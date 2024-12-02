NODE Neural EA for MT5

4.17

NODE Neural EA is a FREE Expert Advisor for EURUSD that uses a neural network to filter the best market opportunities and simplify automated trading as much as possible.

It is designed to be easy to use from day one: you install it, adjust the risk, and let the internal logic manage entries and exits consistently.

Before you start, we recommend reading the full user guide to understand all the settings and the risk philosophy:

Click here to read the guide

What makes NODE different

  • Specialized in EURUSD: all the logic is optimized to work exclusively on EURUSD, allowing for deeper and more consistent analysis of a single market.
  • Ready-to-trade: NODE is ready to work from the moment you drag it onto the chart. You don’t need to deal with dozens of parameters or complex initial configurations.
  • Neural network filter: NODE’s neural network analyzes market conditions and acts as a filter, helping to discard low-probability signals and focus on patterns that align with its internal logic.
  • Built-in risk management: the EA includes automatic slippage and spread control to avoid trading in unfavorable market conditions, protecting your execution.
  • Adaptation to different conditions: NODE is designed to intelligently adapt to different market environments without you having to tweak the configuration every day.

Trading specifications

  • Currency pair: EURUSD.
  • Mode of use: intended to run continuously on a single EURUSD chart.
  • Suggested capital: realistic operation from $1,000 (or $10 in an equivalent CENT account).
  • Recommended use: always start on a demo account until you fully understand its behavior.

How to get started with NODE

  1. Download and install NODE Neural EA in your MetaTrader 5.
  2. Open an EURUSD chart in your account (ideally first on demo) and drag the EA onto the chart.
  3. Set the lot size or risk parameter according to your balance and risk tolerance.
  4. Make sure AutoTrading is enabled and let NODE trade according to its internal logic.
  5. Monitor the results and, once you feel comfortable, decide if you want to use it on a live account under your own risk plan.

Risk philosophy and requirements

NODE is not a promise of guaranteed profits; it is a tool designed to help you structure your automated trading in a more logical and disciplined way.

  • It is intended for prudent use and consistent with your own money management plan.
  • The slippage and spread control helps avoid executions in extreme conditions, but it does not eliminate market risk.
  • The lot size and leverage you choose will have a direct impact on drawdown and on the stability of the equity curve.

In the user guide you will find a more complete explanation of the risk philosophy behind the project and configuration examples.

Is NODE for you?

NODE Neural EA is for you if:

  • You want to start with automated trading using a robust tool but without an overwhelming learning curve.
  • You have no programming experience and prefer to focus on understanding logic and risk instead of writing code.
  • You are looking for a realistic EA, designed to work with moderate capital (for example, $1,000 or CENT accounts), not a “miracle” scheme.
  • You are willing to read the documentation, test on demo, and make your own decisions.

You do not need to be an expert, but you do need a serious attitude towards risk and capital management.

Support and community

NODE Neural EA is a free project that has helped thousands of traders. You can use it without time, broker, or lot size restrictions.

Due to the number of users, it is not possible to offer individual support or answer basic questions in private. Instead, all support is channeled through the community:

  • Official MQL5 group to share ideas, setups, and solve questions with other users:

If you value your independence as a trader and want a serious tool to experiment and learn, the community is the right place to do it.

Risk warning

Trading leveraged products involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance, whether from real or demo accounts, does not guarantee future results. Always use NODE at your own discretion, start on a demo account, and never risk money you cannot afford to lose.

Download NODE Neural EA for free, install it on EURUSD and take your first step towards more structured and independent automated trading.

Reviews 148
infinityBot
39
infinityBot 2025.09.25 18:40 
 

Node EA d’Enrique Enguix est un excellent outil sur MT5. Stable, bien optimisé et facile à paramétrer, il offre un très bon contrôle du risque et des résultats cohérents avec les backtests. Je recommande vivement cet EA à tous ceux qui cherchent une solution fiable et professionnelle !

Rim Askarov
688
Rim Askarov 2025.09.25 17:03 
 

очень хороший и прибыльный советник. кто жадничает тот и депозит сливает. Энрике продолжай в том же духе. супер

josh.trader
35
josh.trader 2025.07.31 17:08 
 

Hello, I'm currently using the NODE Neural EA version 3.05 and I wanted to ask if there's an updated version available with more advanced profit management features. Specifically, I'm looking for an option to close the entire grid when the total floating profit reaches a certain amount in USD (e.g., $3), instead of only setting Take Profit in pips. Does a version with this functionality exist? If so, how can I access or upgrade to it? Thanks in advance for your help.

