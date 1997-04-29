Fastest Closing Utility for Scalpers MT5

Fastest Closing Utility for Scalpers – "FastClose"
Price: $30
For High-Frequency Traders & Scalpers Who Need Instant Execution!

"FastClose" is the ultimate emergency trade-closing tool designed for professional scalpers and high-frequency traders. This ultra-fast utility ensures that all open positions are closed in the blink of an eye, minimizing slippage and maximizing efficiency.

Why Choose FastClose?

  • Lightning-Fast Execution – Closes all trades in milliseconds, reducing risk exposure.
  • Real-Time Performance Metrics – Displays execution time, spread, server speed, and more!
  • Broker Response Time Tracking – Measures server latency to optimize execution.
  • One-Click Emergency Close – Instantly exit the market with a single button press.
  • User-Friendly Interface – Clean, modern design with an easy-to-use panel.
  • No Complex Setup – Plug & Play! Simply attach to the chart and start using it.
  • Optimized for All Market Conditions – Works in high-volatility situations with precision.

How Does It Work?
FastClose is built with precision-engineered algorithms that analyze and close all active trades at maximum speed. Here’s what happens behind the scenes:

  1. Instant Order Scanning – The utility scans all open positions in real-time.
  2. Trade Selection Logic – Filters positions based on the active trading symbol.
  3. High-Speed Execution – Sends close requests at optimized speeds, reducing delays.
  4. Performance Monitoring – Logs the total number of closed orders, execution time, and profit/loss.
  5. Visual Feedback – Updates on-screen metrics so you can track execution performance.

This tool is designed to eliminate delays and protect your profits in fast-moving markets.

Professional UI with Real-Time Data

  • Live Spread Display – Keep an eye on your broker’s spread.
  • Server Speed Monitor – Know how fast your broker executes trades.
  • Open Positions Tracker – Monitor the number of active trades.
  • Execution Time Logger – See how quickly your trades are closed.
  • Emergency Close Button – One click to close all trades instantly.

Who Needs FastClose?

  • Scalpers & High-Frequency Traders – Who need ultra-fast execution.
  • News Traders – Who want to quickly exit the market before extreme volatility.
  • Day Traders – Who manage multiple positions and need instant control.
  • Risk-Averse Traders – Who want a reliable emergency exit strategy.

If you trade actively and value speed, efficiency, and control, FastClose is a must-have tool in your trading arsenal!

How to Get FastClose?
Download Now for Just $30

Need support? Have questions? Contact me via Direct Message on the platform!

Check Out My Other Expert Advisors & Utilities!
Visit My Store for More Premium Trading Tools!

Maximize your trading efficiency and take control of your positions like a pro!


