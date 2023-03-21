AutoPilotFX Pro

  • Utilities
  • HEGUI Morad
    HEGUI Morad

    HEGUI Morad

    5 (1)
    Independent trader & full-time MQL5 developer with over 8 years of real-market experience.
    I create robust trading tools designed for live trading and disciplined execution:
    Expert Advisors, Indicators & Utilities – Practical and reliable solutions at an accessible price.
    18 products 4 topics 11 comments
  • Version: 1.7
  • Updated: 2 July 2023
  • Activations: 10

Introducing of AutoPilotFX Pro: Your Ultimate Trading Panel with Advanced Features of order management

Take your trading to new heights with our Trade Assistant designed to streamline your trading process and optimize your strategies. Discover the powerful features it offers and learn how it can help you maximize your profits and minimize your risks.

Semi Automated EA for working as your trading assistant  with Key Features:

  • Automatic Lot Size Calculation: AutoPilotFX Pro automatically calculates the ideal lot size based on your desired risk-reward ratio, ensuring that you never overexpose your account or take unnecessary risks.
  • Advanced Trade Management: Order manager with trailing stops, breakeven functionality, and automated stop loss and take profit levels applied to all open positions, AutoPilotFX Pro simplifies trade management and helps you secure your profits.
  • Real-Time Performance Monitoring: Track your gains and losses by day, week, month, quarter, and year (profit statistics) and use the Strength Meter and RSI indicators to make informed trading decisions.
  • Customizable Restrictions: Impose discipline on your trading by setting lot size and open trade limits, ensuring that you always adhere to your preferred risk management strategy.
  • Aesthetic Customization: Choose from 8 different skins to match your trading platform's appearance or your personal preferences.
  • Language Support: this trading manager currently supports both French and English languages, catering to a diverse user base.

    Unlock the full potential of your trading with this trade manager and don't miss out on the opportunity to optimize your strategies and increase your profits !

    Before buy this trade panel assistant, you can test the light version if you want : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95798

    Feature reminder : Assistant trading | Panel manager| Order managment | Strenght meter | Auto breakeven | Trailing Stop | Grid | Lotsize managment  | Exit  by win| Exit by loss | win loss statistics 
    Recommended products
    Virtual Collider Manual
    IPA Investments LTD
    Utilities
    Virtual Collider Manual   is a trading assistant with a built-in panel for manual trading. It automatically moves a position opened by a trader in profit using innovative adaptive grid algorithm of averaging and adaptive pyramiding Know-how of the grid algorithm of averaging and pyramiding of the   Virtual Collider Manual   trading robot is based on fully automatic adaptation of all characteristics of dynamically build order grid and pyramid with actual price movement with no need for adjusting
    Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.09 (11)
    Utilities
    DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
    TesterPro
    Miguel Angel Barahona Ochoa
    Utilities
    TesterPro is a panel designed for use in the MT4 Strategy Tester. It allows you to simulate buy and sell orders, set lot size, take profit, and stop loss. You can modify your open orders and partially close them at any time. You can also adjust take profit and stop loss levels simply by dragging the corresponding lines with the mouse. During your backtesting, TesterPro  provides a real-time report with detailed information about your performance, including deals won, deals lost, total profit, an
    Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    4.76 (21)
    Utilities
    Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester: you can download the Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT5 version, it is available   here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading process . Expand the standard terminal capabilit
    Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
    Thi Ngo
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
    BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4
    Sergey Batudayev
    Utilities
    BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4 BreakEven Grid is a powerful utility for manual trade management on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides a convenient on-screen panel with buttons to help you manage your open positions with a single click.  Features: Set BE+Profit: Automatically sets Take Profit to breakeven + desired profit in pips or money. Close BUY/SELL: Instantly close all Buy or Sell orders for the current symbol. Close +$/-$/Old/New: Close only profitable, losing, oldest or newest tra
    TSTrendLineSymbol
    Salvatore Labriola
    Utilities
    Utility, which draws buy or sell trendlines, which can also become support or resistances able to close any position on the screen Algorithm that calculates the gain of the position, at the touch closure of the line.   The benefits you get: Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to Weekly. Easy to use screen control panel. Audible warning messages at the touch of the line. Easy to use.
