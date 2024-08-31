Macd Adx Oscillator

Zero Lag MACD Flavio Javier Jarabeck Indicators

For those who are fans of the traditional MACD ( Moving Average Convergece/Divergence ) indicator, here it is a way faster indicator that could be very useful for intraday trading. Of course it could be used in higher timeframes, with the proper settings. Here at Minions Labs we always encourage traders to calibrate every single indicator you have to extract and distill every drop of good information it has for you. And this is the case with this speedy friend... This Zero Lag MACD could be used