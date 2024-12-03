DMI Moving Average Multi Timeframe
- Indicators
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HEGUI MoradIndependent trader & full-time MQL5 developer with over 8 years of real-market experience.
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 3 December 2024
- Activations: 5
The DMI MultiTimeframe EMA indicator is designed to facilitate multi-timeframe analysis by displaying a moving average from a specific timeframe (like H1 or D1) on any other chart timeframe.
This tool allows traders to have a broader view across multiple timeframes directly on the current chart, enhancing precision and understanding of market trends.
Parameters :
- Moving Average Timeframe: Sets the timeframe for the moving average, such as H1 for hourly or D1 for daily. Default: H1.
- Moving Average Period: The calculation period for the moving average. Default: 14.
- Calculation Method : Method of moving average calculation. Available options:
- SMA : Simple Moving Average
- EMA : Exponential Moving Average
- SMMA : Smoothed Moving Average
- LWMA : Linear Weighted Moving Average
- Apply to: Price to which the moving average is applied. Options: Open, Close, High, or Low price. Default: Open price.
- Moving Average Shift: Allows shifting the moving average by a certain number of periods.
- Line Style: Line style for the moving average (e.g., solid or dotted line).
- Line width: Thickness of the line representing the moving average.
- Color of line: Color of the line.
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