Recommended products
T Manager for Price action Traders
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.38 (8)
Utilities
T Manager, the ultimate trade management solution designed by traders for traders. If you are searching for a simple and efficient trade panel, trade manager, or trade assistant, you are at the right place.   The market contains a diverse number of those tools , but this one is designed by traders for traders . I designed this tool, and I am using it daily. Take my advice and stop buying tools blended with un-useful features that you will never use,   T Manager provides you with the essential y
SemiAuto Martin System
Xiaoyu Huang
5 (2)
Utilities
SemiAuto Martin System introduce This tool is used for semi-automatic Martin trading, click on the panel to place an order and the EA will manage the position Just decide the direction of the transaction, and leave the rest to the EA management Automatic Martin, add warehouse according to the set grid, you can also disable this function One-click liquidation One key lock function time control Warning sound prompt characteristic Trading chart: any Tradeable currency: any Automatic take profi
One Click Trader MT5 Real
Andrzej Pierz
Utilities
One Click Trader  is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. "-"   ,  "+"  change OCT window size  Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red  SELL  button enables you to open s
Close Assistant 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (2)
Utilities
Close Assistant (CA)  is a full featured utility for monitoring and closing a set of positions placed by trader or EA. It closes filtered orders in specified time or level or candle patterns or when a certain profit or loss of the total positions is reached. CA uses Zero Profit Lock function to save deposit when total profit falls to zero. Profit and loss levels can be set in fixed amount of account currency or percentage of balance or equity or margin. CA only monitors and works on filtered pos
Close all with one click
Jun Xiao
Utilities
This tool can help you close all open orders with one click, just click "Close all". If you only want to close profitable orders, click the "Close profitable" button. After clicking, all floating orders will be closed; If you only want to close the orders with floating losses, click the "Close losable" button. After clicking, all orders with floating losses will be closed. This tool has been tested for a year. The one-click position closing function is very complete, the position closing is time
Crosshair MT5
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Visit our all-new   Stein Investments Welcome Page   to get the latest information, updates and trading strategies. Do you want to become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader? Then  get our Stein Investments trading tools  and send us a screenshot to get your personal invitation to our exclusive trading chat with 500+ members. Crosshair is a fantastic tool that simplifies our chart analysis by bringing the price candles perfectly in line with the indicator values in the subwindows. Yo
Synchronizer
PATRICK PAARSCH
Utilities
This Expert Advisor monitors all open positions across all symbols in MetaTrader 5. Whenever a Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP) is manually set or adjusted on any position, the EA automatically applies that value to all other open positions , regardless of symbol or order type (Buy/Sell). This ensures consistent and synchronized SL and TP levels across your account. Perfect for mobile trading via tablet or smartphone!
PnL Calendar
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
Utilities
Monitoring your trades over time helps you build up your account balance and shows when you miss your goals. Viewing the closed trades of a symbol on the chart can help you adjust your strategy for better results. Maintaining a trade book allows you to record the applied strategy and note the reason for taking each trade. It helps you to evaluate and refine strategies based on its profitability. A possibility to download the Account history as a text file with delimited fields, allows upload to
Spread and Swap monitor
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (1)
Utilities
The indicator is intended for determining the spread and swap size, the distance for setting stop orders and stop losses from the current price allowed and the risk per 1 point in the deposit currency. The indicator informs a trader about possible additional expenses and profits connected with transferring a position to the next trade session of the financial instrument. It also informs about the spread size and the distance of pending orders, stop loss and trailing from the current price. In ad
SimpleWizard
Paolo Miocchi
Utilities
The SimpleWizard (SWZ)   is an Expert Advisor (EA) to be loaded on the chart and that create an interactive panel from which the trader can execute market orders (on the chart symbol), while keeping easily under control both the risk and the margin levels at the same time. It is possible to pre-fix both the trade risk and the reward as percentages of the Balance and to have displayed, according to the type of order (market buy or sell), the corresponding Take-Profit (TP) and Stop-Loss (SL) level
One click to close all
Artem Los
5 (1)
Utilities
One click to close all (OCCA) provides you posibility to close all open position with one click. Here is no any settings, just run the script and all your open positions will be closed and it will happen very fast ! Works with all types of accounts, with all currency pairs and any broker. The number of open positions is not limited. The script will be useful for trading strategies, in which you need to manage a large number of positions.
QuickCloseMT5
Daying Cao
Utilities
This QuickClose help you to close all orders having profit immediately with only ONE CLICK, its work is very fast. You can choose which symbol you want or close all symbols so it will helpful for you in your trading to manage trading faster. This EA can quick close all Buy and Sell Orders by a selected symbol or total, And delete all pending orders. This SymbolButton is designed for closing orders. There is available Manual and Automatic closing functions. Automatic closing function will close t
Orders Executor
Claudio Aguiar De Aragao
Utilities
Introducing Orders Executor , your powerful and efficient trading companion designed to seamlessly execute orders directly from a user-specified text file . This innovative trading tool streamlines your trading process, providing a convenient and automated solution for executing trades with precision and speed. Key Features : **Text File Integration:**     Orders Executor is designed to effortlessly read and interpret orders from a plain text file, eliminating the need for manual input. Simpl
