Super MACD Pro

5

The expert uses 3 MACD indicators to open trades.

Advantages of the expert :

  1. You have full control over all three indicators.
  2. Use advanced stop loss and advanced trade closing.
  3. Risk Management.
  4. You can use the Grid .
  5. You can handle the news.
  6. You can control the number of trades and the conditions for opening a trade such as (Margin Limit , Spread Limit , Slippage , Timer Interval , Magic Number)

It is preferable to use a small time frame.



Reviews 10
Gabriel0112
14
Gabriel0112 2026.01.29 22:18 
 

I didn't fully understand the buy and sell parameters; I think they could be better explained in the description. However, the EA is incredibly good in backtesting, and I’ve just started testing it on a live account—the results have been impressively good from the start (it almost makes me suspicious). Great work

Igor Bulgakov
2687
Igor Bulgakov 2025.12.18 18:01 
 

Good!

Pradeep Thawrani
18
Pradeep Thawrani 2025.09.16 15:54 
 

How I change the lot size... it is always taking only 0.01 lot

Excellent user support

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A price increase indicator calculates range and price changes in percent. It is very useful when you look at the chart. It helps you make decisions to open deals when the price is at the lowest level do not open sell deals and open buy deals and when it is at the highest level do not open buy deals open sell deals, it is not an entry signal for deals but to know the lowest and highest price that will reach in an hour or four hours a day or a week or a month as a whole for the period
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bob prajapati
18
bob prajapati 2026.06.22 14:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gabriel0112
14
Gabriel0112 2026.01.29 22:18 
 

I didn't fully understand the buy and sell parameters; I think they could be better explained in the description. However, the EA is incredibly good in backtesting, and I’ve just started testing it on a live account—the results have been impressively good from the start (it almost makes me suspicious). Great work

nit004
19
nit004 2026.01.01 06:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Igor Bulgakov
2687
Igor Bulgakov 2025.12.18 18:01 
 

Good!

Mostafa Mahmoud Badawy Hussien
1099
Mostafa Mahmoud Badawy Hussien 2025.12.16 17:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pradeep Thawrani
18
Pradeep Thawrani 2025.09.16 15:54 
 

How I change the lot size... it is always taking only 0.01 lot

Excellent user support

Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
16027
Reply from developer Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas 2025.09.16 17:28
Place the fixed lot and use the lot you want.
[Deleted] 2025.08.13 01:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 20:47 
 

best indicator

Benz Muhammad
22
Benz Muhammad 2025.06.11 15:11 
 

nice

Nandrianina Nicolas Rajaonarison
292
Nandrianina Nicolas Rajaonarison 2025.04.16 03:51 
 

Good job!

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