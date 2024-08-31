Percentage Price Oscillator

Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) for MT5 – a dynamic tool designed to measure price momentum and trend direction with precision.

Core Features:

  • Flexible Configuration: Customize the PPO to match your trading approach by adjusting the Fast Length, Slow Length, and Signal Length. The indicator is also versatile enough to adapt to any market condition with various source inputs.
  • Intuitive Histogram Display: Choose to visualize the difference between the PPO and Signal lines with a histogram, providing an instant read on momentum shifts. The color-coded bars offer clear signals, simplifying your analysis process.
  • Strategic Crossover Alerts: Stay ahead of the market with highlighted PPO/Signal crossovers and zero-line crossovers. These key moments are crucial for identifying potential trend changes and making timely trading decisions.
  • Enhanced Visuals with Ribbon Filling: Activate ribbon filling to visually emphasize the relationship between the PPO and Signal lines, adding an extra layer of clarity to your charts.
  • Adaptive Trend Coloring: The PPO and Signal lines can automatically change color based on the current trend, helping you quickly identify whether the market is bullish or bearish.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If you liked the indicator, I will be glad to have a positive review. If you find any problems with the indicator, please contact me.

Recommended products
Urgently mt5
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
The Urgently indicator is designed to quickly determine the situation in the market, reflect the state of the market and signal profitable levels for opening trades. Market conditions change quickly enough, requiring constant calibration of trading strategies. Recommended for use in conjunction with any of the oscillators. The Urgently forex market trend indicator shows the trend direction and entry points. It smooths out price fluctuations when generating a signal by averaging the data and the
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Experts
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
Dynamic Market Profile Pro
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicators
The Dynamic Market Profile allows you to analyze the volume of any specific chart region manually and instantly. No more being restricted to fixed daily or weekly profiles: you choose the exact move, consolidation, or trend leg you want to analyze . The indicator lets you draw up to 5 independent areas at the same time using interactive rectangles . How It Works on a Daily Basis Create the zone: Press keys 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5 on your keyboard (or use the on-screen buttons) to plot a rectangle . A
FREE
SMC Alpha Engine
Chinthala Baji
Indicators
SMC Alpha Engine SMC Alpha Engine is a Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Liquidity Sweeps, and market structure changes directly on the chart. The indicator focuses on displaying the most recent valid Order Block together with automatically calculated TP and SL levels for simplified chart analysis. Main Features Automatic Order Block detection Buy and Sell zone visualization Automatic TP and SL calculation Fair Value Gap (FVG) det
Hunttern Harmonic Finder MT5
Hassan Gh Fakhraei
Indicators
"Hunttern harmonic pattern finder" base on the dynamic zigzag with the notification and prediction mode This version of the indicator identifies 11 harmonic patterns and predicts them in real-time before they are completely formed. It offers the ability to calculate the error rate of Zigzag patterns depending on a risk threshold. It moreover sends out a notification once the pattern is complete. The supported patterns: ABCD BAT ALT BAT BUTTERFLY GARTLEY CRAB DEEP CRAB CYPHER SHARK THREE DRIV
Price Magnets M5
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5
Tando Jobela
Indicators
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
FREE
Kiwi Multi Pairs Indicator MT5
- Nguyen Ngoc Diep
Indicators
Kiwi Multi Pairs Indicator MT5 v1.01 Kiwi Multi Pairs Indicator MT5 is a multi-market and multi-timeframe confirmation dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Instead of opening many charts and checking indicators individually, Kiwi Multi Pairs Indicator brings 9 markets, 5 technical indicators and 7 timeframes together in one easy-to-read dashboard. The indicator is designed to help traders quickly identify bullish, bearish and mixed market conditions and compare confirmation across different symbols and t
FREE
Volume Profile Multi Mode
Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
Indicators