Trade Manager Dashboard MT5
LEE SAMSON
3.5 (6)
Utilities
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! Take control of your forex portfolio. See instantly where you stand, whats working and whats causing you pain! MT4 VERSION AVAILABLE HERE:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58375 The Trade Manager Dashboard is designed to show you at a glance where each position you have in the forex market currently is, and make risk management and exposure to currencies easier to understand.   For traders that scale into the market gradually
OCO Closer One Order Cancels All The Rest
Ryan Andrew Hamilton
Utilities
This OCO Closer is one of the most useful things in my toolbox. You can place as many pending orders as you want on your chart, then after adding this to the chart it will delete them all once a Buy or Sell Position Opens. This is great for those times when you think the price might reverse trend, or if you simply want to hedge your bets both ways. Bear in mind that this will only delete the pending orders on the current currency pair, so you can set Buy and Sell pending orders on as many pairs
Chart Background Changer Utility
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Utilities
Chart Background Changer Utility v1.90 Professional Chart Customization Tool for MetaTrader 5 Product Description Transform your MetaTrader 5 trading experience with the Chart Background Changer Utility - a professional tool that allows you to personalize your charts with custom backgrounds, images, or colors. Whether you want to create a more visually appealing workspace or reduce eye strain with custom colors, this utility makes it simple and effortless. Key Features Three Background Modes:
Telegram Notify MT5
Kin Hang Tan
Utilities
Telegram Notify MT5 Telegram Notify MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It is useful for monitoring your MetaTrader 5 account by sending a notification to your particular Telegram chat/channel when someone/EA is placing trades, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades and etc. This EA does not place any trade for your account. This EA also could be a convenient tool for monitoring other's EA trading activities or a tool for publishing your
Lot calculation based on stop loss and risk
Dmytro Pavliuk
Utilities
Automatic calculation of a trading lot taking into account Stop Loss (in pips) and the percentage of risk from the account balance. The Expert Advisor panel is located on the chart at the top left. On the panel of the advisor, you can select the size of the stop loss in pips and the percentage of risk from the balance. You can set the deviation from the current price in pips for pending orders. The red color indicates the amount in the deposit currency that you can lose when the stop loss is tr
Minions Labs Recalibrator
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (1)
Utilities
Once again, We Nailed It! Imagine a faster and smoother way to recalibrate ANY Indicator using just obvious and intuitive mouse clicks, realtime, real fast, real results on your chart just right after the Click... Instead of the boring "Open Settings dialog / Change one setting / Click OK / See what happens on Chart...",  then repeat this process endlessly until you kill yourself! Well... No More... Welcome to the Minions Labs Recalibrator tool! Now you can Study, Trial, Experiment and Play with
Market Watch Panel
Dmitriy Skub
5 (1)
Utilities
Introducing a compact and handy panel for watching the market and estimating multicurrency price movements. It shows main parameters for a user defined group of symbols in the form of a table. Its functionality is checked on Forex and FORTS. The following information is displayed: Financial instrument name . Last price value - can be turned off for off-exchange markets. Ask price value . Bid price value . Spread size in pips. Stop level in pips - can be turned off for off-exchange markets. Chang
Size calculator by soa
Laurentiu Marian Bordian
Utilities
Introduction to SWARM CALCULATOR The SWARM CALCULATOR is a revolutionary tool designed for traders who prioritize effective risk management and optimized trading strategies. With its advanced features and intuitive interface, the SWARM CALCULATOR enhances your trading experience, allowing you to make informed and precise decisions. Key Features: Customized Risk Management: Automatic Position Size Calculation: Automatically determine the optimal position size based on the percentage of risk you a
Strategy Manager Plus
Erwann Pannerec
Utilities
Strategy Manager is a  Multi-Time-Frame & Multi-Currency  Dashboard for  Metatrader 4 and 5. Thanks to a free, external graphical user interface, build your own strategy by combining any indicators and loading them into the dashboard to see the result ! In addition, you can precisely  set-up your Auto-trading & Notifications and use indicators for Stop-Loss, partial profit or limit. Filter your automatic trading & notifications with forex calendar and more. Open and Manage your orders directly w
NotifyMe Plus for MT5
Denis Zyatkevich
Utilities
Overview The Expert Advisor sends notifications to a mobile phone, via e-mail or plays a sound in case any changes are detected on the trading account: opening/closing positions, changing order or position parameters, balance or leverage. Also, the Expert Advisor can inform that Equity on the trading account has dropped below a specified value or Free Margin is small compared to Margin. The Expert Advisor does not trade, it only monitors your account. Launching the Expert Advisor You should all
Spread Costs and Swap Benefits
Yupeng Xiao
Utilities
Spread Costs refers to the amount of the loss caused by the spread, and Swap Benefits refers to the amount of the income gained by overnight positions. Spread Costs is an important indicator for short-term traders, especially for scalping traders, and Swap Benefits is an important indicator for long-term traders. Since the spreads and swaps on the MetaTrader 5 platform are all expressed in points, we need to convert it into the amount expressed in the account currency. This tool can display the
HotKeys MT5
Alexey Valeev
Utilities
This utility provides the ability to use hot keys in manual trading instantly responding to the current market situation. You can assign hot keys to open/close positions by their type, open/close all positions on the current chart and remove all orders on the current chart. You can also assign hot keys for five predefined trade volumes and switch between them if necessary with no need to change the volume manually from time to time. It is also possible to set the auto calculation of a trade volu
All Pending Orders with StopLoss MT5
Leonid Basis
Utilities
