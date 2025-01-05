SmartCoon EA - Advanced RSI Grid Trading System with News Filter

Visit our site to join our telegram channel and discover other set files!







Description:



SmartCoon Grid EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines RSI-based entry signals with a dynamic grid strategy. The EA features an advanced news filter and flexible lot sizing options to help manage risk effectively.



Usage Recommendations: Pairs EURUSD Timeframe M5 Account type Raw or Standard Minimum capital 100$ Minimum leverage 1:100 Start with small lots to familiarize yourself with the bot's behavior

Adjust parameters according to your risk tolerance and trading goals

Use an ECN broker preferably and a VPS





Key Features:





- Intelligent Grid System:

- Customizable number of grid positions

- Linear or exponential lot multiplier options

- Adjustable grid spacing and take profit levels

- Smart position management with automatic TP updates





RSI-Based Entry Strategy:

- Customizable RSI period and timeframe

- Flexible price application method

- Clear entry signals based on RSI overbought/oversold levels





Advanced News Filter:

- Built-in economic calendar integration

- Customizable time windows before and after news events

- Filterable by impact level (High/Medium/Low)

- Option to close positions during news events

- Real-time news event display on chart





Risk Management:

- Fixed lot or percentage-based position sizing

- Customizable risk percentage calculation

- Built-in volume validation and broker limits compliance

- Multiple safety checks for trade execution





User Interface:

- Clean and professional chart display





Additional Features:

- Fully customizable magic number and trade comments

- Compatible with most forex pairs

- Detailed trade logging

- Optimized for both manual and automated testing





Input Parameters:

The EA offers extensive customization options through its input parameters, allowing traders to fine-tune the strategy according to their preferences and market conditions.









Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test thoroughly on a demo account before live trading.















































