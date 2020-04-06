EMA SignalLine Pro EA MT4
- AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
|• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.
EMA SignalLine Pro EA
Optimize Your Strategy: Your Trading, Your Way!
The EMA SignalLine Pro EA is a dynamic, flexible trading tool designed to help traders capture trend momentum with precision. This EA is not pre-optimized, giving you full control to adapt it to your trading needs. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced trader, this EA empowers you to tweak, optimize, and master your strategy.
Key Features and Logic Explained
-
EMA Crossover Logic:
- Utilizes a dual EMA system (Fast and Slow) to identify trend changes.
- When the Fast EMA crosses above the Slow EMA, a buy signal is generated. Conversely, when the Fast EMA crosses below the Slow EMA, a sell signal is triggered.
- These signals ensure you’re always trading with the trend.
-
ADX Filter (Optional):
- Filters out weak trends using the ADX (Average Directional Movement Index).
- Only trades when the ADX value exceeds a user-defined threshold, ensuring entries occur in strong trending markets.
-
Customizable Risk Management:
- Choose between strategy-based exits or static Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
- Trade volume is adjustable with built-in validation to match your broker’s requirements.
-
Automated Execution:
- Opens and closes trades based on precise EMA and ADX conditions.
- Built to manage trades automatically, freeing you from manual interventions.
How It Works
- The EA continuously calculates the Fast EMA and Slow EMA based on your chosen parameters.
- It checks for crossovers, ensuring alignment with the ADX filter if enabled.
- When conditions are met, it opens a trade with user-defined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels or manages it dynamically.
- Positions are monitored for exit criteria to maximize profits or minimize losses.
Who is this EA For?
This EA is ideal for traders who want a proven framework they can customize. With no pre-set optimization, you’re in control. Experiment with different EMA periods, ADX thresholds, and risk parameters to find the perfect setup for your trading style.
Price: $65