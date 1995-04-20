Moving Average Alert Plus

Moving average alert plus is an advance moving average alert that will easily monitor the price action based on set moving averages to multiple open charts. 

Objective: To monitor multiple open charts and notify traders conveniently in a single display panel when using the moving averages to enter/exit a trade.

Features:

  • Monitor price action in two timeframes at the same time
  • Supports simple, exponential, smoothed, linear weighted moving averages
  • Trigger an alert based on candle size (full/body length)
    Candle length will be calculated based on Average Daily Range divided by X
  • Alerts when price touched/closed above/below the moving average
  • Play sound on alert if enabled
  • Select your own alert sound
  • Send alerts to mobile MT4/Email
  • Adjust the panel position
  • Monitor up to 30 open charts

Instructions:

  1. Add the cloud eyes indicator on each chart
  2. Use the same settings on each chart
  3. Enable the sound only in one of the charts

Note: When opening MT4, all open charts may not load completely into the panel. Initially change the timeframe to update the panel.

Display panel legend: 

Green color - Bullish closed above the MA
Red color - Bearish closed below the MA
Orange color w/ Green font - Bullish touched the MA
Orange color w/ Red font - Bearish touched the MA


Video Moving Average Alert Plus
