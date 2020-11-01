J Sharp
- Experts
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- Version: 20.122
- Updated: 21 December 2020
- Activations: 10
Promo price: 179.99 (first 10 purchases)
J# (Jay Sharp) is an EA that has been a result of careful analysis of the cross pair behaviors which results into a strong performing EA with the risk tailored to your appetite.
J# uses Grid in its strategy: primarily to escape bad entries which are not frequent, however happen along with the 2 level grid mechanism for a better protection.
J# is a fully testable and reproducible advisor where the real trades fully matching historical ones so it can be back/forward tested with confidence.
J# has an enhanced logging for easier support and understanding what's happening in the background. Also these logs are helpful to further enhance the chosen strategy
Recommended pairs: AUDCAD, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPCHF, NZDJPY,
Recommended Timeframe: H1
Recommended starting balance: 1.000 (below it's highly advisable to get a cent account instead)
Recommended leverage: 1:500 (and higher)
Live signal here
Reference settings are available here
In the MT5 segment its hard to find really good EA. Therefore I was quite happy to find J Sharp. What I like about the J Sharp EA, is that trades are triggered frequently without becoming too frequent. The high rate of winning trades is quite impressive.The developer is always available via MQL and Telegram, is very helpful and answers all questions.
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Im MT5 Bereich findet man eigentlich eher selten richtig gute EAs. Deshalb war ich recht froh J Sharp gefunden zu haben. Was ich an der J Sharp EA mag, ist das häufig Trades ausgelöst werden, ohne dass sie dabei zu häufig werden. Die hohe Quote an gewonnen Trades ist dabei durchaus beeindruckend. Der Entwickler ist jederzeit über MQL, als auch über Telegram erreichbar, ist sehr hilfsbereit und beantwortet alle Fragen.