SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation

This expert trading tool utilizes the SuperTrend indicator with a powerful custom optimization metric to help traders find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit.

Traders enter a position (long or short) when the bar opens above or below the indicator line. You can exit the position when the price "reverse" it's signal or don't exit and let it close based on risks (Take profit, stop loss) or by time exiting at the end of session. Other features include the ability to set Take Profit and Stop Loss as a percentage of price,  It also allows for setting entry and closing times for added control over trades. Additionally, it has a limit on the number of trades by the day and a trailing stop that only starts when a defined profit is reached.

Take control of the risks by setting Take Profit and Stop Loss as a percentage of price, Which is suitable for stocks, cfd indexes, cryptocurrencies, and forex. Additionally, you can set entry and closing times for added control over trades. With custom optimization metrics, traders can find systems with high CAGR and low drawdown, as well as low stagnation.

In summary, SuperTrend fit for low stagnation is a powerful trading strategy that offers flexibility, control, and customization. With its advanced features and custom optimization metrics, you can find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit. Start trading with SuperTrend Fit today and take your trading to the next level!

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Joseph Eboa
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Joseph Eboa 2022.10.25 00:41 
 

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Reply from developer Vinicius Barenho Pereira 2022.10.25 01:42
Hi Joseph how are you? The sample settings are just for testing. This expert has many optimization metrics to find great trading systems. Do optimization with this EA and try different settings as ST period/multiplier with TP/SL... See you soon, thanks for the feedback!
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