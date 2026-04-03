Algotrade Nexus Pro

3.25
  • Experts
  • Nurettin Polat
    Nurettin Polat

    Nurettin Polat

    3.1 (6)
    Hello, my name is Nurettin Polat. I am 40 years old and specialize in developing well-coded, highly efficient Expert Advisors (EAs) and trading utilities exclusively for the MQL5.com Market. My mission is to deliver highly practical tools at incredibly competitive prices, backed by outstanding user
    4 products 1 topic 6 comments
  • Version: 7.75
  • Updated: 31 July 2026

AlgoTrade Nexus - Algorithmic Market Architecture

AlgoTrade Nexus is a highly systematic, strictly algorithmic trading solution designed for traders who prioritize pure mathematics and structural logic over discretionary guessing. Operating through a fully interactive, scaling-supported panel available in 8 built-in languages, this expert advisor consolidates institutional-grade risk management and multiple analytical engines into a single, cohesive environment.

Market Analysis & Directional Intelligence

The system employs a diverse suite of market analysis methodologies to determine entry bias. Traders can select from a wide array of engines or allow the system to adapt autonomously:

  • Analytical Models: Includes First Breakout, Volatility Momentum Breakout (VOMB), Linear Regression with R-Square validation, Ichimoku variants (Cloud, Candle, and Angle hybrids), Midpoint Angle, ZigZag, and Advanced Oscillator combinations.

  • Auto Strategy Selector: Utilizes built-in ADX thresholds to automatically transition between trending and ranging algorithms based on real-time market momentum.

  • Wave & Grid Mechanics: Offers intelligent pyramid scaling for winning trends and optional grid mechanics for drawdown scenarios, fully governed by strict minimum distance parameters.

Dynamic Breakout & Recovery Architecture

Unlike static entry systems, the proprietary breakout engine utilizes adaptive thresholds to engage with the market safely.

  • Adaptive Breakout Distance: Triggers are calculated dynamically using ATR multipliers or user-defined percentage ranges.

  • Breakout PowerScore: Evaluates momentum, spread, and distance to mathematically validate the strength of a structural break before execution.

  • Trailing Reverse: Invalidates setups dynamically as price action matures, preventing late or exhausted entries.

  • Zone Recovery (Fakeout Guard): Automatically manages false breakouts by executing calculated, algorithmically sized counter-positions to neutralize structural exposure.

Institutional Risk & Exposure Management

  • Global & Auto Drawdown Hedging: Monitors global account equity and automatically deploys independent or multi-symbol hedge positions when predefined drawdown thresholds are breached.

  • Virtual Take Profit (VTP): Completely conceals your exit targets from the broker. The Trailing VTP module locks in profits during favorable surges, utilizing mathematical pullback tolerances rather than hard static stops.

  • Spread & Slippage Guard: Continuously tracks real-time market latency and spread widening. The system actively rejects entries in hostile trading conditions to protect your margin.

  • Toxic Cycle Reset: Intelligently isolates and closes heavily negative exposure by offsetting it against accumulated local profits, successfully resetting the operational cycle without catastrophic account damage.

Capital Allocation & Sizing Logic

  • Automated Equity Sizing: Scales position volumes precisely based on real-time free margin, or utilizes strict fixed lot inputs.

  • Time-Decay Lot Boost: Optionally increases lot exposure gradually for trends that demonstrate prolonged sustainability.

  • Reset Penalty System: Implements an automated lot multiplier reduction to defensively scale down risk after a consecutive series of cycle resets.

Environmental Filters

  • Macroeconomic News Filter: Integrates directly with the MT5 economic calendar to halt operations, preemptively hedge open exposure, or liquidate specific trades surrounding high and medium-impact fundamental events.

  • Operational Scheduler: Grants granular control over trading hours with dedicated, customizable daily session configurations.

Support and Communication

All technical assistance, bug reports, and usage inquiries are handled exclusively via the MQL5.com private messaging system or the product's Comments section. We do not use third-party messengers or external social groups for product support. All updates and documentation are hosted entirely on the MQL5 platform to ensure a secure and standardized user experience.


