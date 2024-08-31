Macd Adx Oscillator

MACD ADX Oscillator – a powerful indicator that combines the best of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and the Average Directional Index (ADX) to provide unparalleled insights into market momentum and trend strength.


Key Features:

  • Dual Momentum Analysis: This indicator merges MACD's ability to detect changes in market momentum with ADX's strength measurement, giving you a comprehensive view of the market's direction and power.
  • Customizable Settings: Tailor the indicator to your trading style with adjustable parameters, including Fast and Slow Lengths for the MACD, Signal Smoothing, and ADX Smoothing. 
  • Clear Visual Cues: Benefit from color-coded histogram bars that visually indicate bullish and bearish momentum, helping you make informed decisions at a glance.
  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Analyze market trends across different timeframes with ease. W

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If you liked the indicator, I will be glad to have a positive review. If you find any problems with the indicator, please contact me.

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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (9)
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SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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