SmartCoon EA - Advanced RSI Grid Trading System with News Filter
Visit our site to join our telegram channel and discover other set files!
Description:
SmartCoon Grid EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines RSI-based entry signals with a dynamic grid strategy. The EA features an advanced news filter and flexible lot sizing options to help manage risk effectively.
Usage Recommendations:
|Pairs
| EURUSD
|Timeframe
| M5
|Account type
| Raw or Standard
|Minimum capital
| 100$
|Minimum leverage
| 1:100
- Start with small lots to familiarize yourself with the bot's behavior
- Adjust parameters according to your risk tolerance and trading goals
- Use an ECN broker preferably and a VPS
Key Features:
- Intelligent Grid System:
- Customizable number of grid positions
- Linear or exponential lot multiplier options
- Adjustable grid spacing and take profit levels
- Smart position management with automatic TP updates
RSI-Based Entry Strategy:
- Customizable RSI period and timeframe
- Flexible price application method
- Clear entry signals based on RSI overbought/oversold levels
Advanced News Filter:
- Built-in economic calendar integration
- Customizable time windows before and after news events
- Filterable by impact level (High/Medium/Low)
- Option to close positions during news events
- Real-time news event display on chart
Risk Management:
- Fixed lot or percentage-based position sizing
- Customizable risk percentage calculation
- Built-in volume validation and broker limits compliance
- Multiple safety checks for trade execution
User Interface:
- Clean and professional chart display
Additional Features:
- Fully customizable magic number and trade comments
- Compatible with most forex pairs
- Detailed trade logging
- Optimized for both manual and automated testing
Input Parameters:
The EA offers extensive customization options through its input parameters, allowing traders to fine-tune the strategy according to their preferences and market conditions.
Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test thoroughly on a demo account before live trading.
GENUINE AUTHOR, EAS DO EXACTLY WHAT THEY DO ON BACK TESTS