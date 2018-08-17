The Donchian Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on the Donchian indicator. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on USDJPY using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings.

Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I can concentrate on Custom EA. If you wish to use this EA it will need optimising, and if you feel like sharing your settings please do so in the comments.

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Features

Fully automated

Not sensitive to spread

Risk Money Management

Always a stop loss in place

Hedge accounts only

This system has the option to be NFA/FIFO compliant

All you need is a VPS

Input Settings

Order Settings

MagicOrderNumber - Unique number for the EA to identify its trades. Any integer.

- Unique number for the EA to identify its trades. Any integer. Lots - Number of fixed lots per trade if money management is off. Values from 0.01 to 50.0.

- Number of fixed lots per trade if money management is off. Values from 0.01 to 50.0. Slippage - Slippage in pips. Values from 1 to 10.

- Slippage in pips. Values from 1 to 10. MoneyManagement - If turned on trade lot sizes are calculated on account risk, true/false.

- If turned on trade lot sizes are calculated on account risk, true/false. MoneyManagementRisk - Risk per trade if money management is on. Values from 0.01 to 0.1.

- Risk per trade if money management is on. Values from 0.01 to 0.1. AllowNewTrades - Turn this of to disable new trades, true/false.

- Turn this of to disable new trades, true/false. AccountProfitLock - If money management is on the EA will stop trading if the account balance drops to this fraction of the maximum account balance (0.5 = 50% of account balance). Values from 0.0 to 1.0.

- If money management is on the EA will stop trading if the account balance drops to this fraction of the maximum account balance (0.5 = 50% of account balance). Values from 0.0 to 1.0. NFA_FIFOCompliant - Turn this on if you need this to be NFA and FIFO compliant, true/false.

Entry Settings

TimeFrame - Timeframe drop-down selection to lock EA to a timeframe so that selection of the chart timeframe doesn't affect the EA. When testing ensure the tester timeframe is set to the same value.

- Timeframe drop-down selection to lock EA to a timeframe so that selection of the chart timeframe doesn't affect the EA. When testing ensure the tester timeframe is set to the same value. Trend1TimeFrame - Timeframe drop-down selection for the first trend detection.

- Timeframe drop-down selection for the first trend detection. Trend2TimeFrame - Timeframe drop-down selection for the second trend detection.

- Timeframe drop-down selection for the second trend detection. MaxSpread - Maximum spread in pips that the EA will trade. Values from 1.0 to 10.0.

- Maximum spread in pips that the EA will trade. Values from 1.0 to 10.0. DonchianPeriod - The period used for the Donchian indicator. Values from 5 to 40.



- The period used for the Donchian indicator. Values from 5 to 40. TakeProfit - The take profit (Setting to 0 disables). Values from 2 to 10 depending on the pair being traded.

- The take profit (Setting to 0 disables). Values from 2 to 10 depending on the pair being traded. StopLoss - The fixed stop loss visible to the broker - Values 25 to 200 depending on the pair being traded.

- The fixed stop loss visible to the broker - Values 25 to 200 depending on the pair being traded. Averaging - If turned on averaging is used to recover negative trades, true/false.

- If turned on averaging is used to recover negative trades, true/false. AveragingStep - The negative move in pips against the current trade to trigger the next averaging trade. Values 5 to 100.

- The negative move in pips against the current trade to trigger the next averaging trade. Values 5 to 100. AveragingMultiplier - The lot multiplier for averaging trades. Values 1.0 to 2.0.

Optimization & Defaults

Default input values are for USDJPY M5. If optimizing, optimization of DonchianPeriod, TakeProfit, StopLoss, AveragingStep and AveragingMultiplier are needed to find the best results.