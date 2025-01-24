GoldyCoon
- Experts
- Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit
- Version: 2.4
- Updated: 31 January 2025
- Activations: 10
GoldyCoon EA: Revolutionize Your Gold Trading with Neural Network Precision
Unlock the Power of AI-Driven Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) GoldyCoon is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe.
Powered by advanced neural network technology, GoldyCoon delivers unparalleled market analysis, enabling it to execute precise, data-driven trades.
Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, GoldyCoon offers a fully automated, intelligent solution to help you capitalize on the dynamic gold market.
Why GoldyCoon Stands Out
GoldyCoon combines cutting-edge AI with robust risk management to provide a reliable and profitable trading experience. Here’s what makes it unique:
Consistent Performance: Backed by rigorous testing and optimization, GoldyCoon delivers reliable results.
User-Friendly: Easy to set up and use, even for beginners.
24/5 Trading: Never miss a trading opportunity, even when you're away from your computer.
Scalable: Works efficiently on accounts of all sizes, from $100 and above.
Recommended Setup
To ensure optimal performance and account safety, we recommend the following setup:
|Parameter
|Recommendation
|Minimum Deposit
|$100 with 0.01 fixed lot (to ensure proper risk management and account safety)
|VPS
|Highly recommended for uninterrupted trading execution and optimal performance.
|Broker
|Choose a reliable broker with low spreads and fast execution.
|Timeframe
|H1 (1-hour chart)
|Currency Pair
|XAUUSD (Gold)
Why Use a VPS?
A Virtual Private Server (VPS) ensures that GoldyCoon runs 24/5 without interruptions, even if your computer is turned off. This is especially important for maintaining consistent trading performance and avoiding missed opportunities.
Explanation of EA Parameters
- MinPrognosis: Min score to enter
Agressive Risk
High Risk
Safe
Very Safe
- FixedComment: Custom note
- MagicNumber: Default or Specific
THE BOT IS GOOD FOR INDICATOR JUST TAKE THE PROFIT MANUALLY