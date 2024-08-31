Macd Adx Oscillator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 31 August 2024
- Activations: 5
MACD ADX Oscillator – a powerful indicator that combines the best of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and the Average Directional Index (ADX) to provide unparalleled insights into market momentum and trend strength.
Key Features:
- Dual Momentum Analysis: This indicator merges MACD's ability to detect changes in market momentum with ADX's strength measurement, giving you a comprehensive view of the market's direction and power.
- Customizable Settings: Tailor the indicator to your trading style with adjustable parameters, including Fast and Slow Lengths for the MACD, Signal Smoothing, and ADX Smoothing.
- Clear Visual Cues: Benefit from color-coded histogram bars that visually indicate bullish and bearish momentum, helping you make informed decisions at a glance.
- Multi-Timeframe Support: Analyze market trends across different timeframes with ease. W
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