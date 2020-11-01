J Sharp

5

Promo price: 179.99 (first 10 purchases)


J# (Jay Sharp) is an EA that has been a result of careful analysis of the cross pair behaviors which results into a strong performing EA with the risk tailored to your appetite.

J# uses Grid in its strategy: primarily to escape bad entries which are not frequent, however happen along with the 2 level grid mechanism for a better protection. 

J# is a fully testable and reproducible advisor where the real trades fully matching historical ones so it can be back/forward tested with confidence.

J# has an enhanced logging for easier support and understanding what's happening in the background. Also these logs are helpful to further enhance the chosen strategy

User Manual

Support Telegram Group 

Recommended pairs: AUDCAD, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY,  GBPCHF, NZDJPY, 

Recommended Timeframe: H1

Recommended starting balance: 1.000 (below it's highly advisable to get a cent account instead)

Recommended leverage: 1:500 (and higher)

Live signal here 

Reference settings are available here

Reviews 2
Eduard Mushkatin
1928
Eduard Mushkatin 2020.11.09 20:43 
 

In the MT5 segment its hard to find really good EA. Therefore I was quite happy to find J Sharp. What I like about the J Sharp EA, is that trades are triggered frequently without becoming too frequent. The high rate of winning trades is quite impressive.The developer is always available via MQL and Telegram, is very helpful and answers all questions.

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Im MT5 Bereich findet man eigentlich eher selten richtig gute EAs. Deshalb war ich recht froh J Sharp gefunden zu haben. Was ich an der J Sharp EA mag, ist das häufig Trades ausgelöst werden, ohne dass sie dabei zu häufig werden. Die hohe Quote an gewonnen Trades ist dabei durchaus beeindruckend. Der Entwickler ist jederzeit über MQL, als auch über Telegram erreichbar, ist sehr hilfsbereit und beantwortet alle Fragen.

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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Experts
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Firmin Leutloff
1115
Firmin Leutloff 2020.11.09 21:51 
 

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Eduard Mushkatin
1928
Eduard Mushkatin 2020.11.09 20:43 
 

In the MT5 segment its hard to find really good EA. Therefore I was quite happy to find J Sharp. What I like about the J Sharp EA, is that trades are triggered frequently without becoming too frequent. The high rate of winning trades is quite impressive.The developer is always available via MQL and Telegram, is very helpful and answers all questions.

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Im MT5 Bereich findet man eigentlich eher selten richtig gute EAs. Deshalb war ich recht froh J Sharp gefunden zu haben. Was ich an der J Sharp EA mag, ist das häufig Trades ausgelöst werden, ohne dass sie dabei zu häufig werden. Die hohe Quote an gewonnen Trades ist dabei durchaus beeindruckend. Der Entwickler ist jederzeit über MQL, als auch über Telegram erreichbar, ist sehr hilfsbereit und beantwortet alle Fragen.

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