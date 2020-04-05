Stable Trading Instead of Chasing Fast Wealth

ValetTrader AUDCAD

ValetTrader AUDCAD is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, created for consistent long-term capital management.

Its purpose is not to demonstrate extreme returns over a few weeks, but to seek a reasonable balance between profitability, trading exposure, and risk.

ValetTrader is designed for traders who want to use automated trading without constant intervention, manual adjustment of dozens of parameters, or endless optimization.

This is not an Expert Advisor for those who expect to become rich in one month. Fast profits usually require accepting significantly higher risk. ValetTrader follows a different approach: disciplined trading, controlled position management, and gradual capital growth.

What Makes ValetTrader Different

Managing the Entire Trading Situation

The Expert Advisor treats related positions as a single trading cycle. It evaluates not only an individual trade, but also the condition of the entire active basket, including direction, volume, current result, and available exit opportunities.

This approach allows entries, additional positions, and exits to be managed as one coordinated process.

Market Structure Analysis

Before opening a new trading cycle, ValetTrader analyzes:

the current market condition;

the direction of price movement;

active trading levels;

the position of price within the market structure;

whether a new trade is acceptable considering the capital already in use.

A trade is opened only after all internal admission conditions have been passed.

Controlled Position Management

ValetTrader includes a multi-level trade management system:

trading cycle management;

total exposure control;

bounded position additions;

recovery management;

partial basket reduction;

coordinated closing of positions when an appropriate result is reached;

margin and broker restriction checks.

The Expert Advisor does not use unlimited position accumulation.

Only the Settings You Actually Need

Many Expert Advisors expose dozens or even hundreds of parameters, and changing them often leads to worse results.

ValetTrader provides access only to the settings that are genuinely required for installation and everyday use.

The complex internal trading mathematics are protected and already configured. This helps prevent accidental changes to key parameters that could disrupt the strategy.

The Expert Advisor can be used with its default settings without searching for supposedly optimal parameter combinations.

Clear Information Panel

The chart panel displays the key information needed to monitor the system:

account condition;

current drawdown;

active trading basket;

number and total volume of positions;

market condition;

active management mechanisms;

current trading result.

The panel allows the user to monitor the Expert Advisor without studying the terminal journal.

Trade Validation Before Execution

Before sending a trading request, ValetTrader checks:

the allowed spread;

minimum and maximum volume;

volume step;

available margin;

aggregate symbol volume limits;

trading server restrictions;

the actual result of trade execution.

This helps reduce invalid trading requests and repeated execution errors.

Who ValetTrader Is Designed For

ValetTrader may be suitable for traders who:

prefer gradual capital growth;

do not want to monitor every trade manually;

value a systematic and disciplined approach;

understand that consistency matters more than short-term exceptional returns;

are prepared to evaluate performance over a longer period;

want to use a ready-made trading configuration without complicated optimization.

Who ValetTrader Is Not Designed For

ValetTrader is not intended for traders who:

expect to double their account every month;

are looking for the most aggressive possible trading style;

are willing to accept extreme drawdowns in pursuit of fast profits;

want to manually change dozens of internal parameters;

treat algorithmic trading as a guaranteed way to make money.

Recommended Configuration

Trading platform: MetaTrader 5

Currency pair: AUDCAD

Working timeframe: M5

Account type: Hedging

Settings: Default values

Operating mode: Continuous terminal connection or VPS

The Expert Advisor was developed and tested primarily for AUDCAD on the M5 timeframe. Using it on other instruments is not the recommended configuration.

Important Risk Information

ValetTrader uses position additions and basket management mechanisms. This type of trading may involve floating drawdown and requires sufficient account capital.

Backtest results do not guarantee similar future performance. Actual results may be affected by spread, commission, order execution, broker quotes, leverage, and changing market conditions.

Testing the Expert Advisor on a demo account with your own broker is recommended before using it on a live account.

The ValetTrader Philosophy

Do not try to become rich in one month.

Work with capital systematically over the long term.