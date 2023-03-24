Trend Pilot Fx

  • Indicators
  • HEGUI Morad
    HEGUI Morad

    HEGUI Morad

    5 (1)
    Independent trader & full-time MQL5 developer with over 8 years of real-market experience.
    I create robust trading tools designed for live trading and disciplined execution:
    Expert Advisors, Indicators & Utilities – Practical and reliable solutions at an accessible price.
    18 products 4 topics 11 comments
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 24 March 2023
  • Activations: 10

This Mql4 indicator smooths the trend by changing candle colors without altering their size, allowing for better price action reading. It also includes a trend line for trade entry and exit points.

Smooth out market trends and improve your price action reading with this powerful Mql4 indicator. Unlike Heikin Ashi, this indicator changes candle colors without altering their size, providing you with a clearer picture of market movements. In addition, it includes a trend line that traders can rely on for their entry and exit points.

This indicator is perfect for traders looking to gain an edge in the market. The trend line provides a clear visual guide to help you make informed decisions about when to buy and sell, while the candle color changes help you stay ahead of market trends. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a newcomer to trading, this indicator is an essential tool for your toolbox.

So why wait? Start using this powerful Mql4 indicator today and take your trading to the next level!



Feature reminder :  Trend Market | Candle color | Candle repaint | Trend line |  Heikin Ashi | Scalping | Swing trading | 

