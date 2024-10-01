Disruptive Edge EA is an innovative Expert Advisor developed from the concept of disruptive technology. It incorporates technical analysis strategy based on the various price movements, patterns, trends, retrenchments and reversals which are carefully coded into the system. It use s a flexible and dynamic execution trading algorithm which depends on price action/ movement to execute very high precision trades. All trades are protected with a hard stop loss. Very good risk management is an integral concept of this trading system.

Launching Promo Price: 199.99 USD. The next price will be 299.99 USD.

Features of Hidden Treasures

Very good risk management.

No further deposits of fund to signal account to reduce drawdown.

No martingale, grid averaging, and dangerous strategies.

Pass your PROP Firm accounts.

Hard stop loss and advanced dynamic take profit.

Carefully and correctly programmed.

Easy to install; set files are already configure

How to back test Disruptive Edge

Download the EA on your Metatrader 5 market place and select a deposit of 10000, custom date from 2020.01.01 to 2024.09.30, then select Every tick and a Leverage 1:500. Please see the set files from the image and comment section which has also been setup for easy testing and run the test with or without visualisation to observe how the EA works and see your detailed results. The back testing does not run too fast, please be patient and understand how the EA works.

Installations:

The EA has already been configured and the default settings should be able to run it. However, set file(s) have been provided for your live trading.

Trading Platform: MetaTrader 5.

Timeframe: M15.

Minimum Balance: 200 USD.

Trading Pairs: GOLD (XAUUSD).

Account Type: Hedge; ECN, Raw or Razor with tight spreads and commissions.

Broker: Fusion Markets, ICmarkets or any ECN broker with very low spreads and commissions.

Parameters:

Use Randomisation: Must be set true to enable EA take more profit than the TP value during favourable market condition.Trading Time "0" is Disable: Set the trading time based on your country to filter out high spread during market overlap.LotSize(Fix): This is the fixed lot sizeRisk Levels: This is the auto lot which is based on very good trading risk management.Maximum Spread "0" is Disable: Spread filter to prevent EA from executing trades during high Spread.Order Comment: EA prints the name on all ordersMagic Number: Unique Identifier of the EAPrecision Execution: The exact price range at which a pending order could be activated.Standard Deviation: Standard deviation that determines when EA possibly pends an order.Use Trailing Stop: Set true to use trailing stop.Trailing Start: Number of points for Trailing to activate.

Trailing Step: Number of points Stop Loss steps to protect a profit trade.

Disclaimer:

Be aware of the risks involved in trading with this EA and any other trading Robot before purchasing the EA.Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability (EA may lose a trade at some point).Back test results shown on this product page (e.g., in screenshots) are highly optimized passed data, and future results on live trading cannot be exactly the same.

NOTE: Trading leveraged products come with a lot of risk that may cause you to lose money. Ensure you use money you can afford to let run on any trading systems which will not affect your everyday life and finances.











