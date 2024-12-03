DMI Candle Timer MultiTimeframe

  • Utilities
  • HEGUI Morad
    HEGUI Morad

    HEGUI Morad

    5 (1)
    Independent trader & full-time MQL5 developer with over 8 years of real-market experience.
    I create robust trading tools designed for live trading and disciplined execution:
    Expert Advisors, Indicators & Utilities – Practical and reliable solutions at an accessible price.
    18 products 4 topics 11 comments
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 3 December 2024
  • Activations: 5

DMI MultiTimeFrame Candle Timer: Track Candle Countdown Across Multiple Timeframes with Clarity

The DMI MultiTimeFrame Candle Timer is an advanced indicator designed to provide traders with real-time countdown timers for the remaining time before candle closes on multiple timeframes. This tool allows you to monitor multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a clear and customizable visual of the candle countdown, helping you make precise and timely trading decisions.

Key Parameters:

  • Display Only Current Timeframe: Displays the countdown only for the current timeframe (true/false). Default: false.
  • Timeframe List: Choose the timeframes for which the countdown should be displayed (e.g., M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN).
  • Text Position: Select the corner of the chart where the countdown information will be displayed (e.g., top-left, top-right, bottom-left, bottom-right).
  • Horizontal Offset: Adjust the horizontal position of the text on the chart. Default: 15.
  • Vertical Offset: Adjust the vertical position of the text on the chart. Default: 15.
  • Vertical Spacing: Define the spacing between elements on the chart. Default: 20.
  • Text Color: Choose the color of the text displaying the candle countdown. Default: white.
  • Candle Width: Set the width of the candles on the chart. Default: 5.
  • Font Size: Select the font size for the countdown text. Default: 12.
  • Bullish Candle Color: Define the color of the bullish candles.
  • Bearish Candle Color: Define the color of the bearish candles.
  • Candle Border Color: Define the color of the candle borders.
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Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
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