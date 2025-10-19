Zenth – Precision Trading with Profit Protection

Why settle for average?

Zenth is not just another Expert Advisor—it's a disciplined trading machine. Developed for traders who prioritize smart risk exposure and strategic execution, this EA offers a clean, powerful trading solution that focuses on consistency and protecting gains.

Built for Traders Who Think Ahead

Trades based on high-probability candlestick formations like engulfing and pin bars for quick setups. Intelligent Order Management: Automatically splits your positions to capture partial profits while still riding the trend with the remaining lot.

Just load it on one chart and let it handle everything from entries to exit logic with surgical precision. Ask me for a demo-limited version to try before buying.





Contact me for settings if you want true backtest accuracy. Want more? Get direct updates and EA insights in our private Telegram group after purchase. Join our MQL channel today: MQL Channel Read our official EA guide: User Manual

Quick Setup in 3 Steps:

1. Launch Zenth on your chosen symbol: XAUUSD with the recommended timeframe: M30. 2. Pick your trading instruments (examples: XAUUSD) and set your preferred risk per trade. 3. Enable the partial close feature to secure profits early and reduce exposure as price progresses.

Who Is It For?

Traders who want tight control over risk per trade.

Those who value a consistent strategy that balances risk and reward.

Anyone tired of overcomplicated setups—this EA is plug-and-play.

Minimum Requirements:

Account balance of at least $100

Recommended leverage: 1:30 or higher

or higher MT4/MT5 compatible broker

Take the Smarter Path:

Initial pricing is set at 100. Once 10 copies are distributed, future purchases will cost 130. Current count: 9 sold.












