Lunox Killzone

╔══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╗
║                    LUNOX SB-KILLZONE v1.2                                    ║
║              Session Breakout Killzone Strategy Expert Advisor               ║
╚══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╝

🎯 OVERVIEW

Lunox SB-Killzone is an advanced automated trading system designed to capitalize 
on session breakout opportunities during key market hours. This Expert Advisor 
combines institutional trading concepts with cutting-edge artificial intelligence 
to identify high-probability trading setups across multiple trading strategies.

The EA monitors the Asian trading session, identifies key price levels, and 
executes trades during high-volatility killzones when major market participants 
enter the market. Perfect for traders who want to trade professional setups 
without sitting in front of charts 24/7.


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

✨ KEY FEATURES

🎯 FOUR PROVEN TRADING STRATEGIES

The EA offers four distinct trading approaches, each designed for different 
market conditions:

• STRATEGY A: Pullback to Zone
  Identifies institutional order blocks and enters on price retracements to 
  these high-probability zones. Choose between instant entry or wait for 
  confirmation candles.

• STRATEGY B: Break & Retest (Zone Reversal)
  Detects false breakouts and enters in the opposite direction when price 
  returns to test broken levels. Perfect for liquidity grab scenarios.

• STRATEGY C: Break & Retest (Asian Boundaries)
  Monitors Asian session highs/lows and trades the retest after a breakout. 
  Uses a three-step confirmation process for high-accuracy entries.

• STRATEGY D: Pending Orders (Breakout/Reversal)
  Places intelligent pending orders above/below key levels. Can be configured 
  for breakout continuation or reversal bounces.


🧠 AI-POWERED SMART FILTERS (STRATEGY D)

Revolutionary artificial intelligence system that analyzes market conditions 
and automatically decides between breakout or reversal setups:

✅ ATR Volatility Filter
   Measures market volatility to determine if conditions favor momentum 
   continuation or range-bound reversals.

✅ Session Range Filter
   Compares current session range to historical averages to detect compression 
   or expansion phases.

✅ Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter
   Analyzes higher timeframe trends to align trades with institutional flow.

✅ Candle Pattern Recognition
   Evaluates recent price action for momentum signals vs exhaustion patterns.

Each filter contributes to a scoring system (0-100 points) with full 
transparency. The dashboard shows exactly which filters voted for what decision 
and why. Every filter can be toggled ON/OFF individually for complete control.


💰 ADVANCED MONEY MANAGEMENT

• Partial Profit Taking: Close portions of your position at 3 configurable 
  profit targets (default 30%, 30%, 20%) while letting the remainder run to 
  final TP.

• Break Even Protection: Automatically moves stop loss to entry price after 
  reaching a configurable profit threshold.

• Trailing Stop: Dynamic stop loss that follows price to lock in profits while 
  giving trades room to breathe.

• Flexible SL/TP: Set stop loss and take profit in points for precise risk 
  management.

All risk management features work seamlessly across all four strategies and 
can be enabled/disabled independently.


📊 PROFESSIONAL VISUAL DASHBOARD

Real-time on-chart display shows:
• Active strategy and configuration
• AI decision breakdown (for Strategy D)
• Individual filter scores and reasoning
• Session high/low levels
• Entry zone visualization
• Trade status and P&L
• Break even and trailing stop status

Everything is color-coded and easy to read at a glance.


⚙️ HIGHLY CUSTOMIZABLE

• Session Timing: Adjust Asian session hours to match your broker's timezone
• Entry Methods: Choose between instant entry or confirmation-based entries
• Buffer Settings: Fine-tune pending order placement distances
• Filter Sensitivity: Adjust ATR multipliers, range lookback periods, etc.
• Visual Controls: Toggle session boxes, entry zones, and dashboard display
• Logging Control: Enable/disable detailed expert logs for cleaner output


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🎓 TRADING METHODOLOGY

This EA is built on institutional trading concepts:

📍 Order Blocks: The last opposite candle before a strong move often represents 
   institutional positioning.

📍 Liquidity Sweeps: Price often takes out obvious highs/lows to trigger stops 
   before reversing.

📍 Fair Value Gaps: Imbalances in price action that often get filled.

