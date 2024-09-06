ATR Bands MT5

ATR Bands with Take-Profit Zones for MT5

Optimize your risk management and trading strategy with the ATR Bands indicator for MT5 – a powerful tool designed to help you navigate market volatility, identify key price levels, and set realistic stop-loss and take-profit targets.

Key Features:

  • ATR-Based Bands: The core of this indicator relies on the Average True Range (ATR) to calculate dynamic upper and lower bands that adapt to market volatility. The bands provide a clear indication of potential support and resistance levels based on recent price movement.
  • Customizable Parameters: Adjust the ATR Period and ATR Multiplier to match your trading style. Lower ATR periods result in more sensitive bands, while higher values smooth out short-term price fluctuations, allowing for longer-term trend analysis.
  • Upper Offset Source Options: Choose between using the closing price or wicks to define the band offsets, giving you flexibility to better account for market noise in volatile securities.
  • Take-Profit Zones: Enable optional take-profit bands that project potential profit targets based on a reward/risk ratio. These zones complement the ATR-based stop-loss bands and help you manage trades with better precision.

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If you liked the indicator, I will be glad to have a positive review. If you find any problems with the indicator, please contact me.



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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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