Sniper bb

BB Sniper v6.00

BB Sniper is a trading expert advisor that implements a scalping strategy based on Bollinger Bands analysis. The advisor is designed for trading on M1 and M5 timeframes.

The core trading logic involves identifying price touches of the Bollinger Bands boundaries. Signal filtering employs two additional confirmations: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) value and Supply/Demand zone analysis across multiple timeframes.

After opening the initial position, the advisor builds a grid of orders by placing limit orders at levels corresponding to Supply and Demand zones. When the price reaches the grid's breakeven level, orders are closed. In case of adverse price movement, positions are closed with loss cutting upon reaching a specified drawdown level.

Version 6.00 includes an improved drawdown calculation mechanism based on balance and equity, along with three grid management modes.

Entry Signals

Buy signal is generated when the following conditions are met simultaneously:

  • price is below the lower Bollinger Band with specified offset;

  • RSI value is at the oversold level (default below 30);

  • price is within the Demand zone.

Sell signal is generated when the following conditions are met simultaneously:

  • price is above the upper Bollinger Band with specified offset;

  • RSI value is at the overbought level (default above 70);

  • price is within the Supply zone.

Grid Order Management

After opening the initial position, the advisor places limit orders at levels determined through Supply/Demand zone analysis. Lot size management can be performed using one of the following methods: fixed lot, progressive lot increase (martingale), or combined scheme with lot variation depending on grid level.

Grid Closing Modes

The advisor provides three grid closing strategies.

Supply/Demand only mode. Closing occurs solely upon reaching the Supply or Demand level. This mode involves waiting for price reversal from a significant level.

Drawdown only mode. Closing occurs exclusively based on drawdown level. Positions close upon reaching 20% drawdown. Emergency closing of all positions occurs upon reaching 30% drawdown.

Combined mode. The advisor waits for the Supply or Demand level to be reached, but positions close when critical drawdown (20%) occurs to limit losses. Emergency closing at 30% drawdown occurs regardless of price position relative to levels.

Profit Control

The following profit fixation modes are available: disabled, upon price reaching the average grid price plus specified points, upon reaching specified profit in US dollars, or combined mode where closing occurs upon the first achieved condition.

Parameters

Bollinger Bands parameters: calculation period and deviation coefficient.

Entry parameters: spread multiplier for determining offset from bands and minimum offset in points.

Filters: RSI period and levels, multi-timeframe Supply/Demand analysis with update intervals, tolerance, and analysis depth.

Risk management: maximum daily trades, maximum grid orders, critical drawdown level (default 20%), and emergency closing level (default 30%).

Lot management: mode selection (fixed, martingale, combined), base lot size, and martingale multiplier.

Time control: trading hours restriction and weekend trading setting.

Recommendations

The advisor is recommended for use on M1 and M5 timeframes. Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY. Minimum deposit: from 100 USD for cent accounts, from 1000 USD for standard accounts. Leverage: from 1:100.

Testing on a demo account is recommended before using on a live account to evaluate the advisor's behavior in current market conditions.

System Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5. Operating System: Windows 10, Windows 11. Internet connection: stable. RAM: 512 MB. Disk space: 10 MB.

Version History

6.00 (2025): Three grid closing strategies added, drawdown calculation improved, logging expanded.
5.15 (2024): USD profit target mode added.
5.00 (2024): Initial public version.

Important Information

Trading in financial markets involves risk of capital loss. Testing on a demo account is recommended before using the advisor on a live account. Historical testing results do not guarantee similar future results.


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Connor Michael Woodson
1 (1)
Experts
Bypass Generator is a deterministic scalping system for XAUUSD based on institutional-grade algorithms. Live Signal: CLICK HERE This is not a typical EA that thoughtlessly opens trade after trade, destroying your margin and putting your deposit at unnecessary risk. Every entry passes through 16 independent validation layers before opening a single position. There are no grids, and every trade has a virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss. The backtest curve was not optimized for unrealistic performan
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale. Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit. Setup is incredibly eas
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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