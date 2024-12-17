Clear All Stops and Takes on Current Symbol

Clear All Stops and Takes on Current Symbol

A quick and efficient tool to remove all Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for positions on the selected symbol. Forget about manual work—this script will do everything for you in just a few seconds!

Benefits:

  • Targeted management: Removes SL/TP only for the current symbol without affecting other assets. This is especially useful for traders with multiple open positions.
  • Speed and convenience: With just one click, all Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for the selected symbol are cleared.
  • Flexible application: Perfect for both traders focusing on a single instrument and those managing multiple assets simultaneously.

How it works:

Simply run the script, and it will automatically check all positions on the current symbol. If SL or TP levels are set, it will remove them instantly. Positions on other symbols will remain untouched.

Who is this tool for?

  • Traders working with a single instrument who need quick adjustments.
  • Those managing multiple assets but wanting to control positions selectively.
  • Anyone who values automation and efficient trade management.

👉 Download it for free and free yourself from unnecessary routine tasks!

By the way, a script that removes all Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on all active instruments simultaneously is also available for free. You can download it here.

💬 Don’t forget to leave a kind review for my efforts! Your feedback motivates me to create even more useful tools for traders. Thank you! 🙏


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Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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ATR Master
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Indicators
ATR Master – The Master of Volatility on Your Chart! ATR Master is a professional ATR indicator that instantly displays key data directly on the chart! It helps you analyze price movement range, determine the distance traveled and the remaining potential , as well as monitor the candle timer and current spread. Why Traders Choose ATR Master? Daily ATR Analysis – See the average price movement range for the day, with the selected period displayed in brackets. ATR Passed – Track how
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Seredina
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Utilities
SEREDINA is your all-in-one tool for position assessment and control! This script automatically calculates the average price of open BUY and SELL positions for any trading instrument on the MetaTrader 5 platform, displaying not only precise data but also visual levels on the chart to instantly show you the average entry level for your positions. With SEREDINA , you can: Identify the "average price" point for open BUY and SELL orders on the current asset. Quickly evaluate potential breakeven leve
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StopAndTake
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
5 (1)
Utilities
Product Name: StopAndTake — A simple script for precise and fast SL/TP management Product Description: StopAndTake is a lightweight and intuitive script designed for traders who value speed, accuracy, and reliability in managing their positions. This tool allows you to instantly update Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for all positions on the selected chart, ensuring maximum ease of use. Benefits and Advantages: Simplicity: A minimalist interface that's easy for beginners to understand. Lightnin
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OnlyPlusCloser
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Utilities
OnlyPlusCloser — Close Only Profitable Trades. Fast. Smart. What it does: OnlyPlusCloser is an intelligent script for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes only profitable positions for the current symbol. No manual filtering. No risk. Just positive trades — in one click. Trader Benefits: Maximum control — losing trades remain untouched Instant speed — all profitable positions are closed immediately Routine automation — perfect for scalpers and day traders ️ Execution reliability
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Close all on current symbol
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Utilities
Close Positions Current Symbol A simple and reliable script to close all positions on the current symbol. It eliminates routine work and saves valuable time. Advantages: Focus on the current asset only: The script closes trades for the selected symbol without affecting other positions. Speed and convenience: With a single run, all positions are closed in seconds. Perfect for any strategy: Suitable for those working with multiple positions or focused on a single asset. Safety: Processes each posi
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Clean Pending Orders
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Utilities
Clean Pending Orders Delete all pending orders on the current symbol in seconds! This simple yet effective script is designed for traders who value speed and convenience. Just launch it, and it will instantly delete all pending Buy and Sell orders on the current symbol. Benefits: Instant removal: All orders are deleted in seconds. Focus on the current symbol only: Other instruments are not affected. Ease of use: One click, and your terminal is clean. Logging: The script shows what has been dele
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Clear All Stops and Takes
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Utilities
Clear All Stops and Takes — A simple solution for instant SL/TP removal Remove all Stop Loss and Take Profit levels with a single click! Clear All Stops and Takes is a convenient script designed for traders who want to quickly and efficiently remove SL and TP levels on all open positions. Its simple operation and instant execution make this tool indispensable for working in dynamic market conditions. Key Benefits: • Time-saving: No need to manually edit each position — everything is done automat
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Middle Line
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Utilities
Middle Line — your key to effective position management! This unique script for MetaTrader 5 automatically calculates two key average price levels, helping you manage your positions easily and efficiently: Overall Average Price: considers all open positions, showing the balance point of your trades. Average Price Excluding the Best Trade: helps you determine where to optimize volume to minimize risk. Average levels are instantly displayed on the chart: Solid Line — the overall average price. Das
SymbolMonitor
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Utilities
SymbolMonitor 1.3 – Full Control Over Your Trading! Do you trade multiple instruments and want to instantly track your profit? SymbolMonitor 1.3 is a powerful expert advisor that automatically analyzes profitability for each symbol and offers flexible settings and alerts! New Features in Version 1.3 Customizable visual settings – adjust font, size, and text color Automatic notifications – get alerts when your target profit is reached Accurate profit calculation – displays tota
LotMaster AI
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Utilities
LotMaster AI – Smart Lot Sizing & Risk Control! Automatic lot calculation and deposit protection for stable trading! What is LotMaster AI? This expert advisor automatically calculates trade volume based on your deposit and selected risk percentage. No more guessing how many lots to place – LotMaster AI does it for you , considering Stop Loss and market conditions . Features: Automatic lot size calculation – based on deposit size and chosen risk percentage. Supports all order typ
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