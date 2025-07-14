Chandelier Exits MT5

Chandelier Exit for MT5

The Chandelier Exit indicator is designed to dynamically set stop-loss levels based on market volatility, measured through the Average True Range (ATR).

Key Features:

ATR-Based Stops : The indicator calculates stop-loss levels for long and short positions using a moving average of the True Range (ATR), adapting to market volatility changes.

Customizable Parameters : Users can set the ATR period, ATR multiplier, and choose whether to use the closing price to determine price extremes.

Color-Coded Signals : Stop-loss lines for long and short positions are color-coded to enhance visual clarity on the chart.

Trend Change Signals: The indicator also displays signals when a trend reverses, marking the starting points of new stop-loss levels.

Application:

The Chandelier Exit indicator is good for traders who want to use market volatility to manage risk and identify key exit points.

This indicator is useful for both day trading and longer-term strategies, offering flexibility in customizing and visualizing stop-loss levels.





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