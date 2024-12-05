Super MACD Pro
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
The expert uses 3 MACD indicators to open trades.
Advantages of the expert :
- You have full control over all three indicators.
- Use advanced stop loss and advanced trade closing.
- Risk Management.
- You can use the Grid .
- You can handle the news.
- You can control the number of trades and the conditions for opening a trade such as (Margin Limit , Spread Limit , Slippage , Timer Interval , Magic Number)
It is preferable to use a small time frame.
I didn't fully understand the buy and sell parameters; I think they could be better explained in the description. However, the EA is incredibly good in backtesting, and I’ve just started testing it on a live account—the results have been impressively good from the start (it almost makes me suspicious). Great work