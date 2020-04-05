Multi Indicator Gold Scalper EA MT5
- Experts
-
Phan Van KhoaAlgorithmic trader and MQL5 developer based in Vietnam. I build Expert Advisors, indicators, and trading utilities — available on the MQL5 Market. Focused on automation, risk management, and practical trading solutions.
- Version: 1.0
Multi Indicator Gold Scalper EA MT5
A professional multi-indicator Expert Advisor designed for scalping gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This EA combines RSI, Bollinger Bands, EMA, and MACD to identify high-probability entry points.
Key Features
- Multi-Indicator Confluence: Uses RSI, Bollinger Bands, EMA, and MACD together for stronger signal confirmation
- Built-in Risk Management: Automatic stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop
- Margin Check: Verifies sufficient free margin before each trade to prevent over-leveraging
- Dynamic Lot Sizing: Optional auto lot calculation based on account balance
- Hedging Account Support: Optimized for hedging accounts with spread filtering
Recommended Settings
- Timeframe: M1 or M5
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Account Type: Hedged
- Minimum Deposit: $500
Input Parameters
- RSI Period: Default 14
- BB Period: Default 20, Deviation 2.0
- EMA Fast/Slow: Default 12/26
- MACD Settings: 12/26/9
- Risk Percent: Default 1.0%
- Max Spread: Default 30 points
Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Test on a demo account before using real funds.