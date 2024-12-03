DMI Smoothed CCI plus

  • Indicators
  • HEGUI Morad
    HEGUI Morad

    HEGUI Morad

    5 (1)
    Independent trader & full-time MQL5 developer with over 8 years of real-market experience.
    I create robust trading tools designed for live trading and disciplined execution:
    Expert Advisors, Indicators & Utilities – Practical and reliable solutions at an accessible price.
    18 products 4 topics 11 comments
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 3 December 2024
  • Activations: 5

DMI Smoothed CCI plus: Track Market Trends and Reversals Across Multiple Timeframes

The DMI Smoothed CCI plus is a powerful tool for traders, designed to analyze market trends and potential reversals using the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) across multiple timeframes. Ideal for trend-following strategies, this indicator helps you spot overbought and oversold conditions, providing real-time insights that are crucial for optimizing your market entries and exits.

Key Features:

Multi-Timeframe Analysis:

  • Leverage CCI across different timeframes to get a broader perspective on market trends. This feature helps identify trend shifts and potential reversals more accurately.

Overbought & Oversold Zones:

  • Visual indicators highlight when the market is overbought or oversold, helping you detect reversal points with ease.

Alerts for Zone Entry and Exit:

  • Receive real-time alerts when price enters or exits overbought or oversold zones, enabling timely decision-making for your trades.

  • Alerts are customizable, so you can set them according to your preferences.

Customizable Alert System:

  • Set personalized alerts for specific conditions like entering or exiting key market zones. Choose between popup, sound, or email notifications to stay updated.

Smooth Data Calculation:

  • A smoothing function is built into the indicator to reduce market noise, ensuring you get more reliable signals and clearer trend identification.

Why it’s Useful for Traders:

  • Enhanced Trend Detection: The multi-timeframe analysis provides a more comprehensive view of the market, helping you confirm trends before taking action.

  • Improved Entry and Exit Signals: Overbought and oversold conditions are clearly marked, making it easier to time your trades effectively.

  • Custom Alerts for Real-Time Action: The alert system ensures you are notified the moment key market conditions are met, so you never miss an opportunity.

  • Reliable, Smooth Data: The smoothing feature makes the indicator more precise, reducing false signals caused by market noise.

Ideal for:

  • Trend-following traders looking for accurate multi-timeframe analysis.

  • Swing traders who need to spot potential market reversals in real time.

Day traders who require timely alerts to catch fast-moving price action.


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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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