All Pending Orders with StopLoss opens any combination of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. If boolSL = true then this Script will calculate one common StopLoss value as the StopLoss for a first/last orders and put this value in all pending orders. Input Parameters Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters: DeleteAllPendings : if true , then all pending orders (for
Horizontal lines Trade Execution Assistant
Bakyt Kenzhebek
Utilities
Horizontal Line Trade Assistant EA  Semi-Automated Trading Assistant      IMPORTANT :     On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Horizontal line and change it to Buy or Sell, and drag by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the  Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Testing, please drop an Object to chart
Order Trailing
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Order trailing: g et the best execution price as the market moves Trailing of   pending orders will allow you to maintain the distance to the entry price at the specified distance. T he order will move if the market price moves away from it Multifunctional utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT4 version To activate the Order Trailing, you need to set the main 4 parameters (on the panel): 1. Symbol or Trade for which the trailing will be ap
MT5 to Telegram
Alessandro Lentini
Utilities
Bot to attach to any different chart than the one using to get the orders and send them to telegram Inputs: Telegram Bot Token, Telegram Chat ID Sends Open Price, Order Type, Lots, Take Profit and Stop Loss instantly after the trade is executed. Easy to SetUp and to use My other Bot for XAUUSD and USDCHF:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94001 Just remember to go to Tolls->Options->ExpertAdvisors->Allow Web Request for listed URL:  https://api.telegram.org/
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (190)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (545)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (136)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.98 (99)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilities
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Overview Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indic
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (50)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (86)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.91 (33)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (7)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is currently in beta. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them — your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after the official release. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private T
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.2 (5)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.97 (29)
Utilities
The MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider is an easy-to-use, fully customizable utility that enables the sending of signals to Telegram, transforming your account into a signal provider. The format of the messages is fully customizable! However, for simple usage, you can also opt for a predefined template and enable or disable specific parts of the message. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. No knowledge o
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.79 (14)
Utilities
Copy Signals from any channel that you are a member (including private and restricted) straight to your MT5.  This tool has been designed with the user in mind while offering many features you need to manage and monitor the trades. This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT4 Version | Discord Version If you want to try a demo please go to user guide. The Tel
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
5 (1)
Utilities
***  Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework. It automatically analyzes reversal points and key zones across multiple timeframes, with a focus on providing no repaint signals and highlighting Points of Interest (POI). Additionally It also features an Auto Fibonacci Level System that automatically draws Fibonacci lines to help detect pullback and reversal points instantly. Most importantly, the sign
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Utilities
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications... Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OC
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.3 (23)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Utilities
Trade Manager to help you quickly enter and exit trades while automatically calculating your risk. Including features to help prevent you from Over Trading, Revenge Trading and Emotional Trading. Trades can be managed automatically and the account performance metrics can be visualised in a graph. These features make this panel ideal for all manual traders and it helps to enhance the MetaTrader 5 platform. Multi Language support. MT4 Version  |  User Guide + Demo The Trade Manager does not work i
MT5 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (4)
Utilities
The MT5 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
EasyInsight MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (6)
Utilities
EASY Insight – Smarter Trading Starts Here Overview What if you could scan the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds, with no manual chart screening at all? EASY Insight is your all-in-one export engine for AI-powered trade analysis. It gathers data from the most relevant indicators – including both 8 standard indicators and, if installed, your licensed Stein Investments tools – and transforms it into a clean, structured CSV format that’s perfect for backte
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilities
Cerberus the Equity Watcher  is a risk management tool that constantly monitors your account equity and avoid major drawdowns, caused by faulty EAs or by your emotional behaviour if you are a discretional trader. It is extremely useful for systematic traders that rely on EAs that might contain bugs, or that might not performed well in unexpected market conditions.  Cerberus let you set a minimum equity value and (optionally) a  maximum value , if either of those are reached all positioned are f
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Utilities
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
MACD Divergence Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
4.33 (3)
Utilities
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,M20,H3,H8 timeframes of 20 symbols of Market Watch window)
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.56 (68)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
More from author