Volume Profile Multi-Mode: Analyze Volume Your Way—Not Your Indicator's Way. Most Volume Profile indicators limit traders to predefined analysis ranges. But the market doesn't move inside fixed templates, so why should your analysis? Volume Profile Multi-Mode gives you complete freedom to decide where, when, and how volume is analyzed. Whether you're studying market structure, profiling trading sessions, monitoring higher-timeframe activity, or tracking a developing auction, this indicator adapt
Phantom Edge SMC
Nattapon Chuekamhod
Indicators
Phantom Edge SMC — The Ultimate Smart Money Indicator for MT5 Tired of manually drawing structures while trading SMC or ICT concepts? Let Phantom Edge SMC do the heavy lifting for you. Key Features Internal & Swing Structure: Automatically detects BOS and CHoCH across two structural levels. Order Blocks (OB): Identifies Internal and Swing OBs with automated mitigation tracking. Equal Highs / Lows: Highlights EQH / EQL to pinpoint Liquidity pools. Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Displays FVGs with
Onnyx Indicator
Januar Rifai
Indicators
Onnyx Indicator is a non-repainting supply and demand analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It identifies confirmed swing-based zones, scores their quality, and displays clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. MAIN FEATURES • Supply and demand zones based on confirmed price swings • ATR-adaptive zone width for changing market volatility • Zone quality displayed as a percentage inside each zone • Clear BUY and SELL arrows with enlarged signal markers • Closed-candle signal logic designed
Trade Behavior Mirror
Wataru Tsuboya
Indicators
Trade Behavior Mirror reads your own account's closed trade history and counts one specific pattern: opening a new position shortly after a loss, at a lot size larger than your own recent normal. It does not predict, and it does not advise. Every number on the panel is something that already happened on this account. How the numbers are built: it reads up to 31 days of closed deals across every symbol and every magic number - this is an account-wide picture, not a chart-specific one. From the 3
FREE
HoD LoD Time Price Studies
Aurthur Musendame
4.2 (5)
Indicators
High of the Day and Low of the day Time and Price Fractal Studies is an indicator that will help you identify certain patterns that tend to repeat themseleves at certail times of the day or at certain prices.  It is used to study Daily Highs ad Lows in relation to time and price.  You will get to answer certail questions like: At what time of day does this market usually turn around. At what price does the market turn. Is it at round numbers etc
FREE
The Daily Volume Profile
Adrian Berisha
Indicators
Daily Volume Profile - See Where Smart Money Trades Stop guessing support and resistance. Start seeing where REAL volume is. The Daily Volume Profile indicator reveals the hidden structure of the market by showing exactly where trading activity concentrates at each price level. While most traders use lagging indicators, you'll see where institutional money positions itself - BEFORE the move happens. What You Get: → POC (Point of Control) - The most powerful S/R level of each day, shown as a cle
Pivot Monster EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
PIVOT MONSTER EA Overview PIVOT MONSTER trades daily pivot levels (Classic, Camarilla, or Woodie) combined with previous day High/Low breakouts. It runs three interchangeable strategies — Bounce, Breakout, or Combo confluence — with pending orders placed once per day and unified SL/TP sizing in either ATR multiples or percent of price. Built for traders who want a rules-based, fully optimizable pivot system rather than a fixed indicator overlay. How it works At the start of each trading day, th
FREE
Adjustable Fractals MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Adjustable Fractals" - is an advanced version of fractal indicator, very useful trading tool! As we know   Standard fractals MT5 indicator does not have settings at all   - this is very inconvenient for traders. Adjustable Fractals has resolved that issue - it has all necessary settings: Adjustable period   of indicator (recommended values - above 7). Adjustable distance   from Highs/Lows of price. Adjustable design  o f fractal arrows. Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. Click here
Historical Memory
Marat Sultanov
3.33 (3)
Indicators
Indicator-forecaster. Very useful as an assistant, acts as a key point to forecast the future price movement. The forecast is made using the method of searching the most similar part in the history (pattern). The indicator is drawn as a line that shows the result of change of the close price of bars. The depth of history, the number of bars in the forecast, the patter size and the quality of search can be adjusted via the indicator settings. Settings: PATTERN_Accuracy_ - quality of the search.
