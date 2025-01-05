SmartCoon

4.67

SmartCoon EA - Advanced RSI Grid Trading System with News Filter

Description:

SmartCoon Grid EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines RSI-based entry signals with a dynamic grid strategy. The EA features an advanced news filter and flexible lot sizing options to help manage risk effectively.


Usage Recommendations:

Pairs  EURUSD
Timeframe  M5
Account type  Raw or Standard
Minimum capital  100$
Minimum leverage  1:100
  • Start with small lots to familiarize yourself with the bot's behavior
  • Adjust parameters according to your risk tolerance and trading goals
  • Use an ECN broker preferably and a VPS



Key Features:

- Intelligent Grid System:
- Customizable number of grid positions
- Linear or exponential lot multiplier options
- Adjustable grid spacing and take profit levels
- Smart position management with automatic TP updates

RSI-Based Entry Strategy:
- Customizable RSI period and timeframe
- Flexible price application method
- Clear entry signals based on RSI overbought/oversold levels

Advanced News Filter:
- Built-in economic calendar integration
- Customizable time windows before and after news events
- Filterable by impact level (High/Medium/Low)
- Option to close positions during news events
- Real-time news event display on chart

Risk Management:
- Fixed lot or percentage-based position sizing
- Customizable risk percentage calculation
- Built-in volume validation and broker limits compliance
- Multiple safety checks for trade execution

User Interface:
- Clean and professional chart display

Additional Features:
- Fully customizable magic number and trade comments
- Compatible with most forex pairs
- Detailed trade logging
- Optimized for both manual and automated testing

Input Parameters:
The EA offers extensive customization options through its input parameters, allowing traders to fine-tune the strategy according to their preferences and market conditions.


Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test thoroughly on a demo account before live trading.













More from author
Raccoon FP
Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit
Indicators
Raccoon FP This MQL4 indicator is designed to provide reliable and clear trend signals without unnecessary visual clutter. It detects both trend reversals and strong directional moves by combining advanced filtering logic based on ADX, SAR, and market structure analysis. Key Features: Clean visual signals via arrows (Buy/Sell). Customizable parameters: main period, ADX period, minimum bars, alert options (sound, email, SMS). Multi-timeframe and multi-symbol compatible. Lightweight and profession
GoldyCoon
Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit
3.67 (3)
Experts
GoldyCoon EA : Revolutionize Your Gold Trading with Neural Network Precision Unlock the Power of AI-Driven Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) GoldyCoon is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. Powered by advanced neural network technology, GoldyCoon delivers unparalleled market analysis, enabling it to execute precise, data-driven trades. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, GoldyCoon offers a fully automated, intellige
CoonMonit MT5
Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit
Utilities
MetaTrader to Prometheus Exporter Optimize your trading by easily exporting your MetaTrader data to Prometheus and transform it into powerful visual insights through Grafana dashboards. This utility bridges the gap between your trading platform and modern monitoring solutions. Key Features: Automatic export of trading metrics from MetaTrader (MT4/MT5) Full Prometheus format compatibility for immediate integration Simple and flexible metric configuration Low performance impact on MetaTrader
FREE
CoonMonit MT4
Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit
Utilities
MetaTrader to Prometheus Exporter Optimize your trading by easily exporting your MetaTrader data to Prometheus and transform it into powerful visual insights through Grafana dashboards. This utility bridges the gap between your trading platform and modern monitoring solutions. Key Features: Automatic export of trading metrics from MetaTrader (MT4/MT5) Full Prometheus format compatibility for immediate integration Simple and flexible metric configuration Low performance impact on MetaTrader Su
FREE
PropCoon MT4
Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit
Experts
PropCoon – Swing Trading Expert Advisor for Prop Firm Compliance Limited Offer: First 10 copies at $99 – Next price: $250 Access recommended settings: PropCoon-Settings PropCoon is a swing trading Expert Advisor designed for traders aiming to pass and manage proprietary trading firm challenges. Built with robust validation logic, strict risk control, and advanced technical filtering, it delivers disciplined, high-quality trades while fully respecting prop firm rules. Key Features Swing Trad
CoonX
Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit
Experts
CoonX EA - Professional Expert Advisor using Bollinger Bands and RSI Overview CoonX is a robust Expert Advisor that combines the power of Bollinger Bands and RSI to identify precise trading opportunities. Designed for traders seeking a reliable and efficient automated trading system. Contact me after your purchase to receive our setfiles and private chat Group link or visit our website. Key Features Strategy based on Bollinger Bands and RSI Custom user interface with professional design
PropCoon MT5
Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit
Experts
PropCoon – Swing Trading Expert Advisor for Prop Firm Compliance Limited Offer: First 10 copies at $99 – Next price: $250 Access recommended settings:   P ropCoon-Settings PropCoon is a swing trading Expert Advisor designed for traders aiming to pass and manage proprietary trading firm challenges. Built with robust validation logic, strict risk control, and advanced technical filtering, it delivers disciplined, high-quality trades while fully respecting prop firm rules. Key Features Swing Tr