EMA CrossPro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing EMA CrossPro EA: The Ultimate Trend-Following Solution! Take your trading to the next level with EMA CrossPro EA, a sophisticated yet user-friendly Expert Advisor designed to maximize profits in trending markets. This EA leverages the power of Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) to detect and capitalize on strong market trends with precision and efficiency. The Logic Behind EMA CrossPro EA: Buy Signal: The EA initiates a buy trade when the Fast EMA crosses above the Slow EMA, signali
Super Hedge Fighter EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Experts
Important Note: Please Adjust the "Distance Between Orders" Setting. Reduce it to achieve optimal results, ideally between 2 and 10. Trading in Forex and volatile markets can be challenging and risky. No strategy will be effective 100% of the time! With our new expert advisor, "Super Hedge Fighter EA," you'll gain a fresh perspective on the market! You’ll no longer fear volatility, as it will become a source of income. "Super Hedge Fighter EA" is uniquely designed to handle unstable periods and
Market Master EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
2.5 (2)
Experts
Very Important: Please Adjust the "Distance between orders" .. Lower them to get good results. Higher will make the EA much safer. Trading Forex has a million way! One of the innovative ways is to go against the surf! Here we fight the market and work out to get our bread and butter from it :) (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) From here began the idea! Fighting the market. The Expert uses a combination of : Hedging, Grid and trend strategies to operate. This operation allows it to arr
Hope EA MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
Happy and Steady
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Happiness in Forex Means Winning! What if we made your winnings "Steady Winnings!" This will make you happier! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We implemented a safe and reliable strategy, that proved itself since 2010 until today! It passed COVID 19 fluctuations without any issues! The idea behind the expert to to be a super scalping expert, attacking few pips at a time. This happens while using big lot size, thus insuring handsome profit. Expert entries are very selective, w
Safe and Steady Profits Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Safety in Forex trading is the main concern of the traders! There is no use to trade today, and loose everything tomorrow! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Here comes the power of our expert! The idea behind it is safety to the investors fund, then comes the profit. Thus this expert wont be the expert that will double your account by xx fold. It will be the expert you can rely on for steady, hassle free profits. To do so, the targets pips are minimal to insure
Penny Collector EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Some users are very comfortable keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.
Penny Collector Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Experts
Some users are very comfort 2 able keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) If you cannot wait on your trades, then this expert will be the best for you! The expert tries to enter trades on a high probability of success, and in most cases it do catch the right wave. If not , don't worry because the expert will deal with the situation by itself and will take the trades to profits! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning) You
Drag Race Scalper
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Drag Race Scalper" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this is what we ended by! A drag racing scalper! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) In this scalper you would expect few points per trade only. This expert is fo
Against The Surf EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Trading Forex has a million way! One of the innovative ways is to go against the surf! Here we fight the market and work out to get our bread and butter from it :) (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) From here began the idea! Fighting the market. The Expert uses a combination of : Hedging, Grid and trend strategies to operate. This operation allows it to arrive safely even if it worked against the surf! (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) Please find the 99.9% tick data back test res
Cent Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Cent Collector is the second Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the second EA : Cent Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will work on managing itself by averaging and will cash out as soon as it could. This version is called Cent
Yen Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Yen Collector is the Third Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller The second one was Cent collector:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65344?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the third EA : Yen Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will w
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Speedy EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Trading using Experts are the best ways to win in Forex! Here are our second Expert Advisor, where you can Set and forget! Time frame: M1 All currency Pairs will work perfectly on the EA Account type: All (If hedging is not allowed, please disable either Sell or Buy) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other pro
Diamond EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell
Impala EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell f
EX Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Fox EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
Good Mood Trading EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Hope EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Moderate EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
More Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Nu Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Shooting Star EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Tiger EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Treasure EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
Basic SMA Price Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Explore Our Full EA Collection Visit our website for an extensive range of expertly crafted Expert Advisors designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, our tools are tailored to meet your needs. Affordable Trading for Everyone We believe in making trading accessible to everyone. That’s why all our Expert Advisors are priced at just $65 each, helping our community achieve success without breaking the bank. Unlock the Power of Automation Th
Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review