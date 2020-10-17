This EA is a robot based on two EMAs and an standard MACD.

No martingale or grid strategies. All positions have their own stop-losses.

Trading strategy:

This robot uses fast and slow EMAs to check the trend of the currency, once the trend is known, the standard MACD will trigger the correct order. Placing the best take profit and stop loss depending on the strengh of the trend.

The Expert Advisor is designed for best performance in EURUSD currency pair at a 15m timeframe.

Both slow EMA and fast EMA can be changed in order to meet the best market oportunities. The list of parameters the user can change is:

Lot size can be fixed or automatic based on risk %.

Fast EMA.

Slow EMA.

EMA divergence control.

Diferent strategies for TK and SL control.

Trailing stop.

Minimun volume % in the market to trigger orders.

Volatility (ATR) and trend strengh (ADX).

Days of the week to trade, and hour interval in those days.

GE Double EMA MACD can be used to trade any currency with the appropiate settings and can be helpful to check different strategies.

Download the demo version to test it in different configurations. Feel free to writte comments.