📍 Killzone Trading: Focus on high-volume periods when institutional orders 
   execute (London open, NY open).

📍 Session Analysis: The Asian session provides a range that acts as a 
   magnet/barrier for subsequent moves.

The EA implements these concepts programmatically while allowing you to choose 
which approach best fits your trading style and market conditions.


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

💎 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

TIMEFRAME: Any (M1, M5, M15 all work - M5 recommended for balance)
PAIRS: 
  • Major FX: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY
  • Volatiles: XAUUSD (Gold), GBPJPY
  • Works on most liquid pairs

ACCOUNT: 
  • Minimum: $100 for 0.01 lots
  • Recommended: $500+ for proper risk management
  • ECN/Low spread broker recommended

TRADING HOURS:
  • Asian Session: 00:00 - 11:00 (Default, adjust for your broker)
  • Best results during London/NY overlap

LOT SIZING:
  • Conservative: 0.01 per $500
  • Moderate: 0.01 per $300
  • Aggressive: 0.01 per $200


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📈 HOW TO USE

QUICK START (3 Steps):

1. Attach EA to your preferred chart
2. Select your desired trading strategy (A, B, C, or D)
3. Configure lot size and risk parameters

ADVANCED SETUP:

• For Strategy A: Choose between instant or retest entry method
• For Strategy B: Let the EA hunt for false breakouts and reversals
• For Strategy C: Perfect for pairs that respect Asian session levels
• For Strategy D: Enable AI Smart Filters for intelligent order placement

OPTIMIZATION:

• Backtest each strategy on your preferred pairs
• Adjust session times to match your broker
• Fine-tune filter sensitivity based on pair volatility
• Use Strategy Tester to find optimal settings


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🔒 SAFETY & COMPLIANCE

✅ No Martingale or grid trading
✅ Fixed lot sizes - no compounding without user control
✅ Every trade has a stop loss
✅ Maximum trades per day limit (configurable)
✅ No DLL imports or external dependencies
✅ Full source code transparency
✅ MQL5 Market validated


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

⚡ WHY LUNOX SB-KILLZONE?

❌ WHAT THIS IS NOT:
• Not a "holy grail" or "get rich quick" system
• Not a scalper making 100 trades per day
• Not a night scalper or tick-based system
• Not a black box with hidden logic

✅ WHAT THIS IS:
• A professional implementation of proven trading concepts
• A transparent system with visible logic and reasoning
• A tool that works WITH you, not instead of you
• A flexible platform that adapts to YOUR trading style
• An EA built by traders, for traders


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

💬 FREE VERSION - YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS!

This EA is offered FREE to the trading community because I believe quality 
trading tools should be accessible to everyone, not just traders with large 
capital.

However, FREE doesn't mean I don't care about quality - quite the opposite!

🙏 I NEED YOUR HELP:

Since this is a free product, your reviews and feedback are incredibly valuable:

✅ Please TEST the EA thoroughly on demo first
✅ Share your HONEST experience - good or bad
✅ Leave a REVIEW with your results and suggestions
✅ Report any BUGS or issues you encounter
✅ Share which STRATEGIES work best for you

Your feedback helps me:
• Improve the EA for everyone
• Fix bugs faster
• Add features the community actually wants
• Prioritize development efforts

If you find value in this EA, the best way to support the project is by 
leaving an honest review and sharing your experience with the community.


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📞 SUPPORT & UPDATES

💬 Questions? Issues? Suggestions?
   Contact me through MQL5 messaging or leave a comment

🔄 Regular Updates Planned:
   • Bug fixes based on user feedback
   • Performance improvements
   • New features requested by community
   • Additional strategies (if there's demand)

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER

Trading forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for 
all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA 
is a TOOL to implement trading strategies - it does not guarantee profits.

ALWAYS:
• Test on demo account first
• Use proper risk management (1-2% per trade)
• Understand the strategy before using real money
• Never risk more than you can afford to lose
• Monitor your EA regularly

The developer is not responsible for any trading losses incurred through the 
use of this Expert Advisor. Trade responsibly.


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🌟 DOWNLOAD TODAY

Remember: Your reviews and feedback help make this EA better for everyone!

Happy Trading! 📈

- Lunox Trades ❤️
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