Recommended products
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Main purpose: "Pin Bars" is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works: The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the direction of
FREE
FORCES VARIATION
Nacer Kessir
5 (2)
Indicators
The most important thing in my system of forces, is the variation and changing of these forces. It is the key to the whole system, and from this point, my second indicator called FORCES-VARIATION appeares important. The indicator is represented in a separate window in the form of the green histogram and the red curve . The parameter NPIuPeriod represents the number of bars on which we calculate the variation of buyers forces. The parameter NPIdPeriod represents the number of bars on which we cal
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicators
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Trend Mate MultiFrame
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
Indicators
This EA is an extension for the free trade indicator Trend Mate . https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50082 The main idea is to support your decision to  trade  according to the current trend. It is possible to configure alert and push notification to receive when entering to first candle for bull / bear trend. For this extension of the free indicator now it is possible to filter the current trend info with other timeframes. For example show trend for timeframe M5 considering also timeframe
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicators
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Double HMA lines MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
This is a multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA). The Double HMA MTF Light indicator combines two timeframes on a single chart. The HMA of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA of the current timeframe defines short-term price movements. The indicator is freely distributed and hasn't audio signals or messages. Its main function is the visualization of price movements. If you need advanced functionality of the HMA multi-timeframe indicator (information ab
FREE
Power Average
Khurram Mustafa
4.25 (4)
Indicators
This Indicator is a affordable trading tool because with the help of Popular Developers & Support of M Q L Platform I have programmed this strategy. I tried to combine logic of Moving Averages, Parabolic Stop And Reverse, Trend Strength, Oversold, Overbought . Furthermore, I have also care about Support Resistance that Trader can easily get in touch with market by selecting one indicator only. What is in for Trader? Trading Modes: This selection is for activate whole strategy "Power Average" Sp
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicators
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicators
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Price Magnets
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
Forex Dead Line Lite
Mikhail Kontsevoy
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator can help traders to assess in advance the number of Lots, Balance and Equity, if the price deviates from the current levels. The indicator will be useful for those who trade using Martingale. Features The indicator belongs to the category of risk management. The indicator helps to assess in advance the account change that would happen in case of possible price change from the current value to a threshold. It also recalculates swap, lock, pending orders, take profit and stop loss.
FREE
Engulfing Zones
Ahmed Soliman
Indicators
Engulfing Zones: Your Edge in Price Action Trading Description The Engulfing Zones indicator is a sophisticated, non-repainting tool designed to automatically detect, highlight, and track the most significant Engulfing Candle Patterns (EG) and, crucially, Engulfing Failures (EF) on your chart. Developed by Coders Guru (XPWORX), this indicator goes beyond simple pattern recognition by drawing persistent, dynamic support and resistance zones based on these high-probability candlestick events
Quantum Smart Signals
Shaaban Riad
Indicators
Quantum Falcon Signal Free is a smart visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for Forex and Gold traders. The indicator combines: • Trend analysis • RSI momentum confirmation • MACD momentum filtering • ATR volatility filtering • Higher timeframe confirmation • Smart exit signal detection Main Features: • Smart Buy and Sell signals • Exit Buy / Exit Sell alerts • Real-time dashboard on chart • Professional candle arrows • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation • ATR market volatility filt
FREE
SC MTF Balance of Power MT4
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicators
Balance of Power (BOP) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is BOP? Balance of Power (BOP) is an oscillator that measures the strength of buyers versus sellers by comparing the change in price to the range of the bar. The indicator is calculated as (Close - Open) / (High - Low), th
FREE
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.27 (59)
Indicators
This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. VERSION MT5 - More useful indicators There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: 1. To the right of the price (runs behind the price); 2. As a comment (in the upper
FREE
Virtual equity indicator for multiple symbols
Andrey Gladyshev
Indicators
Индикатор виртуального эквити, представляемый здесь, может работать по нескольким символам одновременно. Для каждого символа задается направление ( Buy/Sell ) и размер позиции. В настройках также указывается размер предполагаемого депозита, дата открытия и закрытия позиции.   На графике при этом устанавливаются вертикальные линии, обозначающие указываемые в настройках даты.  После установки индикатора на график, можно изменять время открытия и закрытия позиции, передвигая эти линии.   Дату закр
BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal
Ziggy Janssen
4.72 (153)
Indicators
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT5 Version BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT4 — Mixed Oscillator for Market Reversal & Momentum Analysis BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal is a composite oscillator that combines multiple indicator signals to help traders identify possible market reversals, momentum shifts, and exhau
CandleTimer Countdown MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframes. Minima
FREE
Trade History Drawer
David Leander Tschacher
Indicators
Trade History Drawer is an indicator for MetaTrader 4. It shows trades on the chart and draws them in customized colors. Furthermore, the indicator shows a trade summary and saves a CSV history file for either one selected pair or all pairs. Inputs General Settings Number Trades : Number of trades to be drawn on the chart, if -1 then all trades Magic Number : Only trades with this magic number, if -1 then ignore Line Style : Line Style Line Thickness : Line Thickness Arrow Size : Arrow Size
