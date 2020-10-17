Ge Double Ema Macd

3.5

This EA is a robot based on two EMAs and an standard MACD.

No martingale or grid strategies. All positions have their own stop-losses.

Trading strategy:

This robot uses fast and slow EMAs to check the trend of the currency, once the trend is known, the standard MACD will trigger the correct order. Placing the best take profit and stop loss depending on the strengh of the trend.

The Expert Advisor is designed for best performance in EURUSD currency pair at a 15m timeframe.

Both slow EMA and fast EMA can be changed in order to meet the best market oportunities. The list of parameters the user can change is:

  • Lot size can be fixed or automatic based on risk %.
  • Fast EMA.
  • Slow EMA.
  • EMA divergence control.
  • Diferent strategies for TK and SL control.
  • Trailing stop.
  • Minimun volume % in the market to trigger orders.
  • Volatility (ATR) and trend strengh (ADX).
  • Days of the week to trade, and hour interval in those days.

GE Double EMA MACD can be used to trade any currency with the appropiate settings and can be helpful to check different strategies.

Download the demo version to test it in different configurations. Feel free to writte comments.


Reviews 5
BABAU
96
BABAU 2020.11.06 14:26 
 

This is a very interesting EA, I think it has good potential!

Joseph Kisakye
124
Joseph Kisakye 2021.02.18 19:44 
 

It's a good EA however adding input to enable Sell Only, Buy Only and Both Buy & Sell options would help more in money management depending on the strategy am using. I hope the dev can add this in the next update. Thanks

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4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Tiago N De Carvalho E Pereira
183
Tiago N De Carvalho E Pereira 2022.10.12 18:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Garikoitz Errasti Randez
2679
Reply from developer Garikoitz Errasti Randez 2022.10.16 12:46
I am glad to see that you like the EA. I wish you good profits!!
Marcel Bühler
1530
Marcel Bühler 2021.03.06 18:47 
 

Good EA needs optimisation every few month.

Garikoitz Errasti Randez
2679
Reply from developer Garikoitz Errasti Randez 2021.03.07 18:08
I agree with you. As you can see in the description I ask users to give me ideas in order to improve this EA. Anyway I am developing new EAs using deep neural networks and different strategies. I expect soon will be released.
Joseph Kisakye
124
Joseph Kisakye 2021.02.18 19:44 
 

It's a good EA however adding input to enable Sell Only, Buy Only and Both Buy & Sell options would help more in money management depending on the strategy am using. I hope the dev can add this in the next update. Thanks

Garikoitz Errasti Randez
2679
Reply from developer Garikoitz Errasti Randez 2021.03.07 18:06
I have added that option. I wish you can find it useful. Any other idea in order to improve this EA would be welcome.
Bai Han Wu
155
Bai Han Wu 2021.01.11 07:58 
 

have any setfile?

Garikoitz Errasti Randez
2679
Reply from developer Garikoitz Errasti Randez 2021.01.19 22:24
The EA is already compiled with the best setup I got from the backtest. I suggest you to launch backtest with the data of the las couple of months to get the best settings for the week you are going to trade.
Best regards,
Garikoitz Errasti
BABAU
96
BABAU 2020.11.06 14:26 
 

This is a very interesting EA, I think it has good potential!

Garikoitz Errasti Randez
2679
Reply from developer Garikoitz Errasti Randez 2021.01.21 17:14
Thanks I wish you have had good experiences with it
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