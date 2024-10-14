AI Trading Buddy

5

Important:

After Installation use this instructions described in the "Comments" to add the AI-Trading-Buddy configuration:

https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/124858?source=Site+Profile#!tab=comments&comment=55105781


This EA can't be backtested in metatrader 5 since it uses webrequests to ai-models like claude, chat-gpt or deepseek and its not possible to backtest with webrequests in mql5. In the backtest scenario I used a simple rsi swing trade strategy.


AI Trading Buddy

The AI Trading Buddy is an advanced MetaTrader expert advisor that integrates ChatGPT to provide intelligent trading suggestions based on real-time market data and economic calendar events. This powerful tool combines technical analysis with artificial intelligence to assist day traders in identifying potential trading opportunities.


Key Features

  • ChatGPT Integration: Utilizes OpenAI's ChatGPT to analyze market data and provide trading suggestions
  • Real-time Market Analysis: Gathers and processes current market data, including:
    • Price action
    • Moving averages
    • MACD indicator
    • Bollinger Bands
  • Economic Calendar Integration: Incorporates relevant economic events into the analysis
  • Visual Trade Suggestions: Displays entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels on charts
  • Detailed Analysis: Provides chain-of-thought analysis for trading decisions
  • Flexible Trade Types: Supports market, limit, and stop orders
  • Trade Likelihood Estimation: Includes estimated success probability
  • User-Friendly Interface: Clean settings window for easy configuration
  • Automatic Trade Execution: Optional feature for automated trading


How It Works

  1. Collects market data including price action, custom indicators (MA, MACD, Bollinger Bands, Ichimoku)
  2. Fetches relevant economic calendar events if enabled
  3. Collects relevant news from this week for the asset and lets it summarize by perplexity ai
  4. Sends data to your chosen LLM-Model with user-defined messages
  5. Analyzes data and provides trading suggestions
  6. Displays suggestions on chart and in message box
  7. Enables informed trading decisions


Customization Options

  • Select your LLM provider
  • Select your timeframe to analyse. (15m for interday, 1h for mid-term, 12h for long-term analysis)

Technical Requirements

  • Compatible only with MetaTrader 5 platforms
  • Requires an active internet connection for sending webrequests


    Configuration

    1. Adjust data range, MA, and RSI periods as desired
    2. Customize system and content messages
    3. Set economic calendar preferences


    Best Practices

    • Always combine AI suggestions with your own analysis and risk management strategies
    • Start with small trade sizes until you're comfortable with the AI's performance
    • Regularly review and adjust your custom prompts based on market conditions and performance
    • Keep your API key secure and do not share it with others


    Support

    For technical support or questions about using the AI Trading Assistant, please contact me here on metatrader.


    Disclaimer

    Trading involves risk. The AI Trading Assistant is a tool to aid in decision-making but does not guarantee profitable trades. Always use proper risk management and trade responsibly. Past performance is not indicative of future results.















    Reviews 2
    forex fr34k
    38
    forex fr34k 2024.10.16 14:13 
     

    i love this chat-gpt assistant. but i use your breakout sample prompts. not the default prompts and its annoying to write the prompts everytime i switch the timeframe. but all in all a good expert advisor

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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Rizky Saputra
    30
    Rizky Saputra 2025.03.06 10:53 
     

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    forex fr34k
    38
    forex fr34k 2024.10.16 14:13 
     

    i love this chat-gpt assistant. but i use your breakout sample prompts. not the default prompts and its annoying to write the prompts everytime i switch the timeframe. but all in all a good expert advisor

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