SK Stochastic Candle Moves EA MT5

SK Stochastic Candle Moves EA based on Stochastic oscillator.It is used to generate overbought and oversold trading signals.

  • Easy to use and Simple

  • No Martingale

  • Recommended  GBPUSD,EURUSD Timeframe  M30,H1  others timeframes with the appropriate settings.

  • Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols

  • A low latency vps is  and an lower spread broker is always recommended.

How its work ?

  • Candles move XXX bars above Stochastic overbought level >>> Sell.
  • Candles move XXX bars below Stochastic oversold level >>> Buy.

Setting

  • Lots Setting - Calculate lot size for the trade
  • Indicator Setting - Customize indicator for each currency behavior.
  • Candle Moves Setting - Limit candle moves for open position
  • Protecting Setting - Protect your equity from unfavorable market.

Ready to use

I am glad to provide free products for a better trader community.

Author

Sakkarin Trader, private investor and speculator, founder of SK Trading Company.


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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