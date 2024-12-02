NODE Neural EA for MT5

NODE Neural EA is a FREE Expert Advisor for EURUSD that uses a neural network to filter the best market opportunities and simplify automated trading as much as possible.

It is designed to be easy to use from day one: you install it, adjust the risk, and let the internal logic manage entries and exits consistently.

Before you start, we recommend reading the full user guide to understand all the settings and the risk philosophy:

Click here to read the guide

What makes NODE different

Specialized in EURUSD : all the logic is optimized to work exclusively on EURUSD , allowing for deeper and more consistent analysis of a single market.

: all the logic is optimized to work exclusively on , allowing for deeper and more consistent analysis of a single market. Ready-to-trade : NODE is ready to work from the moment you drag it onto the chart. You don’t need to deal with dozens of parameters or complex initial configurations.

: NODE is ready to work from the moment you drag it onto the chart. You don’t need to deal with dozens of parameters or complex initial configurations. Neural network filter : NODE’s neural network analyzes market conditions and acts as a filter, helping to discard low-probability signals and focus on patterns that align with its internal logic.

: NODE’s neural network analyzes market conditions and acts as a filter, helping to discard low-probability signals and focus on patterns that align with its internal logic. Built-in risk management : the EA includes automatic slippage and spread control to avoid trading in unfavorable market conditions, protecting your execution.

: the EA includes automatic slippage and spread control to avoid trading in unfavorable market conditions, protecting your execution. Adaptation to different conditions: NODE is designed to intelligently adapt to different market environments without you having to tweak the configuration every day.

Trading specifications

Currency pair: EURUSD.

EURUSD. Mode of use: intended to run continuously on a single EURUSD chart.

intended to run continuously on a single EURUSD chart. Suggested capital: realistic operation from $1,000 (or $10 in an equivalent CENT account).

realistic operation from (or in an equivalent CENT account). Recommended use: always start on a demo account until you fully understand its behavior.

How to get started with NODE

Download and install NODE Neural EA in your MetaTrader 5. Open an EURUSD chart in your account (ideally first on demo) and drag the EA onto the chart. Set the lot size or risk parameter according to your balance and risk tolerance. Make sure AutoTrading is enabled and let NODE trade according to its internal logic. Monitor the results and, once you feel comfortable, decide if you want to use it on a live account under your own risk plan.

Risk philosophy and requirements

NODE is not a promise of guaranteed profits; it is a tool designed to help you structure your automated trading in a more logical and disciplined way.

It is intended for prudent use and consistent with your own money management plan.

The slippage and spread control helps avoid executions in extreme conditions, but it does not eliminate market risk.

The lot size and leverage you choose will have a direct impact on drawdown and on the stability of the equity curve.

In the user guide you will find a more complete explanation of the risk philosophy behind the project and configuration examples.

Is NODE for you?

NODE Neural EA is for you if:

You want to start with automated trading using a robust tool but without an overwhelming learning curve.

using a robust tool but without an overwhelming learning curve. You have no programming experience and prefer to focus on understanding logic and risk instead of writing code.

You are looking for a realistic EA, designed to work with moderate capital (for example, $1,000 or CENT accounts), not a “miracle” scheme.

(for example, $1,000 or CENT accounts), not a “miracle” scheme. You are willing to read the documentation, test on demo, and make your own decisions.

You do not need to be an expert, but you do need a serious attitude towards risk and capital management.

Support and community

NODE Neural EA is a free project that has helped thousands of traders. You can use it without time, broker, or lot size restrictions.

Due to the number of users, it is not possible to offer individual support or answer basic questions in private. Instead, all support is channeled through the community:

Official MQL5 group to share ideas, setups, and solve questions with other users: MQL5 Group

to share ideas, setups, and solve questions with other users:

If you value your independence as a trader and want a serious tool to experiment and learn, the community is the right place to do it.

Risk warning

Trading leveraged products involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance, whether from real or demo accounts, does not guarantee future results. Always use NODE at your own discretion, start on a demo account, and never risk money you cannot afford to lose.

Download NODE Neural EA for free, install it on EURUSD and take your first step towards more structured and independent automated trading.