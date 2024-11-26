DMI Drawdown Watcher

  • Utilities
  • HEGUI Morad
    HEGUI Morad

    HEGUI Morad

    5 (1)
    Independent trader & full-time MQL5 developer with over 8 years of real-market experience.
    I create robust trading tools designed for live trading and disciplined execution:
    Expert Advisors, Indicators & Utilities – Practical and reliable solutions at an accessible price.
    18 products 4 topics 11 comments
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 3 December 2024
  • Activations: 5
DMI Drawdown Watcher: Track your Drawdowns in Real Time
100% free, functional and without limitations!

The DMI Drawdown Watcher is an essential tool for traders, designed to monitor your drawdowns in real time. Ideal for optimizing your risk management,
this indicator tracks your current and maximum losses, helping you meet the strict criteria of prop firms and protect your capital.

Key Features:
  • Max DrawDown Value Alert: Triggers an alert when the maximum drawdown threshold is reached. (Default: 30%)
  • Popup Alert: Enables or disables a visual alert. (Default: No)
  • Email Alert: Sends an email notification if it is exceeded. (Default: No)
  • Display Customization: Adjust the size, color, and position of the text displayed on your charts. (Default: Bottom Right)

This simple and intuitive indicator is perfect for traders who want to manage their risks efficiently while respecting the rules imposed by prop firms
like FTMO or MyForexFunds.
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Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
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Gold KIller by MH
HEGUI Morad
Experts
GoldKiller EA – Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading (XAUUSD) General Overview GoldKiller EA is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed for gold trading (XAUUSD) . It is not a simple grid robot, but a complete capital, risk, and profit management system , built to operate over the long term in an extremely volatile market. Unlike classic EAs focused purely on raw performance, GoldKiller prioritizes capital preservation , progressive profit protection , and strict risk control .
Pulse Panel Pro
HEGUI Morad
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This panel was built on one simple philosophy: focus only on what truly matters . Clean, minimalist, and uncluttered, it displays just the information you need to make decisions: trend scanner, momentum scanner, real-time currency strength, and dominant market direction. Everything is grouped into a clear, fast-to-read interface designed for active trading and prop firm challenges . Unlike the overloaded and confusing panels flooding the Market, this one is all about efficiency. It features inst
DMI Moving Average Multi Timeframe
HEGUI Morad
Indicators
The DMI MultiTimeframe EMA indicator is designed to facilitate multi-timeframe analysis by displaying a moving average from a specific timeframe (like H1 or D1) on any other chart timeframe. This tool allows traders to have a broader view across multiple timeframes directly on the current chart, enhancing precision and understanding of market trends. Parameters : Moving Average Timeframe : Sets the timeframe for the moving average, such as H1 for hourly or D1 for daily. Default: H1. Moving Avera
Pulse Panel
HEGUI Morad
Utilities
PulsePanel FREE – The exact same clean, professional and powerful dashboard as the Pro, completely free so you can test it thoroughly before upgrading. Limited to USDCHF and GBPNZD , this free edition gives you full, unrestricted access to every core feature: What You Get in the FREE Version One-click instant execution (buy/sell) Real-time currency strength meter Precise momentum scanner Watchlist with trend, momentum and conviction Live position tracking: net P&L, dynamic risk/reward ratio, sto
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DMI High Low plus
HEGUI Morad
Indicators
DMI Show High Low: Visualize Key Market Levels in Real Time 100% free, functional, and without limitations! The DMI Show High Low is an essential tool for traders, designed to display High, Low, and Close levels of a selected timeframe directly on your chart. Ideal for identifying key market zones, this indicator helps enhance your decision-making and trading precision. Parameters: Timeframe: Select the timeframe for displaying High, Low, and Close levels. Default: D1 (Daily) Display Close Line:
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AutoPilotFX Pro
HEGUI Morad
Utilities
Introducing of AutoPilotFX Pro: Your Ultimate Trading Panel with Advanced Features of  order management Take your trading to new heights with our  Trade Assistant  designed to streamline your trading process and optimize your strategies. Discover the powerful features it offers and learn how it can help you maximize your profits and minimize your risks. Semi Automated EA for working as your trading assistant   with Key Features: Automatic Lot Size Calculation: AutoPilotFX Pro automatically calc
Trend Pilot Fx
HEGUI Morad
Indicators
