Visual Pure Directional SMA Indicator MT4
- Indicators
- AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
- Version: 1.21
- Updated: 12 March 2025
- Activations: 5
The "Pure Directional SMA Indicator" is a powerful tool designed for traders seeking precise trend direction and actionable signals. This indicator is not pre-optimized, offering flexibility to tailor it to your unique trading style and market preferences.
The Logic Behind the Indicator:
At its core, this indicator uses Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) to determine trend direction and generate buy/sell signals. Here's how it works:
Three SMA Lines:
- Short SMA: Reacts quickly to price changes, ideal for spotting short-term trends.
- Medium SMA: Provides a balanced view between short-term and long-term trends.
- Long SMA: A lagging line that confirms the overarching market direction.
Signal Generation:
- A Buy Signal is triggered when the shorter SMA crosses above the medium and long SMAs, indicating bullish momentum.
- A Sell Signal occurs when the shorter SMA crosses below the medium and long SMAs, signaling bearish pressure.
Color Coding:
- Green: Buy signal.
- Red: Sell signal.
- The SMA lines are color-coded (Blue, Orange, and Purple) for clear visualization.
Why This Indicator?
- Simple Yet Effective: Relies on time-tested SMA logic suitable for all market conditions.
- Customizable: Parameters are fully adjustable, allowing you to optimize settings for any trading strategy.
- User-Friendly Visualization: Clear signals and distinct SMA lines make it easy to interpret market data.
For additional support or inquiries, feel free to reach out via direct message.