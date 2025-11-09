🧠 MACD Hedge EA: Multi-Strategy, Signal-Based Trading Expert Advisor candleforms.co

1. Signal Foundation: MACD and RSI Alignment

MACD Hedge EA generates strong entry signals by combining two key indicators:

MACD detects the trend direction and momentum

RSI filters out false signals by identifying overbought/oversold conditions

Only technically confirmed signals are used to initiate trades, ensuring a high-quality entry logic.

2. 6 Strategy Modes for Flexible Execution

The EA offers six powerful trading strategies, selectable by the user:

✅ Normal

✅ Martingale

✅ Limit

✅ Stop

✅ Hedge

✅ Limit + Stop (new!)

In the Limit + Stop strategy:

For a BUY signal → Buy + Buy Limit + Buy Stop

For a SELL signal → Sell + Sell Limit + Sell Stop

This configuration prepares the system for both pullbacks and continuation scenarios.

3. Adaptive Position Management via Hedge and Grid

Once the trend is confirmed, the EA opens a primary (BUY or SELL) position.

Then:

Limit orders are placed at defined grid distances

Stop orders are placed in the opposite direction

This structure allows the robot to adapt to different price behaviors dynamically.

4. Smart Pending Order Cleanup

When the main trade is closed, all associated pending orders are automatically deleted.

This results in:

Cleaner trading environment

Optimized margin usage

Enhanced risk management

5. ATR-Based Dynamic Trailing Stop

The EA includes a dynamic trailing stop system powered by the ATR indicator.

As volatility changes, the trailing distance adjusts accordingly:

Quiet markets → 1.2x ATR

Volatile markets → 1.5x ATR

Highly active markets → 2.0–2.5x ATR

This keeps profits protected while allowing trades to breathe.

6. Break Even: Lock in Profits, Eliminate Risk

When a trade reaches a predefined profit level, the EA automatically moves the SL to entry price.

✅ The trade is now risk-free

✅ Protects against sharp reversals

✅ Ideal for trending markets with pullbacks

7. Flexible TP/SL Management

Users can define their Take Profit and Stop Loss as:

Fixed pips or

ATR-based multipliers

This flexibility ensures proper trade sizing under all market conditions.

8. Advanced Grid & Lot Control

You can configure:

Maximum lot size per strategy

Grid step values for pending orders

This ensures controlled growth and avoids overexposure, especially in leveraged markets like futures.

9. Real-Time Trade Info Panel

On-chart display includes:

Current trading symbol

Detected trend direction

Current floating profit

You can customize the panel’s color, position, and toggle it on/off as needed.

🧩 Strategy Tags

Open Limit Orders → Buy + Buy Limit / Sell + Sell Limit

Open Stop Orders → Buy + Buy Stop / Sell + Sell Stop

Hedge Strategy → Buy + Sell Stop / Sell + Buy Stop

Limit + Stop Strategy → Buy + Buy Limit + Buy Stop / Sell + Sell Limit + Sell Stop

ℹ️ INFORMATION:

"This robot works with the default settings. Please adjust your risk management and trading style accordingly.

You can test its performance on a demo account first."

Good luck and profitable trading!