FREE
ZumikoFx Trading Stats
Michal Piotr Kochanski
Indicators
ZumikoFX Trading Stats - Professional Account Dashboard Overview ZumikoFX Trading Stats is a comprehensive, real-time account monitoring dashboard designed for serious traders who need complete visibility of their trading performance. This indicator displays all crucial trading statistics in an elegant, easy-to-read panel positioned in the top-right corner of your chart. Key Features Complete Account Monitoring Balance & Equity - Real-time account status with current balance and equity includ
FREE
GDS Renko Entry Helper
Andrey Goida
1 (1)
Indicators
GDS Renko Entry Helper - Free Renko Price Interaction Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Entry Helper is a free Renko price interaction indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders highlight important areas where price reacts, slows down, returns to a zone or changes behavior around support and resistance. The tool is designed for manual Renko analysis. It does not generate buy or sell signals and does not tell the trader when to enter the market. Its purpose is to help focus attention on area
FREE
AB ZoneMatrix
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works –   Base-departure detection — algorithmically finds consolidation bases (overlapping range with compressed volatility) followed by displacement departures. Patterns: Drop-Base-Rally, Rally-Base-Drop, Rally-Base-Rally, Drop-Base-Drop — detected structurally, not by candle names. –   Strength score (0–100) — from departure velocity, time-at-base, freshness (each revisit decays the score), higher-timeframe confluence and origin volume. –   Lifecycle — Fresh, Tested (decaying), Broken
FREE
Global Session Zones System MT5
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Global Session Zones System is a chart indicator designed for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. It visualizes the four major global trading sessions (New York, London, Tokyo, Sydney) by drawing session background boxes, key price levels, and a statistical panel. It helps traders identify market volatility and trend strength, providing reliable breakout signals. Core Features Session Visualization : Customizable start/end times and colors for the four major sessions. Technical Anal
Selective PinBar mt5
Daniel Opoku
Indicators
The selective pin bar is designed to identify reversals. To use the selective pin bar effectively, traders typically look for Strong Rejection: The tail of the pin bar should extend significantly beyond the surrounding price action. It indicates that there was a sharp rejection of higher or lower prices during the trading period. A strong rejection suggests that the market sentiment may be changing.
FREE
Modified Bollinger Bands
Gennadiy Stanilevych
Indicators
The standard Bollinger Bands indicator has been improved by integrating additional indications from the Standard Deviation indicator (StdDev), which gives an additional filter for confirming trading signals. In addition, the color of the indicator's lines shows the beginning of a trend, its development and exhaustion. This indicator has a signal block that notifies the trader of the beginning of the trend on any time frame to which it is attached. Settings Type of messages - select the type of
FREE
Totz FVG SupplyDemand Liquidity Indicator
Dominador Bantillo Saturno
Indicators
Totz Smart Money Concepts (FVG + Supply/Demand + Liquidity) Totz SMC is an all-in-one Smart Money Concepts (SMC) visual indicator engineered to clean up your charts, standardise market structure identification, and highlight high-probability institutional entry zones automatically. Key Features Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Automatically plots bullish and bearish imbalance zones with custom opacity and minimum size filtering. Supply & Demand Zones: Pinpoints explosive institutional displacement b
FREE
Basic Renko MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.56 (9)
Indicators
The   Basic Renko  indicator is a powerful tool for traders looking for a clear and concise market perspective. Our indicator not only simplifies trend visualization, but also offers accurate alerts for reversals, providing a strategic edge in your trading /   Free MT4 Version Features Fully Customizable:   Tailor the indicator to your business preferences with advanced customization options. From colors to box size settings, you have full control over how information is displayed on your char
FREE
Fractal Market Structure
Rick in t Veld
Indicators
Market Structure Fractals The structure layer MetaTrader 5 was missing Most traders stare at candles and draw structure manually — imprecisely, inconsistently, and always too late. You know what a fractal high and low look like. The question is whether you can spot every one, mark it cleanly, and track it the moment price breaks through. You can't. Market Structure Fractals can. MetaTrader 5 shows you price. It doesn't show you structure. That gap — between a candle pattern and a confirmed bre
FREE
Candle Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
5 (2)
Indicators
Candle Perspective Structure Indicator MT5 is a simple indicator that defines and displays the candlestick structure of the market. This indicator will suit both experienced traders and beginners who find it difficult to follow the structure visually. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on manual strategies automation services or indicator development/conversion services at 4xDev
FREE
FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge
Adam Shareef Mohamed
Experts
FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge Professional automated trading solution designed for structured execution and controlled risk management in the Gold market. Built for traders who value discipline, precision, and consistency. Key Features Fully automated trading One trade at a time (controlled exposure) Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit Smart Break-Even protection Profit lock with buffer Step-based trailing management Spread protection system Works on any broker Trade Management The E
