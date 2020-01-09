Extert Adviser 2TF

The adviser was developed according to the 2TF strategy for EURUSD and GBPUSD.

Indicators used: EMA (5), EMA (10), ADX (28), MACD (5; 10; 4).





Rules for Buy Orders

EMA (Fast) crossed EMA (Slow) from the bottom up.

ADX + DI (blue) above –DI (red).

MACD is above zero.





Rules for Sell Orders

EMA (Fast) crossed EMA (Slow) from top to bottom.

ADX + DI (blue) below –DI (red).

MACD is below zero.

In the parameters of the adviser, you can change various strategy settings, indicator periods, size and methods of setting the stop loss, breakeven level and other parameters.

I will be happy to answer questions and suggestions.