SK Stochastic Candle Moves EA MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
SK Stochastic Candle Moves EA based on Stochastic oscillator.It is used to generate overbought and oversold trading signals.
Ready to use
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Easy to use and Simple
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No Martingale
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Recommended GBPUSD,EURUSD Timeframe M30,H1 others timeframes with the appropriate settings.
- Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols
- A low latency vps is and an lower spread broker is always recommended.
How its work ?
- Candles move XXX bars above Stochastic overbought level >>> Sell.
- Candles move XXX bars below Stochastic oversold level >>> Buy.
Setting
- Lots Setting - Calculate lot size for the trade
- Indicator Setting - Customize indicator for each currency behavior.
- Candle Moves Setting - Limit candle moves for open position
- Protecting Setting - Protect your equity from unfavorable market.
Ready to use
I am glad to provide free products for a better trader community.
Author
Sakkarin Trader, private investor and speculator, founder of SK Trading Company.