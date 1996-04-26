Moving Average Alert Plus

Moving average alert plus is an advance moving average alert that will easily monitor the price action based on set moving averages to multiple open charts. 

Objective: To monitor multiple open charts and notify traders conveniently in a single display panel when using the moving averages to enter/exit a trade.

Features:

  • Monitor price action in two timeframes at the same time
  • Supports simple, exponential, smoothed, linear weighted moving averages
  • Trigger an alert based on candle size (full/body length)
    Candle length will be calculated based on Average Daily Range divided by X
  • Alerts when price touched/closed above/below the moving average
  • Play sound on alert if enabled
  • Select your own alert sound
  • Send alerts to mobile MT4/Email
  • Adjust the panel position
  • Monitor up to 30 open charts

Instructions:

  1. Add the cloud eyes indicator on each chart
  2. Use the same settings on each chart
  3. Enable the sound only in one of the charts

Note: When opening MT4, all open charts may not load completely into the panel. Initially change the timeframe to update the panel.

Display panel legend: 

Green color - Bullish closed above the MA
Red color - Bearish closed below the MA
Orange color w/ Green font - Bullish touched the MA
Orange color w/ Red font - Bearish touched the MA


Video Moving Average Alert Plus
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Индикаторы
Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
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Индикаторы
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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Индикаторы
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Trend Reader Indicator
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
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Индикаторы
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
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Индикаторы
Trend Trading - это индикатор, предназначенный для получения максимальной прибыли от трендов, происходящих на рынке, путем определения времени отката и прорыва. Он находит торговые возможности, анализируя, что делает цена во время установленных тенденций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Торгуйте на финансовых рынках с уверенностью и эффективностью Прибыль от устоявшихся тенденций без проволочек Признать прибыльные откаты, пр
Owl smart levels
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Индикаторы
При торговле по тренду основная сложность — не в том, чтобы найти уровень, а в том, чтобы понять, где вход действительно имеет смысл. Цена часто реагирует на уровни, но не даёт продолжения — из-за этого появляются ложные входы или пропущенные движения. Owl Smart Levels показывает не просто уровни , а зоны, сформированные с учётом структуры движения и отката. Это позволяет по-другому смотреть на точки входа и избегать части ложных сигналов. Что входит в систему Owl Smart Levels? Owl Smart Levels
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4.82 (22)
Индикаторы
Следующее поколение автоматизированных зон спроса и предложения. Новый инновационный алгоритм, работающий на любом графике. Все зоны создаются динамически в соответствии с ценовым действием рынка. ДВА ТИПА СИГНАЛОВ --> 1) ПРИ ПОПАДАНИИ ЦЕНЫ В ЗОНУ 2) ПРИ ФОРМИРОВАНИИ НОВОЙ ЗОНЫ Вы не получите еще один бесполезный индикатор. Вы получаете полную торговую стратегию с проверенными результатами.     Новые особенности:     Оповещения, когда цена достигает зоны спроса/предложения     Оповещения
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
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4.85 (62)
Индикаторы
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Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
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Индикаторы
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — Система из 7 фильтров + Гарантия RR для свинг-трейдинга XAUUSD Без перерисовки. Без перерисовки. Без задержек. Все сигналы фиксируются после подтверждения. Бонус для покупателей: Получите AI Zone Radar (стоимость $59) + PDF-руководство бесплатно при покупке. Напишите мне сообщение на MQL5 после покупки. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 Версия MT5 также доступна:  https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=
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