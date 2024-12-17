Clear All Stops and Takes on Current Symbol

A quick and efficient tool to remove all Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for positions on the selected symbol. Forget about manual work—this script will do everything for you in just a few seconds!

Benefits:

Targeted management: Removes SL/TP only for the current symbol without affecting other assets. This is especially useful for traders with multiple open positions.

Removes SL/TP only for the current symbol without affecting other assets. This is especially useful for traders with multiple open positions. Speed and convenience: With just one click, all Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for the selected symbol are cleared.

With just one click, all Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for the selected symbol are cleared. Flexible application: Perfect for both traders focusing on a single instrument and those managing multiple assets simultaneously.

How it works:

Simply run the script, and it will automatically check all positions on the current symbol. If SL or TP levels are set, it will remove them instantly. Positions on other symbols will remain untouched.

Who is this tool for?

Traders working with a single instrument who need quick adjustments.

Those managing multiple assets but wanting to control positions selectively.

Anyone who values automation and efficient trade management.

👉 Download it for free and free yourself from unnecessary routine tasks!

By the way, a script that removes all Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on all active instruments simultaneously is also available for free. You can download it here.

💬 Don’t forget to leave a kind review for my efforts! Your feedback motivates me to create even more useful tools for traders. Thank you! 🙏