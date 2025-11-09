MACD Hedge
- Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 9 November 2025
- Activations: 10
🧠 MACD Hedge EA: Multi-Strategy, Signal-Based Trading Expert Advisor candleforms.co
1. Signal Foundation: MACD and RSI Alignment
MACD Hedge EA generates strong entry signals by combining two key indicators:
-
MACD detects the trend direction and momentum
-
RSI filters out false signals by identifying overbought/oversold conditions
Only technically confirmed signals are used to initiate trades, ensuring a high-quality entry logic.
2. 6 Strategy Modes for Flexible Execution
The EA offers six powerful trading strategies, selectable by the user:
✅ Normal
✅ Martingale
✅ Limit
✅ Stop
✅ Hedge
✅ Limit + Stop (new!)
In the Limit + Stop strategy:
-
For a BUY signal → Buy + Buy Limit + Buy Stop
-
For a SELL signal → Sell + Sell Limit + Sell Stop
This configuration prepares the system for both pullbacks and continuation scenarios.
3. Adaptive Position Management via Hedge and Grid
Once the trend is confirmed, the EA opens a primary (BUY or SELL) position.
Then:
-
Limit orders are placed at defined grid distances
-
Stop orders are placed in the opposite direction
This structure allows the robot to adapt to different price behaviors dynamically.
4. Smart Pending Order Cleanup
When the main trade is closed, all associated pending orders are automatically deleted.
This results in:
-
Cleaner trading environment
-
Optimized margin usage
-
Enhanced risk management
5. ATR-Based Dynamic Trailing Stop
The EA includes a dynamic trailing stop system powered by the ATR indicator.
As volatility changes, the trailing distance adjusts accordingly:
-
Quiet markets → 1.2x ATR
-
Volatile markets → 1.5x ATR
-
Highly active markets → 2.0–2.5x ATR
This keeps profits protected while allowing trades to breathe.
6. Break Even: Lock in Profits, Eliminate Risk
When a trade reaches a predefined profit level, the EA automatically moves the SL to entry price.
✅ The trade is now risk-free
✅ Protects against sharp reversals
✅ Ideal for trending markets with pullbacks
7. Flexible TP/SL Management
Users can define their Take Profit and Stop Loss as:
-
Fixed pips or
-
ATR-based multipliers
This flexibility ensures proper trade sizing under all market conditions.
8. Advanced Grid & Lot Control
You can configure:
-
Maximum lot size per strategy
-
Grid step values for pending orders
This ensures controlled growth and avoids overexposure, especially in leveraged markets like futures.
9. Real-Time Trade Info Panel
On-chart display includes:
-
Current trading symbol
-
Detected trend direction
-
Current floating profit
You can customize the panel’s color, position, and toggle it on/off as needed.
🧩 Strategy Tags
-
Open Limit Orders → Buy + Buy Limit / Sell + Sell Limit
-
Open Stop Orders → Buy + Buy Stop / Sell + Sell Stop
-
Hedge Strategy → Buy + Sell Stop / Sell + Buy Stop
-
Limit + Stop Strategy → Buy + Buy Limit + Buy Stop / Sell + Sell Limit + Sell Stop
ℹ️ INFORMATION:
"This robot works with the default settings. Please adjust your risk management and trading style accordingly.
You can test its performance on a demo account first."
If you like it, I’d be very happy if you leave a 5-star rating 🌟
Good luck and profitable trading!