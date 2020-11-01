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J# (Jay Sharp) is an EA that has been a result of careful analysis of the cross pair behaviors which results into a strong performing EA with the risk tailored to your appetite.

J# uses Grid in its strategy: primarily to escape bad entries which are not frequent, however happen along with the 2 level grid mechanism for a better protection.

J# is a fully testable and reproducible advisor where the real trades fully matching historical ones so it can be back/forward tested with confidence.

J# has an enhanced logging for easier support and understanding what's happening in the background. Also these logs are helpful to further enhance the chosen strategy

User Manual

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Recommended pairs: AUDCAD, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPCHF, NZDJPY,

Recommended Timeframe: H1

Recommended starting balance: 1.000 (below it's highly advisable to get a cent account instead)

Recommended leverage: 1:500 (and higher)

Live signal here

Reference settings are available here