RectangleInd
Aliakbar Mohseni Pour
Indicators
One of the most successful strategies in Forex, stick and metal market, is rectangle pattern. A hard pattern to find in multiple time frames, but, We made it so very easy for you. You can turn on this indicator in different currency pairs with different time frames and set the alarm on your computer or mobile phone. Working with this strategy is easy and enjoyable. Telegram:  https://t.me/triangleexpert Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CNPbOLMh9Af/?igshid=15apgc7j1h5hm Note: This indicat
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Smart FVG Indicator MT4   delivers professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection, monitoring, and alerting directly on your charts. It combines   ATR-based filtering   with structure-aware logic to remove noise, adapt to liquidity, and keep only the most relevant imbalances for precise decisions. Key Advantages Accurate FVG detection:   Identifies genuine inefficiencies, not just simple candle gaps. ATR-based precision:   Adaptive sensitivity filters out low-quality signals across markets and time
FREE
HC ARROW
Cuong Pham
Indicators
The indicator shows you buy/sell signals and does not repaint. It works well with almost all pairs, while the best ones are GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURUSD. The product works better on H1 and H4. You can change the parameters in the inputs tab to get the best signals and the best trade results on each pair. You can enable/disable alerts when signal appears. The indicator is easy to use. Parameters barstrip & Sensitive: amount of bars to process the highest and lowest prices (relates to the internal l
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals MT4
Wayne Theo Botha
Indicators
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
This indicator was designed for aggressive scalping and quick entries in binary options , generating signals on every candle , so you can know exactly what is happening at all times. Join the Happy Scalping channel: MQL5 It does not repaint : the current candle's signal is generated in REAL TIME , which means it may change while the candle is still forming, depending on whether the price rises or falls compared to the previous candle's close. But once the candle closes , the signal color becom
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Magic MA Moving Averages for MT4
Raul Canessa Castameda
Indicators
The Magic MA Moving Average Indicator is a market analysis tool that has more than 30 types of moving averages that the trader can use to gauge the market trend. Among the types of moving averages that the trader can visualize are the most common MAs (SMA, EMA and SMMA), adaptive moving averages such as FRAMA and KAMA and other MAs based on innovative calculation and analysis methods such as LSMA, ZLEMA and others. The indicator is designed to display all these moving averages on a single cha
Indicators 14 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
5 (1)
Indicators
14 Indicators and auxiliary tools for convenient trading This utility contains 14 additional tools that can be useful for certain actions of the trader,   thereby simplifying and speeding up the trading process. Check out my  #1 Trade Manager : includes 66+ features and indicators  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Due to the different monitor resolutions, some users may encounter the fact that the labels will be displayed with an overlay or be too small. If you encounter such a problem,
Generall
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
The General indicator helps to analyze the market on a selected time frame. He defines the mainstream. The Forex General trend indicator provides an opportunity to classify the direction of price movement by determining its strength. Solving this problem helps investors enter the market on time and make good profits. It does not provide real-time signals, signals arrive late. But nevertheless, it is very effective. You need to read its signals as if it were a zigzag, the principle of receiving
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals together with adaptive   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   levels calculated from curre
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
More from author
Gold KIller by MH
HEGUI Morad
Experts
GoldKiller EA – Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading (XAUUSD) General Overview GoldKiller EA is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed for gold trading (XAUUSD) . It is not a simple grid robot, but a complete capital, risk, and profit management system , built to operate over the long term in an extremely volatile market. Unlike classic EAs focused purely on raw performance, GoldKiller prioritizes capital preservation , progressive profit protection , and strict risk control .
Pulse Panel Pro
HEGUI Morad
Utilities
This panel was built on one simple philosophy: focus only on what truly matters . Clean, minimalist, and uncluttered, it displays just the information you need to make decisions: trend scanner, momentum scanner, real-time currency strength, and dominant market direction. Everything is grouped into a clear, fast-to-read interface designed for active trading and prop firm challenges . Unlike the overloaded and confusing panels flooding the Market, this one is all about efficiency. It features inst
DMI Moving Average Multi Timeframe
HEGUI Morad
Indicators
The DMI MultiTimeframe EMA indicator is designed to facilitate multi-timeframe analysis by displaying a moving average from a specific timeframe (like H1 or D1) on any other chart timeframe. This tool allows traders to have a broader view across multiple timeframes directly on the current chart, enhancing precision and understanding of market trends. Parameters : Moving Average Timeframe : Sets the timeframe for the moving average, such as H1 for hourly or D1 for daily. Default: H1. Moving Avera
Pulse Panel
HEGUI Morad
Utilities
PulsePanel FREE – The exact same clean, professional and powerful dashboard as the Pro, completely free so you can test it thoroughly before upgrading. Limited to USDCHF and GBPNZD , this free edition gives you full, unrestricted access to every core feature: What You Get in the FREE Version One-click instant execution (buy/sell) Real-time currency strength meter Precise momentum scanner Watchlist with trend, momentum and conviction Live position tracking: net P&L, dynamic risk/reward ratio, sto
FREE
DMI High Low plus
HEGUI Morad
Indicators
