Extert Adviser 2TF

The adviser was developed according to the 2TF strategy for EURUSD and GBPUSD.

Indicators used: EMA (5), EMA (10), ADX (28), MACD (5; 10; 4).


Rules for Buy Orders

EMA (Fast) crossed EMA (Slow) from the bottom up.

ADX + DI (blue) above –DI (red).

MACD is above zero.


Rules for Sell Orders

EMA (Fast) crossed EMA (Slow) from top to bottom.

ADX + DI (blue) below –DI (red).

MACD is below zero.

In the parameters of the adviser, you can change various strategy settings, indicator periods, size and methods of setting the stop loss, breakeven level and other parameters.

I will be happy to answer questions and suggestions.

More from author
ISing
Yury Smagin
Experts
Monitoring: This is an example of a signal for this advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2047087 (you can trade more conservatively if desired). The EA works on the principle of maximum price deviation from the average value. The idea is that the price always strives for balance, and any large deviation from the average leads to a reciprocal force - opposition. The entrance is carried out on these deviations. sigal_deviation - maximum deviation after which a trade is opened; Filters: close
VolatilityVision
Yury Smagin
Indicators
Hello, traders. I present to you a unique solution, the Real-Time Multicurrency Volatility Scanner. This indicator is one of the results of my personal market observation over many years. It addresses several key pain points that traders encounter: Real-Time Volatility Tracking : Eliminates the need to constantly refresh or switch charts to see where significant movements are happening. Understanding International Correlations : Automatically identifies how the movement of one currency pair c
Filter:
oldplayer
245
oldplayer 2024.01.08 15:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yury Smagin
3484
Reply from developer Yury Smagin 2024.01.08 15:15
Thank you for you feedback , can you attach screenshot?
Reply to review