    Smartility
    Syed Oarasul Islam
    Utilities
    This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
    Trade panel manual
    Wiktor Keller
    Utilities
    Trade panel manual is a multifunctional trading assistant. It allows you to open market and pending orders in one click. Value is set via button menu edit or deleted by specific buttons pending orders and the value of take profit and stop loss in one click. Through the edit menu of the button, a value is set that can be easily changed by simply moving level_tp lines for take profit or stop loss levels and for pending orders. It is possible to select orders and determine for them and set the leve
    Risk Commander
    Adisorn Soodkanueng
    Utilities
    Product Name: Risk Commander: Trade Assistant & Strategy Simulator Risk Commander is more than just a trade panel—it is a complete Manual Trading Ecosystem . It serves two powerful purposes: Live Assistant: Helps you execute trades with speed, precision, and perfect risk management in real-time markets. Training Simulator: Fully compatible with the Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) , allowing you to practice manual trading on historical data without risking a cent. NEW! Built-in Simulator Mode Stop
    GGP Trade Copier MT4
    Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
    Utilities
    GGP Trade Copier  EA is an automatic trading bot that can help traders automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations from one trading terminal to others by experiencing exceptionally fast trade copying system. Its easy-to-use setup allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks,
    Forex EA Dividend
    Chan Wey Her
    Utilities
    STRATEGY - We use risk and reward ratio of 1:5 to maximize the profit - We use trailing stop to lock profit and minimize loss ALERT User will get notified with alert with the following condition: - Max  Spread - Max  Orders UPDATE - Free Update and Support COMPATIBILITY - MT4 and MT5 - M1 Timeframe - All Currency Pair WHAT YOU GET 1) Free Online Forex Training (Normal Price: USD 299) 2) Free Expert Advisor (EA) (Normal Price: USD 288) 3) Free Copy Trading (CT) (Normal Service Fee: 20%) *Aft
    Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
    Azuan Noor
    Utilities
    Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
    Trade Auto Close
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
    Automatic Trade Closure: at time, or Profit / Loss trigger With this utility, you can automate the trade closure under a given condition. Multifunctional tility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT5 version To activate the Auto-Close, you need to set the following parameters (on the panel): 1. Symbol   for which the function will be applied: for a specific   [Symbol]   / or for   [ALL]   symbols. 2.   Condition,   when to close: [if total] / [if
    Easy Trade Executor MT4
    Sergey Ermolov
    Utilities
    Easy Trade Executor is a tool for fast position sizing, trade execution, and trade management in MT4. Place Open Price, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart, get automatic position size calculations, and open trades with controlled risk in just a few clicks. Why Easy Trade Executor? Easy Trade Executor is designed for traders who want more than just risk calculations — they want to manage trades quickly and efficiently directly from the chart. The tool combines position sizi
    Verdure Lot Calculator
    Olawale Adenagbe
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Overview Money management is an all-important aspect of trading that many traders often overlook. It is very possible that even with a winning strategy, bad money management can often result in huge loses. Verdure Lot Calculator aims to help traders minimize risk and exposure in the Forex market. Verdure Forex Calculators implements Lot (Trade or Contract Size) Calculator as an indicator on MT4 platform. Lot Calculator (trade or contract size) A lot refers to a bundle of units in trade. In Fore
    Smart Key Trade Manager
    Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
    Utilities
    Most retail traders cannot manage risk and blow accounts by over risking or over trading. This tool fully automates drawdown and risk management, leaving a trader to only focus on their entries. It is the first and only trade manager that uses price action with its Aggressive Risk Control feature to automatically close partial positions when price goes against the trade. This ensures that losses are always kept smaller than wins. Can be used with any entry method and with any trading style; sc
    ON Trade Manager
    Abdullah Alrai
    Utilities
    This product will let you control your orders and account with a lot of functions  1- it will calculate correct lot size depending on your account size /SL size / pair point value for 1 lot size . 2- it will give you current order situation depend on lines places (target sl tp ). 3- it will move all orders target / sl with 1 button press . 4- it will give you info about your account and needed margin to open your orders . 5- it has functions to close all orders ( symbol or all ) . 6- it has func
    TakeProfit Catcher
    Mikhail Kontsevoy
    Utilities
    It is so very disappointing when the price does not have enough points to achieve Take Profit and makes a reversal. This EA sets virtual levels near the TakeProfit levels. This EA sets virtual levels next to TakeProfit orders. If these levels are reached by price, breakeven or trailing stop is applied for an order. Features This EA does not set new orders. The aim of this EA is to manage stop losses of existing orders that are set by another EA or manually (magic number equals 0). For correct w
    EA Ichimoku ft MA
    Nguyen Van Manh
    Utilities
    The Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, or Ichimoku for short, is a technical indicator used to gauge momentum along with future areas of support and resistance. Ichimoku technical indicators include five lines called Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Senkou Span A, Senkou Span B, Chickou Span.   Rent EA, buy EA Connect via Skype link to exchange details: https://join.skype.com/invite/X1Y3At5EwsvY Support email:  sealteamhn@gmail.com Hotline: Mr.Tu 0971678888 
    Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4
    The Hung Ngo
    Utilities
    Automate Risk Management with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 4 Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT5 Full User Guide    –  Public channel:   CLICK HERE Struggling with manually adjusting stops and securing profits? Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4 is an intelligent utility for MetaTrader 4 that automates trailing stops, break-even management, partial closes, and auto SL. Optimized specifically for MT4 users, it e
    Trade Monitor Pro
    Valery Sorrentino
    Utilities
    DOWNLOAD FREE DEMO VERSION FROM HERE **TradeMonitorPro Expert Advisor** The TradeMonitorPro Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to help you effectively monitor and manage your trading activities in the forex market. This EA offers a range of useful features that allow you to keep track of your open trades, floating daily gains and losses (floating drawdown), as well as margin levels and the volume of open lots. For a correct counting of the Trading Volume, enable the complete history in
    EA Risk Manager
    Lam Tran
    Utilities
    EA Risk Manager is a professional risk‑management Expert Advisor designed to protect your trading account and enforce disciplined money management. The EA does not open trades by itself – it only monitors and manages all existing positions (manual and automated) on the account. It is especially useful for traders who want to: Hard‑limit daily / weekly / monthly losses and profits. Restrict lot size and the number of open trades. Trade a basket of G7‑related Forex pairs using one centralized
    Assistant Trade Pending Order MT4
    Rachmat Hidayat
    Utilities
    Trade Assistant is a trading panel designed for manual trading. The panel allows you to calculate risk, manage positions using Limit orders, And other useful features. Key features of the panel It works with any trading instruments - currency pairs, CFDs, stocks, indices, futures, cryptocurrencies. Set Stop Loss and Take Profit as the distance in points. Setting and displaying the potential loss to profit ratio. The panel supports pending orders. Display on the chart the calculated position vol
    Recovery Assistant Pro MT4
    Preecha Somdee
    Utilities
    Recovery Assistant Pro for MT4 Professional Manual Recovery Trading Assistant Recovery Assistant Pro is a powerful and easy-to-use Manual Trading Assistant EA. Helps calculate the appropriate Lot Size . Designed to help traders recover losing positions back to profit based on the desired Target USD . Reduces the complexity of Recovery calculations and minimizes errors caused by manual calculations. With a beautiful and user-friendly trading panel (shown above), you can control your trades qu
    Takeprofit Stoploss Manager
    Indra Lukmana
    Utilities
    This tool is developed  to make your trading risk and profit management easier. It is able to move all of your opened transaction's take profit and stop loss on to one similar price. How to use Draw a trend line/horizontal line and name it to "tp_" as the take profit line and "sl_" as the stop loss line. The EA will modify all of your orders' and pending orders' take profit and stop loss to the given line. You can drag the gray box to drag the line. You can see the risk in the account currency
    FTMO Protector PRO MT4
    Rando Pajuste
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Short Description: FTMO Protector PRO MT4 is an EA designed to protect your funded account by managing risk and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules. This EA automatically monitors equity levels, closes trades when profit targets or drawdown limits are reached, and provides a visual display of key account metrics. EA w orks with all different Prop Firm service providers. Overview: FTMO Protector PRO MT4 is an Drawdown Safeguard Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for traders
    Dashboard Extreme TMA System
    Wang Yu
    4 (1)
    Utilities
    如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Extreme TMA System Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes 4 TMA (Triangular Moving Average) slope indicators on 4 time-frame and TMA Band as the core indicators to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The sig
    Spread Based Smart Trader
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Utilities
    • Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift. Spread-Based Smart Trader - Your Ultimate Trading Edge! Are you tired of losing trades due to high spreads? Do you want an intelligent system that monitors market conditions and ensures you only trade under optimal conditions? S
    Professional Copy Trade EA for MT4
    Thio Tjuan Kwang
    Utilities
    Please download Master EA here =   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183103 MT5 Version =  hhttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181686 Free Demo Version =  https://c.mql5.com/6/1019/COPYTRADE_V15DEMO.zip User Manual : download here Professional Copy Trade EA for MT4 , NO HASSLE, PLUG and PLAY, and CROSS PLATFORM MT4 <---> MT5. A powerful and reliable Copy Trade Expert Advisor designed for traders, signal providers, fund managers, and prop firm users. Easily copy trades between multi
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Forex Trade Manager MT4
    InvestSoft
    4.98 (444)
    Utilities
    Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
    Riskless Pyramid
    Snapdragon Systems Ltd
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
    Grid Manual MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.71 (17)
    Utilities
    Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
    Vu Trung Kien
    4.43 (7)
    Utilities
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
    NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
    Irina Nechaeva
    Utilities
    A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