FREE
Mirror Chart MT5
Andrej Hermann
5 (1)
Indicators
The Mirror Chart MT5 is a overlay indicator specifically designed to project a second financial instrument directly onto the main chart window. This tool is invaluable for traders who rely on correlation analysis, as it visualizes the price movements of two different instruments in real time. Unlike traditional overlays, this indicator utilizes intelligent, dynamic centering and scaling logic. It continuously analyzes the visible price range in the current window for both symbols and calculates
FREE
Dynamic DOM
Artem Bezmenov
Indicators
Instructions for the Dynamic_DOM_Labels indicator Dynamic_DOM_Labels is a professional analytical tool for the MetaTrader 5 terminal, designed to analyze the Order Flow in real time. The indicator connects directly to the broker's Depth of Market /DOM, finds large limit orders from buyers (Buy Limit) and sellers (Sell Limit) and projects them onto the work schedule. The tool is designed specifically for liquid markets such as Gold (XAUUSD) and major currency pairs (for example, GBPUSD), where la
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.79 (149)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Session High Low Lines
Rostyslav Hrytsai
Indicators
Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (54)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (9)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
More from author
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
ATR Bands MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
ATR Bands with Take-Profit Zones for MT5 Optimize your risk management and trading strategy with the ATR Bands indicator for MT5 – a powerful tool designed to help you navigate market volatility, identify key price levels, and set realistic stop-loss and take-profit targets. Key Features: ATR-Based Bands : The core of this indicator relies on the Average True Range (ATR) to calculate dynamic upper and lower bands that adapt to market volatility. The bands provide a clear indication of potential
FREE
Candle Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
5 (2)
Indicators
Candle Perspective Structure Indicator MT5 is a simple indicator that defines and displays the candlestick structure of the market. This indicator will suit both experienced traders and beginners who find it difficult to follow the structure visually. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on manual strategies automation services or indicator development/conversion services at 4xDev
FREE
Zero Lags SMA MT5
Mykola Khandus
5 (1)
Indicators
Zero Lag SMA for MT5 The Zero Lag SMA (ZLSMA) indicator for MT5 provides a variation of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) designed to minimize lag, offering traders a more responsive moving average that adjusts more quickly to price changes. This makes it useful for identifying potential trend reversals and key price levels in a timely manner. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on m
FREE
ATR Bands MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
ATR Bands with Take-Profit Zones for MT4 The ATR Bands indicator for MT4 is designed to assist traders in managing risk and navigating market volatility. By using the Average True Range (ATR), it helps identify key price levels and set realistic stop-loss and take-profit zones. Key Features: ATR-Based Bands : The indicator calculates dynamic upper and lower bands using ATR. These bands adjust based on price volatility, helping to indicate potential support and resistance levels. Customizable Par
FREE
Percent R Trend Exhaustion MT4
Mykola Khandus
5 (1)
Indicators
Overview The %R Trend Exhaustion Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool adapted from TradingView for MetaTrader 4. It helps traders identify trend exhaustion points, potential reversals, and trend continuation signals across various market conditions. With multiple display modes, customizable settings, and enhanced features, this indicator is suitable for diverse trading strategies. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products,
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is an indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization options, this indicator is
Williams VIX Fix Indicator MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview The Williams VIX Fix Indicator is a MetaTrader 4 tool designed to help traders identify potential market tops and bottoms. By analyzing price extremes relative to recent highs and lows, it highlights overbought and oversold conditions using two histograms displayed in a separate window. The indicator combines the Williams VIX Fix calculation with Bollinger Bands and percentile-based thresholds to provide clear signals for potential reversals.  Key Features Market Tops and Bottoms Market
Market Structure Oscillator MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Market Structure Oscillator Overview The Market Structure Oscillator is a technical indicator designed for MetaTrader platforms to analyze market trends across multiple timeframes. It provides a clear visualization of short-term, intermediate-term, and long-term market structures through an oscillator and histogram display in a separate window. The indicator also supports optional chart objects to highlight key market structure points. Features Displays a composite oscillator combining short-ter
Macd Adx Oscillator
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
MACD ADX Oscillator – a powerful indicator that combines the best of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and the Average Directional Index (ADX) to provide unparalleled insights into market momentum and trend strength. Key Features: Dual Momentum Analysis: This indicator merges MACD's ability to detect changes in market momentum with ADX's strength measurement, giving you a comprehensive view of the market's direction and power. Customizable Settings: Tailor the indicator to your t
