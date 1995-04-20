Moving Average Alert Plus
- Indicateurs
- Christianiel Robles Faustino
- Version: 2.6
- Activations: 5
Moving average alert plus is an advance moving average alert that will easily monitor the price action based on set moving averages to multiple open charts.
Objective: To monitor multiple open charts and notify traders conveniently in a single display panel when using the moving averages to enter/exit a trade.
Features:
- Monitor price action in two timeframes at the same time
- Supports simple, exponential, smoothed, linear weighted moving averages
- Trigger an alert based on candle size (full/body length)
Candle length will be calculated based on Average Daily Range divided by X
- Alerts when price touched/closed above/below the moving average
- Play sound on alert if enabled
- Select your own alert sound
- Send alerts to mobile MT4/Email
- Adjust the panel position
- Monitor up to 30 open charts
Instructions:
- Add the cloud eyes indicator on each chart
- Use the same settings on each chart
- Enable the sound only in one of the charts
Note: When opening MT4, all open charts may not load completely into the panel. Initially change the timeframe to update the panel.
Display panel legend:
Green color - Bullish closed above the MA
Red color - Bearish closed below the MA
Orange color w/ Green font - Bullish touched the MA
Orange color w/ Red font - Bearish touched the MA