    Zone Trader MT4
    Lee Samson
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
    Telegram To MT4 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    4.95 (38)
    Utilities
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
    Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    Utilities
    VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
    Custom Alerts AIO MT4
    Daniel Stein
    Utilities
    Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
    PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.67 (3)
    Utilities
    Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] One of the k
    Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
    Runwise Limited
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
    TradeMirror Pro MT4
    Hao Liu
    Utilities
    TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
    Smart Channel M4
    Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
    Utilities
    The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
    Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    4.33 (15)
    Utilities
    This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
    Genesis Multiorder Assistent V3
    Thorsten Kicherer
    Utilities
    MultiOrder Assistent V3.0   - Your professional trading assistant for MetaTrader 4 The  MultiOrder Manager  is a powerful trading tool designed to optimize your trading while managing risk efficiently. With intuitive features and a user-friendly interface, this Tool is ideal for traders who want to manage multiple orders simultaneously without losing track.   Symbols: FX pairs, gold and cryptocurrencies Here you get a detailed description of the parameters and functions Manual     Features and
    Trade panel Sniper
    Andrey Kaunov
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    Простая в управлении Торговая панель обеспечит безопасную торговлю. Вычислит объём сделки от заданного уровня Stop Loss и величины убытка. Поможет рассчитать сейф, и в ноль закрыть неверную сделку. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс делает панель удобной в управлении, освобождая внимание трейдера для принятия решения о входе в сделку. Программа сделает все расчёты за вас. Поэтому работа с помощью панели Снайпер - оптимальное решение для торговли с соблюдением Мани-менеджмента. А это главный ключ к по
    ManHedger MT4
    Peter Mueller
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
    Forward Alert To Telegram
    Trinh Dat
    4.73 (11)
    Utilities
    The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
    EasyInsight AIO MT4
    Alain Verleyen
    4 (2)
    Utilities
    EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
    Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
    Muhammad Jawad Shabir
    Utilities
    Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Advanced MT4 Risk & Trade Control System Overview Free :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) is a fully–featured trade execution and risk management utility for MetaTrader 4. It is built for traders who require disciplined execution, strong risk protection, and intelligent automation on MT4. The system manages risk, protects equity, enforces daily limits, automates SL/TP logic, and provides a fast one-click trade panel with p
    RedFox Copier Pro
    Rui Manh Tien
    4.7 (10)
    Utilities
    Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
    Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
    Sofiia Butenko
    Utilities
    If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
    Discord To MT4 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
    EchoTrade Telegram to MT4 Copier
    Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 4! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version   here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatib
    Auto Trade Driver
    Vu Trung Kien
    4.6 (15)
    Utilities
    Auto Trade Driver is an automatic powerful tool (run as Expert Advisor) that helps you to manage risk and control orders and maximize your profit in multi-protect/trailing-stop rules. This tool is very useful for both scalpers and trend followers. It not only calculates the trade risk exactly, but also protects and maximizes your profits in real-time. With this tool, the only thing you have to do is to enter trade by your own strategy, then it will auto-drive your position with exit strategy you
    FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Utilities
    The FFx Hidden Manager panel will help you to manage easily your orders directly on the chart. Below all features described: TP, SL and TrailingStop are hidden Each order has its own lines on chart Drag & Drop any line to change the TP/SL as per your need Option to move automatically the SL line at breakeven when TP #1 is reached Option to choose the TP/SL type (by pips or price) Option to choose the TrailingStop type (by pips, MA, Fractals, PSAR or ATR) Define which order(s) you want to manage
    FFx Risk Calculator
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Utilities
    FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
    Trade Copier Pro
    Vu Trung Kien
    4.29 (14)
    Utilities
    Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
    News Trader Pro
    Vu Trung Kien
    4.38 (16)
    Utilities
    News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
    FFx Watcher PRO
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Utilities
    The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
    More from author
    Gold KIller by MH
    HEGUI Morad
    Experts
    GoldKiller EA – Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading (XAUUSD) General Overview GoldKiller EA is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed for gold trading (XAUUSD) . It is not a simple grid robot, but a complete capital, risk, and profit management system , built to operate over the long term in an extremely volatile market. Unlike classic EAs focused purely on raw performance, GoldKiller prioritizes capital preservation , progressive profit protection , and strict risk control .