Chandelier Exits MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Chandelier Exit for MT5 The Chandelier Exit indicator is designed to dynamically set stop-loss levels based on market volatility, measured through the Average True Range (ATR). Key Features: ATR-Based Stops : The indicator calculates stop-loss levels for long and short positions using a moving average of the True Range (ATR), adapting to market volatility changes. Customizable Parameters : Users can set the ATR period, ATR multiplier, and choose whether to use the closing price to determine pric
Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5 is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates smoothed candlestick charting with a dynamic exit strategy and a customizable trend filter to deliver clear buy and sell signals. The indicator is designed to improve trend detection and signal reliability by reducing market noise. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on manual
Triple EMA Trend Following and Signals MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Triple EMA Trend Following + Signals indicator is a tool for traders who are looking for accurate trend identification and buy/sell signals! Key Features: Triple EMA Trend Analysis: This indicator uses two Triple Exponential Moving Averages (TEMA1 and TEMA2) to capture short-term and long-term trends effectively. TEMA1 reacts to rapid price changes, while TEMA2 filters out market noise, helping you stay on the right side of the trend. RSI and ATR Filters: It incorporates the RSI (Relative Streng
Trend Lines Supports and Resistances
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Trend Lines Supports and Resistances is an indicator that analyses the market structure, identifies Pivot Points, displays active Support/Resistance zones and trend levels. Main Features: Defining and displaying Pivot Points. Analyse Pivot Points to build and display trend lines. Setting up visual display of trend lines. Setting up trend lines broken notifications. Analyse Pivot Points to define and display support and resistance levels. Setting up visual display of support and resistance leve
Advanced Trend Levels MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Trend Levels Indicator Elevate your trading strategy with the Trend Levels Indicator , a sophisticated tool designed to detect market trends and highlight critical price levels. This cutting-edge indicator is packed with features to simplify trend analysis and empower your decision-making process. Key Features: Dynamic Trend Levels : Accurately plots high, mid, and low levels based on market dynamics. Custom Alerts & Notifications : Get real-time alerts and notifications when trends change, ensu
Percent R Trend Exhaustion MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview The %R Trend Exhaustion Indicator is a versatile technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5, adapted from a popular TradingView indicator. It is designed to help traders identify trend exhaustion points, potential reversals, and trend continuation signals across various market conditions. The indicator offers multiple display modes and customizable settings to suit different trading strategies, enhanced with additional features to improve its functionality in the MetaTrader 5 environment.
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
Williams VIX Fix Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview The Williams VIX Fix Indicator is a MetaTrader 5 tool designed to help traders identify potential market tops and bottoms. By analyzing price extremes relative to recent highs and lows, it highlights overbought and oversold conditions using two histograms displayed in a separate window. The indicator combines the Williams VIX Fix calculation with Bollinger Bands and percentile-based thresholds to provide clear signals for potential reversals.  Key Features Market Tops and Bottoms Market
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Shortterm Basket EA MT5
Mykola Khandus
Experts
Overview Short-Term Basket EA MT5 is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to manage a sequence of trades with a basket trading strategy, aiming to achieve a specified profit target. Features Opens an initial trade in a user-specified direction. Reopens a trade in the same direction with the same lot size and target if the previous trade closes in profit. Opens a hedge trade in the opposite direction with the same lot size and target, plus an additional trade in the opposite
Koncorde Plus Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
The Koncorde Plus Indicator is a sophisticated and versatile technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), meticulously converted and enhanced from the acclaimed Koncorde [+] indicator on TradingView. Optimized for Forex volume analysis while preserving the original algorithm for all volume-based markets, it integrates six core components—four trend-based (RSI, MFI, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic) and two volume-based (Positive Volume Index (PVI) and Negative Volume Index (NVI))—to deliver a comp
Market Structure Ocsillator MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Market Structure Oscillator Overview The Market Structure Oscillator is a technical indicator designed for MetaTrader platforms to analyze market trends across multiple timeframes. It provides a clear visualization of short-term, intermediate-term, and long-term market structures through an oscillator and histogram display in a separate window. The indicator also supports optional chart objects to highlight key market structure points. Features Displays a composite oscillator combining short-ter
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review