Reviews 6
Fbektas
16
Fbektas 2026.07.14 21:39 
 

beş aydır kullanmaktayım günlük yüzde bir kazancı çok güzel şekilde kazandırıyor ben artık günlük yüzde 10 a robotu ayarladım sadece para çekeceğim zaman açıyorum nurettin kardeşime tşk ederim emeğine sağılık

55842158 dereli
16
55842158 dereli 2026.07.14 20:44 
 

ben cok memnunum basarılı buluyorum

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Adam Hrncir
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Experts
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Experts
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
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XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Vladimir Mametov
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Experts
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SomaOil
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Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
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Experts
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AlgoTrade Nexus AlgoTrade Nexus is a comprehensive, fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is built around a dynamic breakout engine and mathematical loss recovery algorithms. The system does not rely on simple guesswork; instead, it uses price action, advanced indicator confirmations, and zone recovery math to manage trades and mitigate risk. The EA features a fully interactive on-chart panel available in 8 languages (English, Turkish, Russian, Hindi, Chinese, French, Arabic, and
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Fbektas
16
Fbektas 2026.07.14 21:39 
 

beş aydır kullanmaktayım günlük yüzde bir kazancı çok güzel şekilde kazandırıyor ben artık günlük yüzde 10 a robotu ayarladım sadece para çekeceğim zaman açıyorum nurettin kardeşime tşk ederim emeğine sağılık

55842158 dereli
16
55842158 dereli 2026.07.14 20:44 
 

ben cok memnunum basarılı buluyorum

MAVİ YILDIZ
23
MAVİ YILDIZ 2026.06.01 07:17 
 

uzman danışmanı 1 aylık aldım 2 hafta demo hesapta uygulamayı öğren denildi sonra mesaj attım cevap geldi uzman danışman içinde 10 taneye yakın strateji var ister otomatik ister istediğinizi seçebilme şansınız var hangi stratejinin hangi ayarı tam olarak bilme şansım yok 1 -2 kar ediyor sonra 1 hafta zarar ediyor yani hangi strateji iyi se kar oranı ve güven oranı yüksek olduğunu bilinmiyor sadece deneme yapılması isteniliyor algoritma çok kapsamlı ve donanımlı olabilir önemli olan gerekli kazanç kısmında ne yazdığı

Nurettin Polat
824
Reply from developer Nurettin Polat 2026.06.01 12:34
Merhaba Yorum için teşekkür ederim, algoritmik ticarete adapte olmak zaman ister, bu bütün algortmalar için geçerlidir. Devamında kendi stratejinizi uyguladığınız elinizdeki araca dönüşür. Hiç bir algoritma kar üretimi yapmaz, trader kar eder, bu anlamda odaklanıp, uzman danışmanınızı daha verimli kullanmak için gayret göstermeniz çok önemlidir, ayrıca algoritmayı kullanan trader adayları daha rahat alışsın diye güncelleme oldu, başarılı trade günleri yaşamanızı dilerim. Saygılarımla
Zafer alim
39
Zafer alim 2026.05.26 21:53 
 

Kendisi sunmuş olduuğu expert hiç bir işe yaramıyor en son verisyonlar yüklediğim halde hep zarar ettiriyor. Hiç bir şekilde dendiği gibi değil . Boşuna paranızı yatırmayın söylenenlere inanmayın. yazık paranıza. Dürüst ol kimseyi kandırma. The expert they offer is completely useless; even after installing the latest versions, it keeps causing me losses. It's nothing like they claim. Don't waste your money, don't believe what they say. It's a waste of your money. Be honest, don't deceive anyone.

Nurettin Polat
824
Reply from developer Nurettin Polat 2026.05.26 23:12
Uzman danışman tam aktif, anlatılan özelliklerin tamamı faal çalışır durumdadır, ancak kar etmek ya da zarar etmek trader sorumluluğunda olan bir durumdur, Uzman danışmanın hiç bir zaman kar edeceği garanti edilmedi böyle bir vaat yoktur. Satın alımdan itibaren kuruluma kadar her türlü teknik destek sağlanmıştır, bilgilendirme yapılmıştır, kar etmek zarar etmek sizin sorumluluğunuzdur.. Bir otomobil satın alırsan o otomobil ile kaza yapan bir şoför bu otomobil kendisi neden otomatik sürülemez diye nasıl ki satıcıyı suçlamazsa bu algoritma da öyledir... Ticareti ve algoritmayı öğrenmenizi tavsiye ederim...
Ahmet TOKAY
33
Ahmet TOKAY 2026.04.16 15:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nurettin Polat
824
Reply from developer Nurettin Polat 2026.04.16 20:44
Güzel Yorumun için teşekkür ederim
Can Berk
31
Can Berk 2026.04.14 19:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nurettin Polat
824
Reply from developer Nurettin Polat 2026.04.14 20:01
Thank you for your good review
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