Nikaketiye Gedara Anuruddha Lakmal Somapala
205
Nikaketiye Gedara Anuruddha Lakmal Somapala 2025.11.17 11:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Enrique Enguix
118070
Reply from developer Enrique Enguix 2025.11.17 12:01
Thank you very much for your feedback and for trusting Node EA, Nikaketiye.
I’m really glad to hear it’s giving you good profits on your 5,000 cent account with Exness. Regarding XAUUSD: instead of adding gold to Node, I usually recommend my other EA, Nexus EA Forex MT5. It is more complete in terms of configuration and risk control, and it already has a dedicated set for XAUUSD that I keep updated. If you are interested in trading gold, feel free to contact me and I’ll gladly share more details and the XAUUSD set with you.
shogun1543
456
shogun1543 2025.11.02 03:05 
 

Good!

Enrique Enguix
118070
Reply from developer Enrique Enguix 2025.11.02 13:01
Thanks
Niranjan Pise
19
Niranjan Pise 2025.10.31 06:04 
 

Not working Node please guide

Enrique Enguix
118070
Reply from developer Enrique Enguix 2025.10.31 06:34
"Not working" doesn't tell me enough. Please try to explain what's happening, and I'll do my best to help you resolve it.
[Deleted] 2025.10.27 01:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Enrique Enguix
118070
Reply from developer Enrique Enguix 2025.10.27 05:55
Thanks for taking the time to share your experience. I’m glad to hear you explored multiple pairs and found EURUSD M15 to deliver the most consistent results. That’s exactly where most users see the best long-term balance between profit and stability. Appreciate your feedback and trust.
Evgeny Belyaev
90899
Evgeny Belyaev 2025.10.21 11:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Enrique Enguix
118070
Reply from developer Enrique Enguix 2025.10.22 09:41
I'm glad you're happy with the expert advisor.
steno22
14
steno22 2025.10.09 15:57 
 

because it only opens positions in sell and never in buy?

Enrique Enguix
118070
Reply from developer Enrique Enguix 2025.10.10 04:14
A couple of weeks ago, someone stated the opposite. Node opens trades based on its internal strategy. It focuses on macro trends; that's why it doesn't constantly combine buy and sell.
infinityBot
39
infinityBot 2025.09.25 18:40 
 

Node EA d’Enrique Enguix est un excellent outil sur MT5. Stable, bien optimisé et facile à paramétrer, il offre un très bon contrôle du risque et des résultats cohérents avec les backtests. Je recommande vivement cet EA à tous ceux qui cherchent une solution fiable et professionnelle !

Enrique Enguix
118070
Reply from developer Enrique Enguix 2025.09.25 18:43
Merci d'avoir pris le temps. Je suis ravi que vous trouviez Node EA stable, facile à paramétrer et compatible avec les backtests. C'est l'objectif : une gestion claire des risques et une exécution cohérente. Merci pour la recommandation.
Rim Askarov
688
Rim Askarov 2025.09.25 17:03 
 

очень хороший и прибыльный советник. кто жадничает тот и депозит сливает. Энрике продолжай в том же духе. супер

Enrique Enguix
118070
Reply from developer Enrique Enguix 2025.09.25 17:32
Vielen Dank für Ihre freundlichen Worte und Ihre Bewertung. Ich wünsche Ihnen viel Erfolg.
mambobambo
298
mambobambo 2025.09.25 06:10 
 

6 years of backtesting on several symbols, 3 months of demo account with Node working like charm. Node Neural deserves its great reputation.

Enrique Enguix
118070
Reply from developer Enrique Enguix 2025.09.25 06:11
That's it! I'm glad!
2000508103
24
2000508103 2025.09.19 03:07 
 

Продержал 3 дня, не одной сделки

Enrique Enguix
118070
Reply from developer Enrique Enguix 2025.09.22 18:39
Spread too high. Check the log
josh.trader
35
josh.trader 2025.07.31 17:08 
 

Hello, I'm currently using the NODE Neural EA version 3.05 and I wanted to ask if there's an updated version available with more advanced profit management features. Specifically, I'm looking for an option to close the entire grid when the total floating profit reaches a certain amount in USD (e.g., $3), instead of only setting Take Profit in pips. Does a version with this functionality exist? If so, how can I access or upgrade to it? Thanks in advance for your help.

