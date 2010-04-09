CoonX

CoonX EA - Professional Expert Advisor using Bollinger Bands and RSI

Overview

CoonX is a robust Expert Advisor that combines the power of Bollinger Bands and RSI to identify precise trading opportunities. Designed for traders seeking a reliable and efficient automated trading system.

Contact me after your purchase to receive our setfiles and private chat Group link or visit our website.


Key Features

✓ Strategy based on Bollinger Bands and RSI

✓ Custom user interface with professional design

✓ Advanced risk management with flexible options

✓ Intelligent trailing stop

✓ Optional grid system

✓ Economic news protection

✓ Compatible with both Netting and Hedging modes


Customizable Parameters

- Flexible Risk Management (fixed lot or dynamic risk)

- Adjustable Bollinger Bands settings

- Configurable RSI period

- Customizable Trailing Stop

- Built-in account protection

- Spread and margin filters


Usage Recommendations:

Pairs  XAUUSD / FOREX / Crypto
Timeframe  M5
Account type  Raw or Standard
Minimum capital  300$
Minimum leverage  1:30
  • Start with small lots to familiarize yourself with the bot's behavior
  • Adjust parameters according to your risk tolerance and trading goals
  • Use an ECN broker preferably and a VPS


Advanced Features

- Modern and customized graphical interface

- Automated position management

- Slippage protection

- Economic news filter

- Adaptive trailing stop system

- Optional grid trading with volume multiplier


Benefits

- Quick and easy installation

- Intuitive interface

- Optimized default settings

- Detailed documentation included

- Responsive technical support

- Regular updates


Installation and Usage

1. Download and install the EA

2. Apply to your chart

3. Configure parameters according to your preferences

4. Enable AutoTrading


Support and Updates

- Email technical support

- Free updates

- Detailed documentation


Safety Features

The EA includes built-in protections:

- Excessive drawdown protection

- Important news filter

- Spread check

- Margin control

- Mandatory stop loss


Trading Rules

Entry Conditions

- Buy Signal: RSI oversold + price below lower Bollinger Band

- Sell Signal: RSI overbought + price above upper Bollinger Band

- Additional trend and volatility confirmations


Exit Rules

- Take Profit: Dynamic based on Bollinger Bands

- Stop Loss: Protected by multiple safety mechanisms

- Trailing Stop: Adaptive to market conditions


Risk Management

- Fully customizable lot size

- Built-in equity protection

- Multiple risk management options

- Automated position sizing


**Important:** Backtesting in strategy tester is available. Always test the EA on a demo account before live trading.

*Warning: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on a demo account first.*