This Mql4 indicator smooths the trend by changing candle colors without altering their size, allowing for better price action reading. It also includes a trend line for trade entry and exit points. Smooth out market trends and improve your price action reading with this powerful Mql4 indicator. Unlike Heikin Ashi, this indicator changes candle colors without altering their size, providing you with a clearer picture of market movements. In addition, it includes a trend line that traders can rely
DMI Dynamic EMA Ribbon
HEGUI Morad
Indicators
Enhance your trading with visual clarity — identify trends instantly with dynamic EMA ribbons! Description: The DMI Dynamic EMA Ribbon is an advanced indicator designed to help traders visualize trend direction and strength using two dynamic exponential moving averages (EMAs). With customizable parameters, this tool enhances your ability to make informed trading decisions by clearly indicating bullish and bearish trends. Key Parameters: Customizable timeframe for moving averages. Period for the
DMI Smoothed CCI plus
HEGUI Morad
Indicators
DMI Smoothed CCI plus: Track Market Trends and Reversals Across Multiple Timeframes The DMI Smoothed CCI plus is a powerful tool for traders, designed to analyze market trends and potential reversals using the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) across multiple timeframes. Ideal for trend-following strategies, this indicator helps you spot overbought and oversold conditions, providing real-time insights that are crucial for optimizing your market entries and exits. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analy
DMI Candle Timer MultiTimeframe
HEGUI Morad
Utilities
DMI MultiTimeFrame Candle Timer: Track Candle Countdown Across Multiple Timeframes with Clarity The DMI MultiTimeFrame Candle Timer is an advanced indicator designed to provide traders with real-time countdown timers for the remaining time before candle closes on multiple timeframes. This tool allows you to monitor multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a clear and customizable visual of the candle countdown, helping you make precise and timely trading decisions. Key Parameters: Display O
DMI Telegram Notifier
HEGUI Morad
Utilities
DMI Telegram Notifier: Your Trading Notification Assistant on Telegram The DMI Telegram Notifier is a powerful and customizable tool designed to send detailed and instant trade notifications directly to Telegram. Whether you are a professional trader or a passionate enthusiast, this Expert Advisor helps you track your positions, receive alerts on order modifications, and share your results in real time with your followers or trading group. Key Features: Instant Notifications: Receive detailed a
Gold ai predator
HEGUI Morad
Experts
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AutoPilot Easy Panel
HEGUI Morad
Utilities
Autopilot Easy Panel: The Essentials for Effective Trading Designed to simplify your trading, the Autopilot Easy Panel is the ideal tool for traders who want to increase efficiency without getting lost in complex features. Developed by market experts, it provides you with the essential tools for optimal management of your money and positions. A carefully crafted user experience and an intuitive interface allow you to focus on what matters most: your trades. Key Features: Visual trade preparation
Apex Liquidity EA
HEGUI Morad
Experts
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US30 destroyer
HEGUI Morad
Experts
US30 Destroyer (MT4) - Secure grid and drawdown reduction on US30 Overview US30 Destroyer is an MT4 Expert Advisor designed for the US30 index, built around a structured grid logic with multiple safety layers to keep exposure under control. The robot is designed to work inside a clear framework: initial entry, position progression, basket management, and controlled exits. The goal is not to stack orders blindly. The goal is to manage the order sequence , better handle adverse moves, and reduce d
KiwiKangaroo
HEGUI Morad
Experts
KiwiKangaroo EA (MT4) - Session Range Expert Advisor for AUDNZD Overview KiwiKangaroo EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around a session range logic. The EA builds a price zone during the defined session, then places pending orders on the range extremes to capture mean-reversion or breakout behavior depending on market context. The goal is to provide a structured , repeatable , and adaptable approach across different market conditions, with clear risk management, time filtering, weekd
Wazaby
HEGUI Morad
Experts
Wazaby – Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Wazaby is a multi-symbol Expert Advisor designed to trade AUDCAD, AUDNZD and NZDCAD using a triangular market relationship between these three correlated currency pairs. The strategy is NOT based on grid , NOT based on martingale , and does not rely on recovery techniques. All trades are opened with controlled risk and predefined logic. Supported symbols AUDCAD AUDNZD NZDCAD Only these symbols are supported. If your broker uses symbol suffixes or prefixes
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patrickdrew
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patrickdrew 2025.03.24 14:34 
 

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HEGUI Morad
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Reply from developer HEGUI Morad 2025.04.07 21:41
;-)
giuseppe.gc
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giuseppe.gc 2025.02.22 22:27 
 

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