Triple EMA Trend Following and Signals MT5

Triple EMA Trend Following + Signals indicator is a tool for traders who are looking for accurate trend identification and buy/sell signals!

Key Features:
  • Triple EMA Trend Analysis: This indicator uses two Triple Exponential Moving Averages (TEMA1 and TEMA2) to capture short-term and long-term trends effectively. TEMA1 reacts to rapid price changes, while TEMA2 filters out market noise, helping you stay on the right side of the trend.
  • RSI and ATR Filters: It incorporates the RSI (Relative Strength Index) for momentum analysis and an ATR-based smoothing factor for volatility filtering, ensuring robust signal generation during significant market movements.
  • Precise Buy/Sell Arrows: Clearly defined entry points with customizable green (buy) and red (sell) arrows, based on crossover conditions between RSI and the TEMA structure, for easy-to-spot trade setups.
  • Adaptable to Multiple Markets: Works seamlessly on various assets and timeframes, allowing you to use it in any trading environment, from forex to stocks and commodities.
  • Optimized for MT4 and MT5: Fully customizable settings for TEMA lengths, RSI periods, and more to fit your trading style.

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If you liked the indicator, I will be glad to have a positive review. If you find any problems with the indicator, please contact me.

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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