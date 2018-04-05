US30 trend scalper


Hello Traders,

I'm thrilled to present my personal trading companion, the  TrendScalp Bot, meticulously crafted to overcome the unique challenges of trading in the current economic landscape. Hailing from Sri Lanka, where restrictions on sending dollars abroad and hurdles in depositing funds to trading brokers are prevalent, I've developed this bot to navigate and thrive in such conditions.

Key Features:

Asset: This bot specializes in trading the US30 index, honing in on 15-minute candle intervals to capture short-term market movements.

Compounding Lot Size Generator: A distinctive feature, this bot dynamically adjusts lot sizes based on performance, offering a balanced and adaptive trading strategy.

Trend Following: Engineered to identify and capitalize on trends in the US30 market, the bot makes informed buy or sell decisions, aligning with prevailing market directions.

EA Explanation:

The strategy behind the Sri Lankan TrendScalp Bot is elegantly simple yet powerful. It employs two complex filters to enhance decision-making. The first filter identifies trends in the market, enabling the bot to make strategic moves during bullish or bearish scenarios. The second filter is designed to identify consolidation phases, ensuring the bot remains adaptive during market lulls.


Market Adaptability:

It's crucial to note that the TrendScalp Bot is optimized to excel in the dynamically evolving market conditions of 2022 and beyond. The strategies embedded in this EA are tailored to perform exceptionally well in the contemporary market environment, reflecting the significant changes observed in recent years.

Personal Note:

Originally tailored for my personal trading journey, circumstances in Sri Lanka have led me to explore alternative means to fund my trading endeavors. With limited options for sending dollars abroad and challenges in depositing funds to trading brokers, I've decided to share this bot with fellow traders who can benefit from its capabilities.

Why Buy This Bot?

Proven Performance: Rigorously backtested and optimized for consistency.

Adaptability: The compounding lot size generator ensures flexibility and risk management, adapting to evolving market conditions.

Trend Intelligence: Trade confidently with a bot that aligns with market trends, enhancing your chances of success.

By purchasing this bot, you not only acquire a powerful trading tool but also contribute to supporting a fellow trader navigating challenging economic circumstances.

Thank you for considering the TrendScalp Bot for your trading journey. Feel free to reach out with any questions or for additional information about its performance.

Best regards,

Lakshan Udara from Sri Lanka

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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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