CoonX
- Experts
- Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
CoonX EA - Professional Expert Advisor using Bollinger Bands and RSI
Overview
CoonX is a robust Expert Advisor that combines the power of Bollinger Bands and RSI to identify precise trading opportunities. Designed for traders seeking a reliable and efficient automated trading system.
Contact me after your purchase to receive our setfiles and private chat Group link or visit our website.
Key Features
✓ Strategy based on Bollinger Bands and RSI
✓ Custom user interface with professional design
✓ Advanced risk management with flexible options
✓ Intelligent trailing stop
✓ Optional grid system
✓ Economic news protection
✓ Compatible with both Netting and Hedging modes
Customizable Parameters
- Flexible Risk Management (fixed lot or dynamic risk)
- Adjustable Bollinger Bands settings
- Configurable RSI period
- Customizable Trailing Stop
- Built-in account protection
- Spread and margin filters
Usage Recommendations:
|Pairs
|XAUUSD / FOREX / Crypto
|Timeframe
|M5
|Account type
|Raw or Standard
|Minimum capital
|300$
|Minimum leverage
|1:30
- Start with small lots to familiarize yourself with the bot's behavior
- Adjust parameters according to your risk tolerance and trading goals
- Use an ECN broker preferably and a VPS
Advanced Features
- Modern and customized graphical interface
- Automated position management
- Slippage protection
- Economic news filter
- Adaptive trailing stop system
- Optional grid trading with volume multiplier
Benefits
- Quick and easy installation
- Intuitive interface
- Optimized default settings
- Detailed documentation included
- Responsive technical support
- Regular updates
Installation and Usage
1. Download and install the EA
2. Apply to your chart
3. Configure parameters according to your preferences
4. Enable AutoTrading
Support and Updates
- Email technical support
- Free updates
- Detailed documentation
Safety Features
The EA includes built-in protections:
- Excessive drawdown protection
- Important news filter
- Spread check
- Margin control
- Mandatory stop loss
Trading Rules
Entry Conditions
- Buy Signal: RSI oversold + price below lower Bollinger Band
- Sell Signal: RSI overbought + price above upper Bollinger Band
- Additional trend and volatility confirmations
Exit Rules
- Take Profit: Dynamic based on Bollinger Bands
- Stop Loss: Protected by multiple safety mechanisms
- Trailing Stop: Adaptive to market conditions
Risk Management
- Fully customizable lot size
- Built-in equity protection
- Multiple risk management options
- Automated position sizing
**Important:** Backtesting in strategy tester is available. Always test the EA on a demo account before live trading.
*Warning: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on a demo account first.*