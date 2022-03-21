Spread Monitor MT5
- Indicators
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Fabio CavalloniI do everything with diligence and passion!
- Version: 1.0
This is a usefull utility for monitoring spread and also for recording informations to a file. (Files will be placed into "Common\Files\Spread Monitor").
There is the possibility to let the indicator calculate high/low into the past thanks to downloading ticks. (It's a slow and approsimate thing! The best way to use it is to attach to a chart and let it recording spread in real time).
There is also a buffer with the average of spread in latest X periods.
Easy and effective.
Exactly what I was looking for! I wanted a clear visual on times of day to stay clear of entering and exiting and this gives it. Well done and thanks.