Enrique Enguix
118070
Reply from developer Enrique Enguix 2025.07.31 20:57
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126605/updates
irfanansaritrader
14
irfanansaritrader 2025.07.31 08:00 
 

oh man I love you. I am developer but the graph is super.

Enrique Enguix
118070
Reply from developer Enrique Enguix 2025.07.31 20:58
Fantastic!
Olumide Adebanjo Adepitan
132
Olumide Adebanjo Adepitan 2025.07.22 21:37 
 

Kudos to Enrique for building this EA. It's profitable. I love the equity loss cap added which make the EA a safe one. Thank you

Enrique Enguix
118070
Reply from developer Enrique Enguix 2025.07.30 11:05
You're welcome!
Rudy Coetzee
118
Rudy Coetzee 2025.07.22 17:51 
 

Good

Enrique Enguix
118070
Reply from developer Enrique Enguix 2025.07.22 18:35
Thank you for your comment
midnightgabz
21
midnightgabz 2025.07.13 23:32 
 

so whats it based on ? all the settings just says how to use it etc but HOW does it open a trade?

b-aleksandr
26
b-aleksandr 2025.07.08 14:26 
 

Установил советника 07.07.25. Прошло почти 2 суток. Не открыл ни одной сделки. Что не так?

Enrique Enguix
118070
Reply from developer Enrique Enguix 2025.07.09 10:41
Look at the log, it's standard practice. Probably excessive spread.
traderdxb2025
95
traderdxb2025 2025.07.08 12:07 
 

I'm new to EA trading, and I've been doing some research and experimenting some bots in my live account. Different than many comments I've seen here, I can say that Node Neural is a good expert. For a free bot it does provide a good profit. It does make some stuff that are a bit unusual, that's true but it's far from being a "OMG I lost all my money", no way. It does provide safety measures, etc. I'm sure the developer has made improvements to its paid EA. But I do recommend for new user like me. Here is my Thank you to Enrique (the developer) for making it available with no-cost. Well done.

Enrique Enguix
118070
Reply from developer Enrique Enguix 2025.07.08 13:58
It's great to hear that Node Neural has worked so well for you, especially since it's free! I'm glad a new user like you finds it cost-effective and secure. Your experience is invaluable, especially in contradicting other opinions and proving it's not a bot that will make you lose everything. I completely understand your recommendation for those just starting out.
Alexandr Romanov
32
Alexandr Romanov 2025.07.06 11:18 
 

Нифига этот робот не работает. Отстой.

Enrique Enguix
118070
Reply from developer Enrique Enguix 2025.07.06 11:29
Given your history, I highly doubt you have the ability to determine whether it works or not.
TradingBotLab
77
TradingBotLab 2025.06.29 04:27 
 

its developer clearly mentions that this EA is best for EURUSD only, and no one needs to waste time on other pairs. BUT I decided to do its in-depth optimization on other pairs to know the max profitability of this EA. I worked on Gold, GBPUSD, . as per my in-depth optimization, I got the very good results with Highest profits at lowest DD. The total net profits are +4 times higher then its DD.

Enrique Enguix
118070
Reply from developer Enrique Enguix 2025.06.29 06:51
Good morning,
I've reviewed your comment. While I appreciate you sharing your personal findings on other pairs, it's important to clarify some points regarding robust strategy development.
Your "in-depth optimization" on different pairs, contrary to explicit recommendations, likely led to a curve-fitted solution, not a genuinely robust one. High profits with low drawdown often result from over-optimization to historical data. Out-of-sample performance and parameter stability are only verified through rigorous forward testing and degradation of passes analysis. Without these, your .set files likely represent a historical anomaly, not a consistent trading edge.
Community Guidelines Reminder
As a moderator here, I must also address your direct promotion of an external YouTube channel and distribution of .set files within a product review. This is a direct violation of our community guidelines regarding advertising and self-promotion and is a reportable offense. Such actions are strictly prohibited to maintain review integrity.
Please ensure all future contributions adhere to these rules.
SergLomsi
16
SergLomsi 2025.06.26 11:58 
 

Good afternoon. The Expert Advisor is not working, it is plowing a Large Spread.

Enrique Enguix
118070
Reply from developer Enrique Enguix 2025.06.26 12:14
You can change the settings or change brokers.
12345678
