you to instantly update Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for all positions on the selected chart, ensuring maximum ease of use. Benefits and Advantages: Simplicity: A minimalist interface that's easy for beginners to understand. Lightnin
FREE
OnlyPlusCloser
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Utilities
OnlyPlusCloser — Close Only Profitable Trades. Fast. Smart. What it does: OnlyPlusCloser is an intelligent script for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes only profitable positions for the current symbol. No manual filtering. No risk. Just positive trades — in one click. Trader Benefits: Maximum control — losing trades remain untouched Instant speed — all profitable positions are closed immediately Routine automation — perfect for scalpers and day traders ️ Execution reliability
FREE
Close all on current symbol
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Utilities
Close Positions Current Symbol A simple and reliable script to close all positions on the current symbol. It eliminates routine work and saves valuable time. Advantages: Focus on the current asset only: The script closes trades for the selected symbol without affecting other positions. Speed and convenience: With a single run, all positions are closed in seconds. Perfect for any strategy: Suitable for those working with multiple positions or focused on a single asset. Safety: Processes each posi
FREE
Clear All Stops and Takes
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Utilities
Clear All Stops and Takes — A simple solution for instant SL/TP removal Remove all Stop Loss and Take Profit levels with a single click! Clear All Stops and Takes is a convenient script designed for traders who want to quickly and efficiently remove SL and TP levels on all open positions. Its simple operation and instant execution make this tool indispensable for working in dynamic market conditions. Key Benefits: • Time-saving: No need to manually edit each position — everything is done automat
FREE
Clear All Stops and Takes on Current Symbol
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Utilities
Clear All Stops and Takes on Current Symbol A quick and efficient tool to remove all Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for positions on the selected symbol. Forget about manual work—this script will do everything for you in just a few seconds! Benefits: Targeted management: Removes SL/TP only for the current symbol without affecting other assets. This is especially useful for traders with multiple open positions. Speed and convenience: With just one click, all Stop Loss and Take Profit levels fo
FREE
Middle Line
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Utilities
Middle Line — your key to effective position management! This unique script for MetaTrader 5 automatically calculates two key average price levels, helping you manage your positions easily and efficiently: Overall Average Price: considers all open positions, showing the balance point of your trades. Average Price Excluding the Best Trade: helps you determine where to optimize volume to minimize risk. Average levels are instantly displayed on the chart: Solid Line — the overall average price. Das
SymbolMonitor
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Utilities
SymbolMonitor 1.3 – Full Control Over Your Trading! Do you trade multiple instruments and want to instantly track your profit? SymbolMonitor 1.3 is a powerful expert advisor that automatically analyzes profitability for each symbol and offers flexible settings and alerts! New Features in Version 1.3 Customizable visual settings – adjust font, size, and text color Automatic notifications – get alerts when your target profit is reached Accurate profit calculation – displays tota
LotMaster AI
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Utilities
LotMaster AI – Smart Lot Sizing & Risk Control! Automatic lot calculation and deposit protection for stable trading! What is LotMaster AI? This expert advisor automatically calculates trade volume based on your deposit and selected risk percentage. No more guessing how many lots to place – LotMaster AI does it for you , considering Stop Loss and market conditions . Features: Automatic lot size calculation – based on deposit size and chosen risk percentage. Supports all order typ
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review