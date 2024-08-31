Percentage Price Oscillator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 31 August 2024
- Activations: 5
Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) for MT5 – a dynamic tool designed to measure price momentum and trend direction with precision.
Core Features:
- Flexible Configuration: Customize the PPO to match your trading approach by adjusting the Fast Length, Slow Length, and Signal Length. The indicator is also versatile enough to adapt to any market condition with various source inputs.
- Intuitive Histogram Display: Choose to visualize the difference between the PPO and Signal lines with a histogram, providing an instant read on momentum shifts. The color-coded bars offer clear signals, simplifying your analysis process.
- Strategic Crossover Alerts: Stay ahead of the market with highlighted PPO/Signal crossovers and zero-line crossovers. These key moments are crucial for identifying potential trend changes and making timely trading decisions.
- Enhanced Visuals with Ribbon Filling: Activate ribbon filling to visually emphasize the relationship between the PPO and Signal lines, adding an extra layer of clarity to your charts.
- Adaptive Trend Coloring: The PPO and Signal lines can automatically change color based on the current trend, helping you quickly identify whether the market is bullish or bearish.
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If you liked the indicator, I will be glad to have a positive review. If you find any problems with the indicator, please contact me.