DMI Show High Low: Visualize Key Market Levels in Real Time 100% free, functional, and without limitations! The DMI Show High Low is an essential tool for traders, designed to display High, Low, and Close levels of a selected timeframe directly on your chart. Ideal for identifying key market zones, this indicator helps enhance your decision-making and trading precision. Parameters: Timeframe: Select the timeframe for displaying High, Low, and Close levels. Default: D1 (Daily) Display Close Line:
FREE
AutoPilotFX Pro
HEGUI Morad
Utilities
Introducing of AutoPilotFX Pro: Your Ultimate Trading Panel with Advanced Features of  order management Take your trading to new heights with our  Trade Assistant  designed to streamline your trading process and optimize your strategies. Discover the powerful features it offers and learn how it can help you maximize your profits and minimize your risks. Semi Automated EA for working as your trading assistant   with Key Features: Automatic Lot Size Calculation: AutoPilotFX Pro automatically calc
DMI Drawdown Watcher
HEGUI Morad
Utilities
DMI Drawdown Watcher: Track your Drawdowns in Real Time 100% free, functional and without limitations! The DMI Drawdown Watcher is an essential tool for traders, designed to monitor your drawdowns in real time. Ideal for optimizing your risk management, this indicator tracks your current and maximum losses, helping you meet the strict criteria of prop firms and protect your capital. Key Features: Max DrawDown Value Alert: Triggers an alert when the maximum drawdown threshold is reached. (Def
DMI Dynamic EMA Ribbon
HEGUI Morad
Indicators
Enhance your trading with visual clarity — identify trends instantly with dynamic EMA ribbons! Description: The DMI Dynamic EMA Ribbon is an advanced indicator designed to help traders visualize trend direction and strength using two dynamic exponential moving averages (EMAs). With customizable parameters, this tool enhances your ability to make informed trading decisions by clearly indicating bullish and bearish trends. Key Parameters: Customizable timeframe for moving averages. Period for the
DMI Smoothed CCI plus
HEGUI Morad
Indicators
DMI Smoothed CCI plus: Track Market Trends and Reversals Across Multiple Timeframes The DMI Smoothed CCI plus is a powerful tool for traders, designed to analyze market trends and potential reversals using the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) across multiple timeframes. Ideal for trend-following strategies, this indicator helps you spot overbought and oversold conditions, providing real-time insights that are crucial for optimizing your market entries and exits. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analy
DMI Candle Timer MultiTimeframe
HEGUI Morad
Utilities
DMI MultiTimeFrame Candle Timer: Track Candle Countdown Across Multiple Timeframes with Clarity The DMI MultiTimeFrame Candle Timer is an advanced indicator designed to provide traders with real-time countdown timers for the remaining time before candle closes on multiple timeframes. This tool allows you to monitor multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a clear and customizable visual of the candle countdown, helping you make precise and timely trading decisions. Key Parameters: Display O
DMI Telegram Notifier
HEGUI Morad
Utilities
DMI Telegram Notifier: Your Trading Notification Assistant on Telegram The DMI Telegram Notifier is a powerful and customizable tool designed to send detailed and instant trade notifications directly to Telegram. Whether you are a professional trader or a passionate enthusiast, this Expert Advisor helps you track your positions, receive alerts on order modifications, and share your results in real time with your followers or trading group. Key Features: Instant Notifications: Receive detailed a
Gold ai predator
HEGUI Morad
Experts
LAUNCH PRICE: $90 Only the first 10 copies! Next price: $120 Smart Hedging • Controlled Grid • 4 Integrated Strategies GOLD AI PREDATOR is a next-generation automatic trading robot, developed with the help of top artificial intelligences (Grok, ChatGPT, Claude, DeepSeek) and specifically optimized for gold (XAUUSD). It integrates a hedging system, grid management, and offers 4 different strategies that you can select with one click. Its goal: to allow you to follow gold's movements while benef
AutoPilot Easy Panel
HEGUI Morad
Utilities
Autopilot Easy Panel: The Essentials for Effective Trading Designed to simplify your trading, the Autopilot Easy Panel is the ideal tool for traders who want to increase efficiency without getting lost in complex features. Developed by market experts, it provides you with the essential tools for optimal management of your money and positions. A carefully crafted user experience and an intuitive interface allow you to focus on what matters most: your trades. Key Features: Visual trade preparation
Apex Liquidity EA
HEGUI Morad
Experts
Apex Liquidity EA (MT4) – VWAP Liquidity System for XAUUSD (M5) General Overview Apex Liquidity EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around the idea that price frequently rotates around a fair-value zone . This fair value is represented by a Daily VWAP , used as the main reference to structure entries and avoid random trades. This EA is NOT a grid and NOT a martingale. It is designed for controlled exposure , consistent risk rules, and a prop-firm friendly mindset. Liquidity Logic – VWAP
US30 destroyer
HEGUI Morad
Experts
US30 Destroyer (MT4) - Secure grid and drawdown reduction on US30 Overview US30 Destroyer is an MT4 Expert Advisor designed for the US30 index, built around a structured grid logic with multiple safety layers to keep exposure under control. The robot is designed to work inside a clear framework: initial entry, position progression, basket management, and controlled exits. The goal is not to stack orders blindly. The goal is to manage the order sequence , better handle adverse moves, and reduce d
KiwiKangaroo
HEGUI Morad
Experts
KiwiKangaroo EA (MT4) - Session Range Expert Advisor for AUDNZD Overview KiwiKangaroo EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around a session range logic. The EA builds a price zone during the defined session, then places pending orders on the range extremes to capture mean-reversion or breakout behavior depending on market context. The goal is to provide a structured , repeatable , and adaptable approach across different market conditions, with clear risk management, time filtering, weekd
Wazaby
HEGUI Morad
Experts
Wazaby – Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Wazaby is a multi-symbol Expert Advisor designed to trade AUDCAD, AUDNZD and NZDCAD using a triangular market relationship between these three correlated currency pairs. The strategy is NOT based on grid , NOT based on martingale , and does not rely on recovery techniques. All trades are opened with controlled risk and predefined logic. Supported symbols AUDCAD AUDNZD NZDCAD Only these symbols are supported. If your broker uses symbol suffixes or prefixes
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review