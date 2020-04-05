Multi Indicator Gold Scalper EA MT5

A professional multi-indicator Expert Advisor designed for scalping gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This EA combines RSI, Bollinger Bands, EMA, and MACD to identify high-probability entry points.

Key Features

Multi-Indicator Confluence: Uses RSI, Bollinger Bands, EMA, and MACD together for stronger signal confirmation

Uses RSI, Bollinger Bands, EMA, and MACD together for stronger signal confirmation Built-in Risk Management: Automatic stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop

Automatic stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop Margin Check: Verifies sufficient free margin before each trade to prevent over-leveraging

Verifies sufficient free margin before each trade to prevent over-leveraging Dynamic Lot Sizing: Optional auto lot calculation based on account balance

Optional auto lot calculation based on account balance Hedging Account Support: Optimized for hedging accounts with spread filtering

Recommended Settings

Timeframe: M1 or M5

M1 or M5 Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

XAUUSD (Gold) Account Type: Hedged

Hedged Minimum Deposit: $500

Input Parameters

RSI Period: Default 14

Default 14 BB Period: Default 20, Deviation 2.0

Default 20, Deviation 2.0 EMA Fast/Slow: Default 12/26

Default 12/26 MACD Settings: 12/26/9

12/26/9 Risk Percent: Default 1.0%

Default 1.0% Max Spread: Default 30 points

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Test on a demo account before using real funds.