    Pulse Panel Pro
    HEGUI Morad
    Utilities
    This panel was built on one simple philosophy: focus only on what truly matters . Clean, minimalist, and uncluttered, it displays just the information you need to make decisions: trend scanner, momentum scanner, real-time currency strength, and dominant market direction. Everything is grouped into a clear, fast-to-read interface designed for active trading and prop firm challenges . Unlike the overloaded and confusing panels flooding the Market, this one is all about efficiency. It features inst
    DMI Moving Average Multi Timeframe
    HEGUI Morad
    Indicators
    The DMI MultiTimeframe EMA indicator is designed to facilitate multi-timeframe analysis by displaying a moving average from a specific timeframe (like H1 or D1) on any other chart timeframe. This tool allows traders to have a broader view across multiple timeframes directly on the current chart, enhancing precision and understanding of market trends. Parameters : Moving Average Timeframe : Sets the timeframe for the moving average, such as H1 for hourly or D1 for daily. Default: H1. Moving Avera
    Pulse Panel
    HEGUI Morad
    Utilities
    PulsePanel FREE – The exact same clean, professional and powerful dashboard as the Pro, completely free so you can test it thoroughly before upgrading. Limited to USDCHF and GBPNZD , this free edition gives you full, unrestricted access to every core feature: What You Get in the FREE Version One-click instant execution (buy/sell) Real-time currency strength meter Precise momentum scanner Watchlist with trend, momentum and conviction Live position tracking: net P&L, dynamic risk/reward ratio, sto
    FREE
    DMI High Low plus
    HEGUI Morad
    Indicators
    DMI Show High Low: Visualize Key Market Levels in Real Time 100% free, functional, and without limitations! The DMI Show High Low is an essential tool for traders, designed to display High, Low, and Close levels of a selected timeframe directly on your chart. Ideal for identifying key market zones, this indicator helps enhance your decision-making and trading precision. Parameters: Timeframe: Select the timeframe for displaying High, Low, and Close levels. Default: D1 (Daily) Display Close Line:
    FREE
    Trend Pilot Fx
    HEGUI Morad
    Indicators
    This Mql4 indicator smooths the trend by changing candle colors without altering their size, allowing for better price action reading. It also includes a trend line for trade entry and exit points. Smooth out market trends and improve your price action reading with this powerful Mql4 indicator. Unlike Heikin Ashi, this indicator changes candle colors without altering their size, providing you with a clearer picture of market movements. In addition, it includes a trend line that traders can rely
    DMI Drawdown Watcher
    HEGUI Morad
    Utilities
    DMI Drawdown Watcher: Track your Drawdowns in Real Time 100% free, functional and without limitations! The DMI Drawdown Watcher is an essential tool for traders, designed to monitor your drawdowns in real time. Ideal for optimizing your risk management, this indicator tracks your current and maximum losses, helping you meet the strict criteria of prop firms and protect your capital. Key Features: Max DrawDown Value Alert: Triggers an alert when the maximum drawdown threshold is reached. (Def
    DMI Dynamic EMA Ribbon
    HEGUI Morad
    Indicators
    Enhance your trading with visual clarity — identify trends instantly with dynamic EMA ribbons! Description: The DMI Dynamic EMA Ribbon is an advanced indicator designed to help traders visualize trend direction and strength using two dynamic exponential moving averages (EMAs). With customizable parameters, this tool enhances your ability to make informed trading decisions by clearly indicating bullish and bearish trends. Key Parameters: Customizable timeframe for moving averages. Period for the
    DMI Smoothed CCI plus
    HEGUI Morad
    Indicators
    DMI Smoothed CCI plus: Track Market Trends and Reversals Across Multiple Timeframes The DMI Smoothed CCI plus is a powerful tool for traders, designed to analyze market trends and potential reversals using the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) across multiple timeframes. Ideal for trend-following strategies, this indicator helps you spot overbought and oversold conditions, providing real-time insights that are crucial for optimizing your market entries and exits. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analy
    DMI Candle Timer MultiTimeframe
    HEGUI Morad
