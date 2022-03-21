Spread Monitor MT5

5

This is a usefull utility for monitoring spread and also for recording informations to a file. (Files will be placed into "Common\Files\Spread Monitor").

There is the possibility to let the indicator calculate high/low into the past thanks to downloading ticks. (It's a slow and approsimate thing! The best way to use it is to attach to a chart and let it recording spread in real time).

There is also a buffer with the average of spread in latest X periods.


Easy and effective.

Reviews 1
Shannon508
16
Shannon508 2023.04.22 22:52 
 

Exactly what I was looking for! I wanted a clear visual on times of day to stay clear of entering and exiting and this gives it. Well done and thanks.

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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Shannon508
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Shannon508 2023.04.22 22:52 
 

Exactly what I was looking for! I wanted a clear visual on times of day to stay clear of entering and exiting and this gives it. Well done and thanks.

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