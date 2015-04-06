BB Sniper v6.00

BB Sniper is a trading expert advisor that implements a scalping strategy based on Bollinger Bands analysis. The advisor is designed for trading on M1 and M5 timeframes.

The core trading logic involves identifying price touches of the Bollinger Bands boundaries. Signal filtering employs two additional confirmations: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) value and Supply/Demand zone analysis across multiple timeframes.

After opening the initial position, the advisor builds a grid of orders by placing limit orders at levels corresponding to Supply and Demand zones. When the price reaches the grid's breakeven level, orders are closed. In case of adverse price movement, positions are closed with loss cutting upon reaching a specified drawdown level.

Version 6.00 includes an improved drawdown calculation mechanism based on balance and equity, along with three grid management modes.

Entry Signals

Buy signal is generated when the following conditions are met simultaneously:

price is below the lower Bollinger Band with specified offset;

RSI value is at the oversold level (default below 30);

price is within the Demand zone.

Sell signal is generated when the following conditions are met simultaneously:

price is above the upper Bollinger Band with specified offset;

RSI value is at the overbought level (default above 70);

price is within the Supply zone.

Grid Order Management

After opening the initial position, the advisor places limit orders at levels determined through Supply/Demand zone analysis. Lot size management can be performed using one of the following methods: fixed lot, progressive lot increase (martingale), or combined scheme with lot variation depending on grid level.

Grid Closing Modes

The advisor provides three grid closing strategies.

Supply/Demand only mode. Closing occurs solely upon reaching the Supply or Demand level. This mode involves waiting for price reversal from a significant level.

Drawdown only mode. Closing occurs exclusively based on drawdown level. Positions close upon reaching 20% drawdown. Emergency closing of all positions occurs upon reaching 30% drawdown.

Combined mode. The advisor waits for the Supply or Demand level to be reached, but positions close when critical drawdown (20%) occurs to limit losses. Emergency closing at 30% drawdown occurs regardless of price position relative to levels.

Profit Control

The following profit fixation modes are available: disabled, upon price reaching the average grid price plus specified points, upon reaching specified profit in US dollars, or combined mode where closing occurs upon the first achieved condition.

Parameters

Bollinger Bands parameters: calculation period and deviation coefficient.

Entry parameters: spread multiplier for determining offset from bands and minimum offset in points.

Filters: RSI period and levels, multi-timeframe Supply/Demand analysis with update intervals, tolerance, and analysis depth.

Risk management: maximum daily trades, maximum grid orders, critical drawdown level (default 20%), and emergency closing level (default 30%).

Lot management: mode selection (fixed, martingale, combined), base lot size, and martingale multiplier.

Time control: trading hours restriction and weekend trading setting.

Recommendations

The advisor is recommended for use on M1 and M5 timeframes. Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY. Minimum deposit: from 100 USD for cent accounts, from 1000 USD for standard accounts. Leverage: from 1:100.

Testing on a demo account is recommended before using on a live account to evaluate the advisor's behavior in current market conditions.

System Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5. Operating System: Windows 10, Windows 11. Internet connection: stable. RAM: 512 MB. Disk space: 10 MB.

Version History

6.00 (2025): Three grid closing strategies added, drawdown calculation improved, logging expanded.

5.15 (2024): USD profit target mode added.

5.00 (2024): Initial public version.

Important Information

Trading in financial markets involves risk of capital loss. Testing on a demo account is recommended before using the advisor on a live account. Historical testing results do not guarantee similar future results.