    Utilities
    DMI MultiTimeFrame Candle Timer: Track Candle Countdown Across Multiple Timeframes with Clarity The DMI MultiTimeFrame Candle Timer is an advanced indicator designed to provide traders with real-time countdown timers for the remaining time before candle closes on multiple timeframes. This tool allows you to monitor multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a clear and customizable visual of the candle countdown, helping you make precise and timely trading decisions. Key Parameters: Display O
    DMI Telegram Notifier
    HEGUI Morad
    Utilities
    DMI Telegram Notifier: Your Trading Notification Assistant on Telegram The DMI Telegram Notifier is a powerful and customizable tool designed to send detailed and instant trade notifications directly to Telegram. Whether you are a professional trader or a passionate enthusiast, this Expert Advisor helps you track your positions, receive alerts on order modifications, and share your results in real time with your followers or trading group. Key Features: Instant Notifications: Receive detailed a
    Gold ai predator
    HEGUI Morad
    Experts
    LAUNCH PRICE: $90 Only the first 10 copies! Next price: $120 Smart Hedging • Controlled Grid • 4 Integrated Strategies GOLD AI PREDATOR is a next-generation automatic trading robot, developed with the help of top artificial intelligences (Grok, ChatGPT, Claude, DeepSeek) and specifically optimized for gold (XAUUSD). It integrates a hedging system, grid management, and offers 4 different strategies that you can select with one click. Its goal: to allow you to follow gold's movements while benef
    AutoPilot Easy Panel
    HEGUI Morad
    Utilities
    Autopilot Easy Panel: The Essentials for Effective Trading Designed to simplify your trading, the Autopilot Easy Panel is the ideal tool for traders who want to increase efficiency without getting lost in complex features. Developed by market experts, it provides you with the essential tools for optimal management of your money and positions. A carefully crafted user experience and an intuitive interface allow you to focus on what matters most: your trades. Key Features: Visual trade preparation
    Apex Liquidity EA
    HEGUI Morad
    Experts
    Apex Liquidity EA (MT4) – VWAP Liquidity System for XAUUSD (M5) General Overview Apex Liquidity EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around the idea that price frequently rotates around a fair-value zone . This fair value is represented by a Daily VWAP , used as the main reference to structure entries and avoid random trades. This EA is NOT a grid and NOT a martingale. It is designed for controlled exposure , consistent risk rules, and a prop-firm friendly mindset. Liquidity Logic – VWAP
    US30 destroyer
    HEGUI Morad
    Experts
    US30 Destroyer (MT4) - Secure grid and drawdown reduction on US30 Overview US30 Destroyer is an MT4 Expert Advisor designed for the US30 index, built around a structured grid logic with multiple safety layers to keep exposure under control. The robot is designed to work inside a clear framework: initial entry, position progression, basket management, and controlled exits. The goal is not to stack orders blindly. The goal is to manage the order sequence , better handle adverse moves, and reduce d
    KiwiKangaroo
    HEGUI Morad
    Experts
    KiwiKangaroo EA (MT4) - Session Range Expert Advisor for AUDNZD Overview KiwiKangaroo EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around a session range logic. The EA builds a price zone during the defined session, then places pending orders on the range extremes to capture mean-reversion or breakout behavior depending on market context. The goal is to provide a structured , repeatable , and adaptable approach across different market conditions, with clear risk management, time filtering, weekd
    Wazaby
    HEGUI Morad
    Experts
    Wazaby – Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Wazaby is a multi-symbol Expert Advisor designed to trade AUDCAD, AUDNZD and NZDCAD using a triangular market relationship between these three correlated currency pairs. The strategy is NOT based on grid , NOT based on martingale , and does not rely on recovery techniques. All trades are opened with controlled risk and predefined logic. Supported symbols AUDCAD AUDNZD NZDCAD Only these symbols are supported. If your broker uses symbol suffixes or prefixes
    Filter:
    DANNY PACHECO LOPEZ
    313
    DANNY PACHECO LOPEZ 2023.03.22 20:20 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Reply to review